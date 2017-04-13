Op-ed: Divestment and democracy

Disclaimer: David Westby is a layout editor and former production director for the Daily. He is not involved in the Daily’s editorial processes.

 

The Tufts Community Union (TCU) Senate’s April 9 resolution, which calls for divestment from four corporations that benefit from the expansion of practices of occupation by the Israeli state, has sparked rabid debate on campus. Opponents of the resolution are crying foul play, citing the vote’s proximity to Passover as a mockery of the democratic process. Scott Geldzahler’s April 10 op-ed in the Daily interprets the passing of the resolution as the death of democracy at Tufts, a shady vote that “disenfranchised hundreds of Tufts students.”

There is a deep irony at play when opponents of a measure that proposes divestment from Israel call for a defense of democracy. In fact, it is antithetical to the very idea of democracy to withhold some rights as exclusive to members of a certain ethnicity or religion. Travel to Israel is considered a ‘right of birth‘ to any Jew throughout the world, while at the same time, movement within the state is heavily restricted for non-Jews, many of whose families have lived there for generations.

Thus, the resolution was written precisely to establish democratic rights. It calls for divestment from companies with economic ties to a nation-state that is by definition non-democratic.

We would argue, too, for an intense critical suspicion of an op-ed that asks you to set aside “anyone’s thoughts about the merit or demerit of the resolution” while dismissing the resolution out-of-hand as a “non-solution” and a “grandiose statement.”

The resolution is anything but an empty statement. It is a call for economic action as a response to an anti-democratic and systemic marginalization of people under the modern world’s longest-standing military occupation. But for opponents of the resolution, the disconcerting issue at hand is process and dialogue.

The subtle bait-and-switch performed in Scott’s op-ed is neither an invention of the author nor unfamiliar to those of us who have spent time on campus. Nearly any method of protest or disruption by students on campus who make a political demand is usually and repetitively critiqued first on account of its supposed disregard for dialogue and propriety or as betraying some sense of civil respect. The implication is always that protests, resolutions and disagreement should only be voiced at the convenience of the status quo.

Even more troubling is the constant conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism. Without minimizing the very real currents of anti-Semitism at play in the United States today, it is important to acknowledge this distinction.

Criticizing the state of Israel for systemic legal inequalities based on religious distinctions is not anti-Semitic. Indeed, the resolution was written by and supported by many Jews. The allegation of anti-Semitism distracts from its political demand in the same way superficial lamentations about process and dialogue do.

TCU didn’t attack democratic values on April 9, it gave them a chance.

  • ImmuneToBS

    You assert that Israel is anti-democratic (a false claim), so your solution is to eschew democratic principles to push through an anti-Israel (and, yes…anti-Semitic) resolution? Can you say “hypocrisy,” boys and girls?

    P.S. We’re all looking forward to your resolution demanding divestment from the many Arab and Islamic countries that deny entry to anyone with an Israeli passport or stamp indicating that they have visited the Jewish State, as well as those that restrict the rights of non-Muslims.

  • Arafat

    As we come into the United Nations, we passed the flags of all 193 member States. If you take the time to count, you will discover that there are 15 flags with a crescent and 25 flags with a cross. And then there is one flag with a Jewish Star of David. Amidst all the nations of the world there is one state – just one small nation state for the Jewish people.

    And for some people, that is one too many.

  • Arafat

    A key method of the BDS movement is to delegitimize Israel by portraying it as an apartheid state, which discriminates against its Arab citizens through its legal system, the project manager of an Israeli think tank told The Algemeiner on Sunday.

    Adi Arbel from the Institute for Zionist Strategies (IZS) was explaining the impetus behind his research organization’s newly released report refuting a list of more than 100 “discriminatory laws,” compiled by the Israeli NGO, Adalah-the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, and posted on its website.

