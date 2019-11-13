Op-Ed: The opioid crisis: Is Tufts doing enough?

When it comes to the opioid crisis, Tufts University must do better for its employees who are experiencing addiction. The dramatic increase of opioid addiction, usage and overdose calls for an immediate need for protection and support in the workplace. As an upper-echelon institution and self-proclaimed promoter of change, Tufts must allocate resources to help recovering addicts become more productive employees and to continue providing for their families.

It is critical for Tufts to expand resources for its employees potentially suffering from addiction because substance abuse decreases productivity, raises overhead costs and increases turnover and the likelihood of injury. Withdrawal, low morale and intoxication at work are all effects of substance use. The National Clearinghouse for Alcohol and Drug Information found that companies lose more than $100 billion a year due to employees suffering from drug abuse. Policy changes that enable employees to easily access addiction recovery resources would not only benefit employees, but also benefit employers by improving productivity.

Although Tufts’ Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provides resources to employees, its services are limited. While crisis alerts, mental health screenings and webinars are fully covered, other important services like long-term counseling and addiction specialist care are not. The National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both recommend a minimum of 90 days for treating addiction. Long-term counseling is critical for opioid addiction, as established relationships between the patient and counselor are essential for successful outcomes. Although there is a 40–60% risk of relapse associated with substance use, Tufts’ EAP only covers short-term counseling, highlighting the lack of effective treatment options available to employees. To address employee substance addiction, Tufts’ EAP must therefore include coverage of effective, proven treatment options like long-term counseling and addiction specialist care.

Tufts has an obligation to expand EAP to better support its workers suffering from opioid addiction and misuse due to its involvement with the Sackler family, a family implicated in the opioid crisis. Although Tufts has made progress in supporting its community through initiatives like The Haven — an outpatient center for recovering students — these advancements should be expanded to include faculty and staff.

It is not enough to cut ties with the Sackler name. Because of the devastating toll the opioid epidemic has had on individuals and families, Tufts must prioritize additional funding, broader coverage of addiction treatment options and long-term support for rehabilitative care. It is essential that Tufts provides access to treatment for employees, especially parents, suffering from opioid addiction. By expanding mental health coverage within its current health insurance plan, Tufts can better serve employees. Additionally, Tufts must implement policies to uplift and empower employee voices through protections for employees seeking time off for treatment. Tufts should also destigmatize opioid addiction by advertising available recovery resources both on and off campus. By reframing the provision of resources at Tufts, we can encourage other universities and companies to reconsider the management of the health and wellbeing of their employees.

Tufts owes it to its faculty and staff to adjust its current healthcare policy to create livable standards for parents suffering from opioid addiction. Options that the university should take include increasing awareness about substance abuse within the workplace, offering long-term counseling and providing spaces for faculty and staff to openly discuss the impact the opioid crisis has had on them. In addition, Tufts should implement specialist addiction care. We strongly advise Tufts to reconsider its ties to Purdue Pharma as we continue to support those among us who may be struggling with addiction. Until Tufts cuts all relations with the Sackler family, any attempt to move forward will be doing their community an injustice.