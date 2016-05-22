Op-Ed: Trigger warning — free speech

We are all extremely lucky to be surrounded by our bright peers, friends and families as we graduate this weekend. For a few years, we had the privilege of sharing unique perspectives with each other. I certainly learned a lot, and I look forward to continuing to grow.

Thus, it is unfortunate that some were afraid to share their perspectives on campus. Even if one may disagree, it is important to listen and try to understand. Everyone has value and something to add; yet I have noticed that some of the people most involved in social justice advocacy are quick to judge and feel entitled, certain that they are right and that others are not only wrong but deserve to be shunned, censored and disrespected. In fact, I have spoken with many who are afraid to disagree with activists because they fear that they’ll reply by yelling, rather than respectfully debating ideas grounded in fact.

Many can easily resort to black-or-white, polarizing thinking and demonization, when the reality is far more nuanced and gray; social justice itself is a vague term. For instance, the trigger warning camp and the free speech camp are both right and wrong. Some people can truly become physically sick if they are triggered; thus, it is important to be sensitive. But this is simply the right way to treat our peers, and it should not be forced. People should want to communicate effectively and frame their discussions so that others want to listen. We do not have a right to not be offended, but we should not be trying to offend if we want to get our points across. And sometimes, we just need to relax and live lightly. Activists would hope that their audience is open-minded, humble and respectful; activists should share these traits and be less focused on turf and pride, which often harm their causes.

These are the safe spaces that work — not spaces that require “muscle” to exclude, discriminate and oppress expression. If activists are seeking to change society, they must seek to change individuals. That begins from within, not from censoring the world. To change individuals, one must bridge the gap between them, helping people come together to solve problems, question assumptions and connect, learn and grow. One should never be afraid to express oneself — be it through humor, artwork or fashion — and groups that seek to quell thought, rather than question it, are wrong. We have freedom of speech, not freedom from speech. Government belongs to us; we do not belong to government.

When safe spaces are created for certain agendas and those who disagree are silenced, they become ironically unsafe, and they do not change any hearts and minds. Who gets to decide what’s discussed or what counts as appropriation? After all, for students with suicidal tendencies, a die-in, when activists pretend to be dead in order to disrupt events, could be triggering. For others, simply hearing the term ‘trigger warning’ could be triggering! Clearly, we cannot coddle ourselves away from all triggers and microaggressions.

A balance needs to be struck. And especially on a left-leaning campus, with the majority of faculty identifying as liberal, all perspectives need to be heard. On our campus, advocacy is generally one-sided and often not challenged, leading to an echo chamber of radical ideas. But societies do not change if individuals do not decide to change. We should be challenging ourselves and seeking discomfort in order to grow. The world can be a triggering place, but one can choose, from within, how to not be a victim and how to deal with external stimuli in order to become a stronger, more resilient and more empowered person.

Our century is far more interconnected, and it requires interdisciplinary, integrated collaboration and constructive communication in order to solve problems and think beyond boundaries. Indeed, our newest academic buildings are physically breaking down walls but also breaking the boundaries between fields, faculty and students in order to foster creativity.

I recommend that activists also seek to bridge the gap. Activist groups should not only consider their positions but how they express themselves and the narrative — the framework – that they choose. Words need to be chosen carefully, and efforts need to be conducted professionally. Perhaps, these groups could also implement tangible, practical and productive goals, strategies and priorities, rather than impractical demands. And could they send out surveys in order to measure their success? Tactics are as important as the message, and often, tactics can become the message.

Martin Luther King, Jr. fused his tactics with his message, urging all Americans to bridge the gap between Black and white and love those who hated them. He walked over to his opposition, listened and acknowledged their beliefs and framed his argument assertively but compassionately. Jumbos should lead by this example and reach out to each other personally, with kindness, in order to make a positive impact and change minds. We should be questioning each other with disarming friendliness, not correcting each other with hostile rants.