    The 62-page Hebrew report, titled “Adalah vs. the State of Israel,” did not take ideological issue with the NGO, said Arbel. “One can argue about the validity or wisdom of all kinds of laws in Israel,” he told The Algemeiner. “But twisting what they actually contain for political purposes is inexcusable, as it presents a warped picture of the Jewish state, which is then used by its enemies to demonize it.”

    Two examples cited in the report are the Law and Administration Ordinance, which defines the country’s official days of rest, and the Law for Using the Hebrew Date, both of which are included in Adalah’s list. According to IZS, both “explicitly exclude institutions and authorities that serve non-Jewish populations for whom the law provides for definitions and procedures appropriate for their specific needs.”

    Another example is the Israeli flag, which Adalah claims is a discriminatory symbol, due to its depiction of a Jewish Star of David. IZS says that, applied elsewhere, this claim does not stand up to scrutiny. “This reasoning would mean that any country, the flag of which bears a cross or crescent discriminates against its non-Christian or non-Muslim minorities,” it wrote.

    The report also highlights “a number of legislative amendments to the Criminal Procedure Law and the Prisons Ordinance aimed at assisting the security forces in preventing terror attacks,” which “adversely affect only those clearly suspected of engaging in terror activity without distinguishing between Jews and Arabs.”

    According to IZS, these amendments are bemoaned by Adalah as discriminatory against Arabs. Yet, IZS wrote, such an attitude is itself “woefully discriminatory because it presumes that Arab citizens of Israel are generally hostile and prone to terror activities.”

    Another “absurdity in Adalah’s approach,” the report states, can be seen in its designation of the Trading with the Enemy Act, which evolved from British Mandatory law, as discriminatory to Israeli Arabs, because – as it claims — “the countries declared as such (Iran, Syria and Lebanon) are Arab and/or Muslim states.”

    Adalah considers Israeli criminal law to be discriminatory against Arabs, as well, wrote IZS. “According to [its] logic, [I]f members of the Arab sector of the population are the main criminal violators of a certain law, then that particular law perforce is deemed racist. This could apply to laws against theft of property, against sex crimes or against driving through red lights.”

    IZS summarized its report, in part, as follows:

    All nation states promote their respective identities while the democratic nation states, such as Israel, also preserve the civil and human rights of all citizens, including its minorities. The report demonstrates how Adalah promotes patently false claims and manipulates its presentation of facts, from incorrect quotations to biased interpretation.

    A comparison to western countries, mainly to those in Europe and to the U.S.A, revealed that contrary to Adalah’s claim, Israel’s laws conform to advanced western standards.

    Adalah’s claims that the State of Israel is a country that systematically discriminates against minority citizens is baseless and made in bad faith. A fair analysis leads to the conclusion that in many respects, Israel is more protective of minority rights than a large number of western countries. Moreover, an in-depth examination of Adalah’s “discriminatory” laws in the context of internationally accepted practices leads to the important conclusion that not every preference constitutes discrimination. Indeed, most of the laws cited in Adalah’s database do not discriminate against Israeli Arabs at all but rather, assist in promoting Israel as a more Jewish and democratic country actively striving for the welfare of all its citizens.

    Adalah’s claims are trumpeted by members of the BDS movement seeking to promote boycotts, divestment and the imposition of sanctions on the State of Israel (and not just the settlements in Judea and Samaria) with the clear objective of undermining and even negating its existence as the nation state of the Jewish people.

    According to a profile of Adalah created by NGO Monitor — an Israel-based research organization that produces and distributes reports on international and local NGO networks and documents distortions of human rights and international law in the context of the Arab-Israeli conflict — “…Adalah received NIS 12,719,902 from foreign governmental bodies between the years 2012-2015.”

    Adalah (“justice” in Arabic) defines itself as “an independent human rights organization and legal center, established in November 1996. Its self-described mission is “to promote and defend the rights of Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel, 1.2 million people, or 20% of the population, as well as Palestinians living in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT)… [It] seeks to achieve equal individual and collective rights for Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel and to defend against gross human rights violations against Palestinian residents of the OPT.”

