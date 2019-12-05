BREAKING: Responding to Stern report findings, Tufts removes Sackler name, establishes endowment

In the wake of former U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Donald K. Stern and Attorney Sandy Remz’s report on Tufts’ relationship to the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma, Tufts has decided to remove the Sackler name from its campuses, effective immediately, in addition to the establishment of a $3 million endowment focused on substance abuse and addiction treatment and prevention.

The decision comes after months of lobbying and actions by student activists of varying levels and public statements by community members and professors calling on Tufts to remove the name from the school.

“We are grateful for the students, faculty and alumni we met with who made it clear that the Sackler name now runs counter to the mission of the medical school, has had a negative impact on their studies and professional careers and contradicts the purpose for which the gifts were initially given: to advance public health and research,” Peter Dolan, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, said.

According to a press release published on TuftsNow, five entities will change their names. Notably, the Sackler School of Biomedical Sciences will become the Tufts Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and the Arthur M. Sackler Center for Medical Education, the central building in the Health Sciences campus, will become the Tufts Center for Medical Education.

The Sackler name will also be removed from buildings and programs formerly known as the Sackler Laboratory for the Convergence of Biomedical, Physical and Engineering Sciences; the Sackler Families Fund for Collaborative Cancer Biology Research; and the Richard Sackler Endowed Research Fund.

University President Anthony Monaco confirmed in the press release that the removal of the Sackler name would begin “immediately.” Harris Berman, Dean of the Tufts University School of Medicine said in an interview with the Daily that work to remove the Sackler name from all parts of campus would begin today.

“It is part of this institution’s history forever and we intend to create an educational exhibit inside the medical school so that current and future generations can learn from our experience,” Monaco said in the release.

The report outlines that the university received donations from the Purdue and the Sacklers totalling to $15 million. Monaco confirmed in an interview with the Daily that the funds given by the Sacklers would not be used directly to fund programs relating to addiction and would instead be used for biomedical research as intended.

“We believe that the charitable intent of those funds is still valid but we would like to not have the Sackler name associated with them because we feel, and have made the decision that that is untenable and in opposition to those charitable intents,” Monaco said.

However, the $3 million endowment, which Monaco said would be funded by university “reserves” through the Office of the Provost, would allow faculty to apply for programs focused on research and programs into substance abuse. Monaco added that this funding could be used to incentivize students and faculty to work for nonprofits and other treatment programs related to addiction.

The university appears to have made the decision to establish the endowment and remove the Sackler name independently of the content of the report — Stern and Remz’s 34-page analysis of the relationships between Tufts, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family does not make recommendations regarding the removal of the Sackler name, saying that the potential removal of the name is outside the scope of the investigation.

Instead, Tufts seems to be responding to activism and input from Tufts students and residents in its host communities. In an interview with the Daily earlier this semester, second-year medical student Sarah Hemphill told Monaco that the impact of taking the name down would be significant during one of his fall office hours.

“The bottom line … is that taking the Sackler name down is the most significant public action the school can take to acknowledge the severity of the crisis and all eyes are going to be on how the trustees decide to handle this decision,” Hemphill said at the time.

In line with recommendations from the report which called for more scrutiny and transparency with regard to how gifts would be used, Monaco said that a document which is more stringent may be established.

“We currently have a very long document which describes all of our gift policies; I think they wanted something that would provide sort of upfront, the guiding principles upon which we would accept gifts,” Monaco said. “For example, that there would be no quid pro quo between a donor and the university.”

Congresswoman Katherine Clark of Massachusetts’ 5th District, which includes Medford, provided pointed criticism of the Sacklers but praise of Tufts’ decision to go through with the report.

“We know that [the opioid crisis] had its roots at least in part with the Sackler family and their pursuit of profits over people,” the Congresswoman said. “And I commend Tufts for taking a comprehensive look at donations that were accepted from the Sackler family, any potential conflicts of interest or impact on research that may have had.”

Clark emphasized the importance of removing the name from buildings, saying that many people in her and other districts had been affected by the crisis and taking down the Sackler name was a major symbolic show of support.

“I think it is a very important move to remove the name from those buildings,” Clark said. “And that they’ve gone farther than just taking down the name, but have really done a deep dive into how the donations may have influenced and created conflicts of interest.”