Few at Tufts are consciously trying to oppress, and attacking them on the basis of their identity is ironically oppressive. For instance, declaring that white, straight, wealthy, American males do not know what it means to walk in someone else’s shoes, so they do not matter, is wrong. This belief would assume that people can be generalized into categories (the opposite message activists present for those who identify into unprivileged groups), and it also means that entire groups of people can be devalued. It is difficult to navigate complex social relationships, but everyone should be valued — none should be valued less, or more.

I certainly need to learn how to listen better, and I have noticed that many of my peers could improve, too. As an example, while Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) may disagree with the ideas of an Israeli speaker, they should not seek to shut down the event, especially if they host controversial events themselves. Also, many SJP members support trigger warnings and safe spaces but not for their events. When walking around campus with fake guns — literally with triggers — perhaps SJP could place warnings around their protest sites for students with PTSD?

Either trigger warnings should be applied to all discussions, regardless of ideology, or they should not be applied at all. Either everyone should be able to express their political preferences, or no one. At Emory University, students were triggered by chalk messages supporting Donald Trump, and many expressed that they were hurt and no longer felt safe. Of course, their emotions are valid, but they should not lead to censorship. Plus, perhaps the Trump supporters also felt unsafe, because their chalk messages were drawn at night? I do realize that power and privilege are extremely important factors to consider, and I certainly do not assume that because a group has more power, they’re more virtuous. But I also do not believe that those without power or wealth are necessarily more righteous. However, this is an assumption that many activists share, and it is often how they justify their tactics.

To be clear, activists should be making us uncomfortable, and they should express themselves — including Trump supporters. However, in almost every respect, some of our activists are doing the exact opposite required of effective communicators, which requires a respect for the audience. Good communicators realize that it is not just about their message but about how it is received. They spend their time listening actively, making sure that everyone is heard so that trust and tolerance are built. They speak honestly and assertively, not aggressively, and with more focus, rather than force. They know that communication is about understanding and finding middle ground, not about winning and forcing an opinion, or interrupting, judging, blaming and criticizing.

Perhaps these lessons are learned by the end of one’s college career, but they’re often not passed down. Our transient community recycles the same arguments every year. Our campus bubble may not be broken, but within it, we’re certainly broken records because perspective is not retained, and history is not remembered.

Here is some history: in the 19th century, Jumbo was sent across the newly constructed Brooklyn Bridge in order to convince citizens that it was stable. That physical bridge helped to bridge the social, economic and political divide between New York and Brooklyn, eventually leading to the consolidation into Greater New York. Similarly, rather than demonize and shut out difficult conversations, 21st century Jumbos should reach across the aisle and try to respectfully express sensitive, controversial ideas. The more ideas that are expressed, the better we’ll be informed as a whole, and the more we’ll connect our polarized society.

 

Editor’s note: If you would like to send your response or make an Op-Ed contribution to the Opinion section, please email us at tuftsdailyoped@gmail.com. The Opinion section looks forward to hearing from you.

  • jerv
  • gandhi

    at least they are non violent

  • Energia

    on the left – orlando shooting is done by a hateful person not at all associated with the ideals of islam, but by the colonialism of the USA and of white culture. when it is a muslim, we immediately blame islam and call it terrorism; when it is white folk, it is just mental illness. but it should be terrorism too! we spend billions on wars and security abroad yet WE ALLOW PEOPLE HERE ON WATCH LISTS WHO CANNOT BOARD PLANES TO PURCHASE WEAPONS!!! NO BACKGROUND CHECKS! GOV’T CANNOT DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT… obama is not even trying to take your guns, we have more guns now than since he was elected…

    on the right – orlando shooting done by radical islam, we need more guns to protect ourselves. PC police try to tell you it has nothing to do with islam and want to take your guns away, but then, people will just plow into the club on a truck, or knife attack, or make a bomb… (as is done in israel by palestinians). truth is ISIS is a radical branch of islam just as there are bad apples in christianity, judaism, etc. shiites, sunnis, protestants, catholics, orthodox, etc etc… remember in paris 100+ gunned down and they have strict gun control; chicago, etc… people will get guns if they want…

