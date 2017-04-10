Op-ed: Democracy died in darkness at Tufts

In the dead of night on April 10, the Tufts Community Union (TCU) Senate passed a resolution forced through in ignorance of the democratic process and, ironically, disenfranchised hundreds of Tufts students. Regardless of anyone’s thoughts about the merit or demerit of the resolution, the process in which it was accelerated through the Senate shows that the central pillars of democracy are negotiable, a precedent that is extremely dangerous. Democracy is an institution built on accountability and representation, both of which were cast aside in the debate over urging Tufts’ divestment from four companies.

The Israel issue is a contentious one on campus, and for transparency reasons, I’ll disclose that I am a Jew and support the state of Israel in most matters. I am also a former Executive Opinion Editor of this paper. However, I urge you not to disregard the following points I am about to make, all of which are applicable to any situation that comes before a democratic legislative body, not just what occurred last night.

Going into the meeting, I was already disheartened to hear that this vote on an issue that is extremely important to many Jewish students, regardless of where they stand on the issue of Israel, fell just before the Jewish holiday of Passover, a time when many Jewish people head home to celebrate with their families. I was shocked to hear one anonymous voice at the meeting say that anyone arguing in favor of tabling the resolution to a time when more voices can be heard was reductionist to Jewish students, implying that they only care about one issue: Israel. To that voice: Is it not just as reductionist to erase passions in support or opposition to that same issue? A submitted online statement cannot ask for more time, back up claims or challenge others. If the level of interest in the room (which, again, was not available to see by interested parties who were unable to be there) was any indication, there were clearly more voices that should have been heard.

I commend the Senate for livestreaming the event, but I was extremely disappointed when the screen cut to black and senators were instructed not to use other senators’ names, or anyone to use names. This is inexcusable. Unless there is a public record of who voted for or against this motion, students will be headed into an election not knowing where their representatives stand on an issue which, as stated above, is clearly important to the student body. While I understand the frankly venomous contempt practiced by supporters of both sides of this issue and the underhanded and evil tactics that, again, both sides use, this creates a standard where accountability on contentious issues is made infinitely more opaque. I would have had much less issue had only the senators been shown, with presenters on both sides not on camera.

In the end, what we are left with is a grandiose statement, a disenfranchised section of the student body, a non-solution, more bitterness and a gaping hole in accountability. In the end, we got a shouting match over who was more anti-Semitic, with harmful accusations being thrown around by both sides, and neither side reflecting on the poisonous nature of their words. While as an alum, I personally feel ashamed that this resolution passed, and while I would hope that proponents of it would understand my viewpoint and respect it just as they ask that I respect their viewpoints, I hope that the Senate moves to rectify these mistakes, and at the very least puts into place plans to ensure this never happens again. Tufts may not be the most diverse campus out there, but we can start doing better by increasing our transparency and allowing all interested parties to speak.