  • Arafat

    Discriminatory Lies and Discriminatory Laws in The New York Times

    In the racist state of California, there are over 50 laws on the books that discriminate against Latino citizens.

    Actually, that’s a lie. But it is a lie that The New York Times, according to editors, would have no problem publishing.

    We know this because the newspaper recently published an Op-Ed containing the outlandish claim that Israel has “over 35 laws” that “discriminate against Palestinians who are Israeli citizens.” This falsehood, the latest version of a shopworn anti-Israel canard, was cleared for publication by fact checkers despite journalism’s ethical guidelines calling for opinion pieces to be held to the same standards of accuracy as news stories.

    CAMERA has asked editors to provide substantiation for the allegation, which appeared in a May 23 Op-Ed by Yousef Munayyer entitled “Not All Israeli Citizens Are Equal.”

    They have yet to provide a credible source. And it seems clear that this is because no such source exists.

    Even the hyperlink from the passage about “35 laws” in the online version of the column leads to a web page that fails to substantiate, and in fact contradicts, Munayyer’s claim. That reference discusses “bills” and “legislation submitted to the Knesset” as well as laws, which are said to discriminate against minorities including “refugees and migrant workers.” In other words, it includes proposed laws that if passed would supposedly discriminate against non-citizens (as laws sometimes do — see the right to vote).

    But even the website Munayyer and The Times link to fails to name the supposed 35 laws and bills. Fortunately (or perhaps unfortunately is the better word), we already know what such a list would look like. Cyberspace is littered with anti-Israel web pages that wildly twist and contort to present evenhanded and innocuous laws as discriminating against Arab citizens.

    Flag Law

    For example, the advocacy group Adalah cites the 1949 Flag and Emblem Law as an exemplar of what it calls “20 laws that discriminate against the Palestinian minority in Israel.”

    This claim is transparently absurd. Israel’s flag law asserts that the

    “State flag” means the flag which the Provisional Council of State, on the 25th Tishri 5709 (28th October 1948), proclaimed as the flag of the State of Israel, or a flag, of any size whatsoever, similar in design to the said flag and includes any object bearing the design of the State flag.

    To say that the law discriminates, presumably because the flag includes a Star of David, is akin to saying that the U.S. flag, with its 13 stripes, discriminates against the 37 states that were not among the 13 original colonies — never mind the crosses depicted on the flags of the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, Australia, Iceland, New Zealand and others. It is simply not a serious allegation.

    Law of Return and Citizenship Law

    The same goes for other supposedly discriminatory laws named by Adalah. The group names The Law of Return (1950) and The Citizenship Law (1952) because “they allow Jews to freely immigrate to Israel and gain citizenship, but excludes [sic] Arabs.”

    Again, the assertion is specious. This law does not apply to, and thus does not affect the rights of, Israeli citizens of any ethnicity. As noted in a study by scholar and former Meretz Education Minister under Yitzhak Rabin Amnon Rubinstein and Meretz activist Alexander Yakobson,

    the Law of Return does not discriminate between citizens within the country. It does not make the citizenship of non-Jews in any way inferior. Rather it is directed entirely outward, to the Jews of the world.

    The authors further point out that

    privileged access to rights of residence and immigration for ethnic-cultural kin groups exists in varying ways and through various legal mechanisms, in many long-standing Western European democracies—[Germany,] Ireland, Finland, and Greece—as well as in a number of new European democracies, such as Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and Croatia.

    Other Non-Discriminatory Laws

    Other laws named by anti-Israel websites likewise highlight clearly non-discriminatory laws as supposed examples of discriminatory laws. The site itisapartheid.org, for example, offers the following example of a supposedly discriminatory law:

    Identity Certificate [Possession and Presentation] Law {1982}1 –Residents must carry identity cards at all times and present them to “senior police officers,” to the heads of local authorities, or to police officers or soldiers on duty when requested to do so.