    on the left – we need more gun control to be more like the rest of the western world! white culture is violent and multiculturalism and the demise of white culture is the answer. diversity will be key. men need to be more feminine and women need to be more masculine so we all have equal opportunity (even though we can be equal but still different, with different genetics, after all…)

    on the right – we are different from the rest of the modern world because we are more diverse unlike western europe, and we gained independence by fighting… many europeans are happy with big governments and even still have monarchs… here we have a lot of black-on-black crime and poverty… makes us more unequal and lowers our level of public trust…

    on the left – politicians bought by corporations, or by nra, so all of this continues… science for profits, guns, wall street corruption, pharm greed, military-industrial complex, war war war… but muslims are all our friends, there is nothing wrong with islam but a lot wrong with our own country’s evangelicals. we should ban whites from entering america, not muslims!

    on the right – more than 1b muslims, even a 1% minority of extremists who support stoning women, executing gays, decapitating those who leave islam, etc… is still thousands and thousands of people! abortionists murder too… pro-life blahblahbla.

    climate change, agriculture, health, guns, all connected, wake up folks, learn to find the answer by looking at all sides… today I saw someone wearing a “have a nice day shirt” probably made by slave labor in china!!! race, gender, emotions, feminism…. all so complex, question your asumptions!

    We are all brainwashed; complacent – regardless of age. Leaders – Presidents – all are indoctrinated. No one rises in power without the consent of the hidden hands that rule the world.

    A soviet-style central planning management and control system has been methodically replacing the framework of our constitutional free republic over the last century, so smoothly as to go virtually unnoticed – like how our food is no longer the food I remember growing up in Ohio, it has been methodically devalued in taste and nutrition – and as the young replace the old, the memories are forgotten, the new world order replaces the old without an alarm being raised – because the masterminds long ago developed and incorporated every mind-control technique you have ever heard about, and many you have not.

    The Goal of these brilliant minds who are progressing on schedule with their dream is a world order without sovereign nations, with America brought to her knees. It’s real. It IS a conspiracy, and there’s nothing you can do about it, because they’ve successfully “dumbed down” America. Everyone would have to read a book, but nowadays no one wants to read anything more difficult than a tweet.

    NO TIME now for ppl to read, economic anxiety, more working, fewer protections schedules benefits… “sharing economy”…

    • D

      over all it’s quite sad, you need license to drive, no need any real training to own a weapon that kills
      so simple

    • d
    • simulac

      We are such complex creatures… the humor the drama the perceptions of reality… evolution fear anger..incentives mindsets war strategy communication language fashion clothing art responsibility morals ethics religion biology stars entertainment music technology all mixed together with culture and circumstance..

    • D

      Usa has preclearance on flights, everyone needs a visa even to transfer int’l and never leave us airport… trump wants to ban all muslims because a few are terrorists but can’t blanket gun owners because of one of them being a psychopath?clinton wants ppl under fbi investigations to not buy guns but ppl under fbi investigations can run for president??? lol

