Letter from the Managing Board

Dear Daily readers,

As we conclude our term on the Managing Board of the Daily, we are grateful for the opportunity to have served the Tufts community. First and foremost, we want to say thank you to our readers. We would not be doing this without your support, encouragement and interaction. We are honored to have been Tufts’ source of information for stories that matter to our community.

This past semester, we covered some big stories and held the university accountable. Just last week, Daily reporters covered Tufts’ decision to remove the Sackler name from the Tufts Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Tufts’ own relationship with the Sacklers in the Stern report. We also investigated political donations made by faculty and University President Anthony Monaco in his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at Harvard University last year. Furthermore, we had the pleasure this semester of covering 19 Jumbo teams. We witnessed men’s soccer build on its incredible legacy and follow alongside volleyball on its journey to a historic season but ultimately falling short to Bowdoin in the NCAA tournament. Earlier this semester, we enjoyed the brilliance of Boris Sorkin as he successfully defended his tennis national title, and recently, we covered Jill Pace’s return to Tufts women’s basketball. From heartbreak to glory, we were there for it all, and we hope you enjoyed it.

In an age of decline for print journalism, we have also tried to innovate how we cover the news. This semester, the Daily established the audio section to write, record and produce our podcast coverage. We debuted three new podcasts: “The Rewind,” a biweekly news roundup of everything happening around Tufts; “Love is Dead at Tufts,” an ode to the weird world of romance and dating on campus; and “Out of Curiosity,” a podcast dedicated to the interesting things we learn as students every day. Our video team produced more content than ever before, too, covering everything from September’s climate strike to Marianne Williamson’s appearance at Tufts. We are excited to ring in 2020 as innovators in journalism.

That said, our coverage this semester was far from flawless. One of the central missions of the Daily is to serve as a training ground for those who are interested in or want to pursue journalism, and that often comes with making mistakes. We are thankful for the voices that have confronted us when we’ve made mistakes and that are willing to engage in conversation to educate and hold Tufts’ institutions accountable, including the Daily. And we are thankful for those who have shared their voices with us and allowed us to create vibrant, engaging stories, from political activists to op–ed authors. It is a privilege to share this platform with you.

Thank you, Tufts, for sharing your voice with us. We’ll see you in 2020.

Sincerely,

The Managing Board

Jessica Blough, Editor in Chief

Ryan Eggers, Managing Editor

Justin Yu, Managing Editor

Aidan Menchaca, Production Director

Mykhaylo Chumak, Associate Editor