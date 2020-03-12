Live updates: Tufts community responds to coronavirus

The Daily is following the developments associated with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and its effect on the Tufts community. As the community adapts to these ongoing developments, the Daily will continue to update this article with more information as it is available.

The Daily published Letters from the Editors on March 11 encouraging the community to remain engaged despite the obstacles presented by the coronavirus. Read them here and here.

Caleb Symons, Alexander Thompson, Robert Kaplan and Jake Freudberg contributed reporting to this article.

March 12

NCAA cancels remaining postseason events

The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon that all winter sports championships have been canceled. Previously, the NCAA had indicated that these events would proceed without spectators.

Tufts had six winter teams currently scheduled for NCAA postseason competition: women’s basketball, men’s basketball, women’s track and field, men’s track and field, women’s swim and dive and men’s swim and dive.

Currently, the only Tufts student-athletes that have traveled to postseason events are members of the track and field teams, which traveled to North Carolina. The NCAA and Tufts Athletics Department are currently working with Shorts Travel Management to book student-athletes and coaches on flights back to Boston so that student-athletes can collect their belongings and move off campus, according to Director of Athletics Communications Paul Sweeney.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA statement said.

Tufts student tests positive for COVID-19

Executive Vice President Mike Howard announced in an email to the Tufts community Thursday evening that a Tufts student has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first university affiliate with a presumptive positive case.

The student had been placed in quarantine by the university on Tuesday after coming down with a fever that morning. The student had traveled to the United Kingdom over the weekend, where they attended a high school reunion with alumni from several European countries, the student told the Daily.

The student attended an on-campus party with several dozen individuals, as well as two classes on Monday, after returning to Tufts.

Howard announced in the email that members of the Tufts community who may have had contact with the student will be contacted by the Medford Board of Health and will be given information on self-quarantine practices.

Four Tufts students who lived in an off-campus apartment with the quarantined student have not yet been tested for the virus but have been in self-isolation since Wednesday morning. Those students attended their classes on Monday and Tuesday and attended numerous university events.

The student is one of 13 new presumptive positive cases announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Thursday , bringing the total number of cases in Massachusetts to 108 .

Tufts study abroad programs in continental Europe suspended, students asked to return home

Tufts suspended on Thursday its study abroad programs in Madrid, Paris and Tübingen, Germany in an effort to protect the safety of its students and prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Executive Director of Media Relations Patrick Collins.

Collins explained that students were asked to return to the United States or to their home country immediately and that Tufts will reimburse students for the cost of their travel.

“Our priority at this time is organizing the departures of our students,” Collins told the Daily in an email. “We will be in subsequent contact with them to provide updates on academic continuation and financial adjustments.”

Students returning from these study abroad programs will be required to self-isolate for at least 14 days upon their return to the United States or their home country in order to ensure they do not have the coronavirus. Students have also been asked not to return to Tufts’ Medford/Somerville campus.

Tufts’ decision to suspend its study abroad programs in continental Europe followed President Donald Trump’s announcement Wednesday night of new restrictions on travelers from Europe. Citizens from countries in the European Union’s Schengen Area — which does not include the United Kingdom — will be prohibited from entering the United States for 30 days.

Students on Tufts’ programs in London and at Oxford University have not yet been told to leave.

Tufts Mutual Aid mobilizes resources to assist students during move-out

A grassroots effort by the Tufts community to support students who are scrambling to find storage and housing launched Tuesday evening and has grown significantly in recent days.

Junior Marley Hillman organized Tufts Mutual Aid following the announcement on Tuesday by University President Anthony Monaco that classes will be suspended and students will be asked to leave residence halls for the rest of the semester.

Tufts Mutual Aid has since garnered over 1,000 likes on its Facebook page, where people can submit via a Google form their storage and housing availability. Community members can also provide monetary aid to students in need.

Students soliciting assistance can view and request resources on a centralized spreadsheet. As of Thursday afternoon, the spreadsheet had over 600 entries.

More than $5,000 had been distributed directly to students in need by Wednesday evening , according to Hillman . Tufts Mutual Aid has since begun encouraging people to donate to the FIRST Center’s Unexpected Hardship Fund for Student Needs, which has raised over $20,o00.

Similar grassroots efforts have been taken at other schools sending students home , including Harvard University and Middlebury College .

Three presumptive coronavirus cases announced in Medford, Somerville

The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Medford was announced Tuesday, while Somerville learned of two residents with presumptive positive cases on Wednesday.

Both cities have been preparing to handle cases of the novel coronavirus and their impact on local health infrastructure, schools and municipal services.

In Somerville, one of the presumptive positives was the spouse of a West Somerville Neighborhood School teacher, as well as the parent of a student at the same school, which is located on Powderhouse Boulevard — a short walk from Tufts’ campus. All three members of the family are being quarantined, and the school was closed Thursday after receiving deep cleaning Wednesday evening.

Medford and Somerville received notice of the presumptive positive tests from the Massachusetts DPH. The preliminary tests must still be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for verification.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtaton e announced on Wednesday that all events sponsored by the city with over 50 attendees will be postponed until after April 30, among other “social distancing measures.”

March 11

Tufts student quarantined while being tested for coronavirus

Tufts Executive Vice President Mike Howard announced in an email to the Tufts community on Wednesday afternoon that a student at the university is being tested for COVID-19, on advice from the Massachusetts DPH.

The student, who is now in quarantine, recently returned from travelling abroad, according to a source close to the quarantined student. Several students have been asked to self-isolate after having potentially been in close contact with the quarantined student.

Howard explained that the student has not yet been diagnosed with coronavirus and that Tufts will inform the university community if any of its affiliates receives a positive diagnosis.

Residents must demonstrate travel restrictions or extenuating personal circumstances to remain in dorms

Students living on Tufts’ Medford/Somerville campus and at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts (SMFA) must leave their residence hall by 3 p.m. on Monday, March 16, according to an email on Wednesday from the deans of several Tufts undergraduate and graduate schools.

The email offered details regarding students’ ability to petition Tufts for permission to stay in their residence hall past March 16. Students were required to demonstrate that they are unable to return to their permanent residences either due to travel restrictions or “extenuating financial or personal circumstances” by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. Additionally, students from countries designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with a Level 3 travel warning will have the opportunity to stay on campus.

In their email, the deans also announced that most Tufts Dining locations on the university’s Medford/Somerville and SMFA campuses will close for the sem ester. The Commons Marketplace and Carmichael Dining Center will remain open to students.

March 10

Tufts suspends in-person classes, closes residence halls for rest of semester

University President Anthony Monaco announced in an email to the Tufts community Tuesday evening that classes will be conducted online for the remainder of the semester in order to prevent an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, on Tufts’ campuses.

In addition, Tufts will require students living on campus to leave their residence hall by Monday, March 16. Students who cannot return to their permanent residence due to travel restrictions or other obstacles will be allowed to remain, as long as they receive permission from the university.

Undergraduate spring break, previously scheduled for March 14–23, will now begin on March 13 in order to give students more time to pack their belongings. Students will resume classes, conducted remotely, on March 25.