    • Classc

      Is Australia proof gun control works?
      In 1996, Australia experienced a horrific mass shooting that left dozens dead and dozens more wounded. Subsequently, the government instituted a massive mandatory buyback program in which gun-owners were forced to sell certain types of firearms (mainly semi-automatic rifles and pump action shotguns), which had been made illegal that year, to the government.
      Essentially, the mandatory buyback is a form of gun confiscation. It gave those who owned certain types of guns the choice of selling their firearms to the government or becoming criminals who would have their firearms seized if they were discovered. The buyback had a considerable impact on Australia’s rate of gun ownership. According to Australia’s Library of Congress, the buyback “resulted in the withdrawal of one-fifth of the stock of civilian firearms in the country and substantially reduced the number of households possessing a firearm.” [1]
      Since the buyback, Australia hasn’t experienced a mass shooting and even experienced a considerable reduction in firearm homicide, according to the law’s proponents. American gun control supporters have thus frequently cited Australia as a model to emulate when it comes to firearm policy. Vox’s Dylan Matthews argues, “Australia’s experience makes large-scale confiscation look like easily the most promising approach for bringing US gun homicides down to European rates.” [2]
      However, the Australian model’s success isn’t as conclusive as they claim. Empirical evidence shows that the rate of mass shooting incidents in Australia and its neighbor New Zealand, a socioeconomically similar country, did not differ significantly before or after the buyback program, despite New Zealand retaining civilian ownership of firearms banned in Australia in 1996. This casts doubt on the claim that Australia’s lack of mass shootings is a result of the 1996 gun control measure. [3]
      Moreover, Australia’s firearm homicide rate was falling well before 1996, and the continuation of this trend following the buyback program doesn’t prove the program’s efficacy. In fact, a paper recently published in the International Journal of Criminal Justice noted that not a single study on this matter has found a statistically significant impact of the Australian legislative changes on the pre-existing downward trend in firearm homicide. [4]
      So no, Australia is not proof that gun control works.
      References:
      [1] http://www.loc.gov/law/help/firearms-control/australia.php
      [2] http://www.vox.com/2015/10/5/9454161/gun-violence-solution
      [3] http://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2122854
      [4] http://www.sascv.org/…/…/bakersamaraijcjs2015vol10issue1.pdf

    • Joe

      yes it is bc of PC that the shooter succeeded
      if congress declared war on ISIS then the fbi would have been able to detain an enemy soldier

      also we need background checks and training before ppl can get a gun license like in northeast

    • biglies
    • jiglz

      http://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2016/06/obama-radical-islam/487079/

      ARTICLE:
      It is not a new practice for critics of President Obama to question his commitment to the fight against Islamist terrorism, but Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has cast doubt on Obama’s commitment to this struggle in uniquely florid and bizarre ways. On Tuesday, he claimed that Obama “prioritizes” America’s enemies over the American people; on Monday, he insinuated that Obama is sympathetic to the Islamic State terror group. (Read the previous sentence again and ask yourself: How has it come to this?)

      Trump’s recent statements about Obama grow from a neurotic belief in the president’s malevolent otherness: On ISIS, Trump said, Obama “doesn’t get it, or he gets it better than anybody understands.” Barack Obama, to Donald Trump, is, and will forever be, the Manchurian President—Manchuria, by way of Kenya, with a detour in Raqqa.

      It is true that Trump’s critique of Obama’s handling of terrorism is, among other things, analysis-free and comprehensively unserious, but it is also true is that there are non-hysterical critiques to be made, and not only critiques that concern Obama’s reluctance to describe the threat as one posed by “radical Islam” (a reluctance the president addressed on Tuesday). Critics to Obama’s right fault him for prematurely withdrawing American troops from Iraq, and for not doing enough to prevent Syria from becoming a safe haven for ISIS. His reluctance to involve the U.S. more systematically in the Syrian civil war, the argument goes, has allowed jihadists to fill the vacuum created by the absence of the world’s sole superpower. Some critics on the right also argue that Obama blanches when confronted by the ugly truth about Muslim dysfunction and extremism; political correctness, in this view, hamstrings the president, and makes him obtuse. Critics to Obama’s left, on the other hand, argue that he is killing too many people, particularly through the use of drone strikes, and that his policies are distressingly of a piece with those of his Republican predecessor. The over-militarization of the so-called war on terror, that argument goes, exacerbates a problem that has already been hyped by “Islamophobic” fearmongers.

      Over the course of many conversations with Obama about the Middle East, terrorism, Islam, and the role of religion in fomenting extremist behavior, I’ve developed at least a partial understanding of his thinking on these subjects. Suffice it to say that I find neither the right’s nor the left’s interpretations of Obama’s policy and rhetorical predispositions to be particularly satisfying or comprehensive.

      Obama, in my reading, does not—contra his right-leaning critics—suffer illusions about the pathologies afflicting the broader Muslim world. If anything, his pessimism on matters related to the dysfunctions of Muslim states, and to the inability of the umma—the worldwide community of Muslims—to contain and ultimately neutralize the extremist elements in its midst, has, at times, an almost paralyzing effect on him. The president has come to the conclusion (as I outlined in my recent Atlantic cover story, “The Obama Doctrine”) that the underlying problems afflicting Islam are too deep, and too resistant to American intervention, to warrant implementation of the sort of policies that his critics, including his critics in foreign-policy think tanks, demand.

