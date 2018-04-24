BREAKING: Dining Services workers vote to unionize

Dining hall workers and students celebrate the winning vote for the unionization of dining hall workers at Chase Center on Apr. 24. Christine Lee / The Tufts Daily

Tufts Dining Services employees voted decisively to unionize with UNITE HERE Local 26 on Tuesday. The vote tally for the election, organized by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), was 127 in favor of unionization and 19 against, with 1 void ballot and 11 challenges, surpassing the simple majority required to secure a union victory. About 89.8 percent of 176 eligible voters cast ballots, according to NLRB Field Attorney Miriam Hasbún.

The results of the election still need to be certified, according to Hasbún. If the results are certified, Tufts will be required to recognize UNITE HERE as full- and part-time dining workers’ exclusive collective bargaining agent. The vote did not include supervisors, managerial staff or current Tufts students, according to the NLRB’s election notice.

More than 75 percent of dining staff previously signed a union petition that was filed with the NLRB’s Boston office on April 3, exceeding the 30-percent minimum needed to guarantee an election.

UNITE HERE Local 26 represents thousands of hospitality workers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the Harvard University dining staff who earned a new contract after striking for more than three weeks in fall 2016, according to the union’s website.

Dozens of Tufts dining workers and students gathered inside Carmichael Hall, the polling location, on Tuesday afternoon to watch the vote-counting. Less than 45 minutes after polling closed at 4:30, Hasbún announced the results followed by cheers from the audience.

This week’s vote comes almost a year after graduate students in Tufts’ School of Arts and Sciences (A&S) chose to unionize, and more than three years after A&S part-time faculty formed a union.