    Anyone scouring the law for a hint of discrimination would find that it requires Israeli nationals over the age of 16, whether Jewish or Arab, to carry “an identity certificate.” On the other hand, it requires non-residents over the age of 16 to carry “an official certificate attesting to his identity.” The law, in other words, does not discriminate against Arab citizens of Israel, or against anyone else. (Contrast that with Ireland, which requires non-nationals to carry and present identification but does not require the same of Irish citizens.)

    The anti-Israel website Middle East Monitor insists that Israeli law discriminates against Arabs because “The Knesset passed a law which cuts Social Security benefits for families with large numbers of children.”

    The child allowance regulations are applied in a nondiscriminatory manner, without regard to ethnicity or religion. But if anything, it is the ultra-Orthodox Jewish population that loses the most from cuts in child allowance. Israeli Arab Christians have fewer children on average than Israeli Jews. And while Israeli Jews tend to have slightly smaller families than Israeli Muslims, ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel generally have many more children than Israeli Muslims.

    Middle East Monitor likewise claim the so-called “intifada law” is discriminatory. That law says the state is not liable for damage caused to “a subject of an enemy state, an operative or member of a terrorist organization, or anyone who suffered damage while acting on behalf of a subject of an enemy state or a member or operative of a terrorist organization.”

    The false and deplorable insinuation by Middle East Monitor is that Israeli Arabs inherently are operatives of terrorist organizations. Of course, this is not true; and by extension, the law obviously does not discriminate between law abiding Israeli Arabs and Jews, or between law breaking Israeli Arabs or Jews.

    The site further protests that

    An old draft bill proposing an amendment to the security service laws has been put before the Knesset once again. It proposes a law requiring those “running away” from military or civil service to pay an annual tax worth 1% of their income until the age of 41. According to the proposal, the new tax revenue will be used for military and civil service costs.

    Ironically, this law, if anything, protects Israeli Arabs, who are not conscripted for military or national service, though they may enlist.

    Flags, identification cards, immigration policies, laws about “terrorists,” proposed laws that discriminate against Jews — are these what New York Times fact-checkers believe discriminate against Arab citizens of Israel?

    After CAMERA raised these issues with the newspaper, editors replied that they do indeed fact-check every Op-Ed submission, and a senior editor insisted they stand by Munayyer’s claim because it is a reflection of the author’s personal opinion.

    By extension, then, it would not matter how many laws Munayyer or any anti-Israel author might falsely claim discriminate against Palestinian citizens. The New York Times would choose to publish whatever number, because whether one claims 35, 50 or 70 laws are discriminatory, the assertion would, in the newspaper’s view, fall into the realm of reasonable, accurate opinion. And if that is the case, the same could be said about any other country.

    In actuality, though, this ridiculously lax, meaningless standard would not apply to any other country. The New York Times would almost certainly refrain from publishing the false claim, relayed at the start of this article, that 50 California laws discriminate against Latinos — even if an author insisted this were his or her “opinion.”

    And so if we do learn of discrimination from the May 23 Op-Ed, it is not Israeli legal discrimination against Arabs. It is rather the newspaper’s discrimination against Israel that becomes apparent.

  • Willie Sam1

    Fantastic point. The author feels that Israel is biased in favor of Jews, so he has no problem that the proceedings for the motion are biased against Jewish students at Tufts

    • Arafat

      Very well done!

      To paraphrase…David Westby is an anti-Semite.

    • Arafat

      It goes without saying that Muslim countries in the Middle East (every country other than Israel) all practice Sharia law a law that is highly discriminatory, but David has never written an article critical of it.

      It also goes without saying that Sharia law is not used against the Jews of these Middle Eastern Muslim countries because all the Jews have been kicked out, but David apparently has no problem with that either.

      Fortunately you and I know David is not an anti-Semite. {Sarc/off}

  • No more bs please

    Anti-Zionists believe Jews of all groups are not entitled to self-determination. Anti-Zionism = anti-Jewish nationalism = anti-Semitic.

Related News

Copyrıght 2015 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.