      Obama sees the problems affecting parts of the Muslim world as largely outside American control.
      Early in his first term, Obama believed (rather too naively, in my opinion) that he could, in fact, make a substantive difference. He delivered a speech in Cairo that was meant to reset relations with Muslims, but was also meant, he later told me, to challenge Muslims to cease manufacturing excuses for problems of their own making. He told me recently, in reference to the Cairo speech, “My argument was this. Let’s all stop pretending that the cause of the Middle East’s problems is Israel. We want to work to help achieve statehood and dignity for the Palestinians, but I was hoping that my speech could trigger a discussion, could create space for Muslims to address the real problems they are confronting—problems of governance, and the fact that some currents of Islam have not gone through a reformation that would help people adapt their religious doctrines to modernity.”

      He gave the Cairo speech in 2009. By 2012—as the revolutions of the Arab Spring were curdling, and as Libya drifted toward chaos, despite a partial U.S. intervention—Obama developed strong antibodies to what I call the Carly Simon Syndrome, which is an affliction affecting American policymakers so vain that they probably think Islamist extremism, and everything else, is about them. Obama, unlike many American analysts, does not suffer from this delusion. He sees the problems affecting parts of the Muslim world as largely outside American control. At its best, this belief keeps him from rushing into disasters not of America’s making; at its worst, it keeps him from taking steps that stand a chance of making things better.

      Again and again in our conversations, Obama spoke about the Arab and Muslim worlds in ways that ran counter—dramatically counter—to the caricature of his views as advanced by critics. At one point, he suggested, to my surprise (I’m not immune to the power of these caricatures) that far too many Arab Muslims, in particular, have given themselves over to hatred and violence. He contrasted these Middle Easterners with young people in East and Southeast Asia (and in Africa and Latin America as well), by saying, “They are not thinking about how to kill Americans. What they’re thinking about is How do I get a better education? How do I create something of value?” Obama went on to say that if America is not engaging these young Asians “because if the only thing we’re doing is figuring out how to destroy or cordon off or control the malicious, nihilistic, violent parts of humanity, then we’re missing the boat.”

      “I do not persuade peaceful, tolerant Muslims if I’m not sensitive to their concern that they are being tagged with a broad brush.”
      It is not only Obama’s seven-year war against jihadist organizations that calls into question Trump’s claim that he is working to advance the interests of ISIS (or, to put it another way, if Obama is indeed an ISIS agent, he’s doing a very bad job of it). It is also his publicly and frequently articulated demand, made of all Muslims, to fight harder against those who refract their faith through the prism of arid and merciless textual literalism. “There is … the need for Islam as a whole to challenge that interpretation of Islam, to isolate it, and to undergo a vigorous discussion within their community about how Islam works as part of a peaceful, modern society,” Obama told me.

      He immediately pivoted from this statement, though, by addressing Donald Trump—not by name, but his target was obvious. “I do not persuade peaceful, tolerant Muslims to engage in that debate,” he said, “if I’m not sensitive to their concern that they are being tagged with a broad brush.”

      This represents the core of Obama’s anti-Trump argument. John Brennan, the CIA director, described to me the tightrope Obama walks on Muslim extremism this way: “The goal is not to force a Huntington template onto this conflict.” Brennan was referring to the political scientist Samuel Huntington, who posited the existence of a “clash of civilizations” between Islam and the West.

      The fundamental difference between Obama and Trump on issues related to Islamist extremism (apart from the obvious, such as that, unlike Trump, Obama a) has killed Islamist terrorists; b) regularly studies the problem and allows himself to be briefed by serious people about the problem; and c) is not racist or temperamentally unsuitable for national leadership) is that Trump apparently believes that two civilizations are in conflict. Obama believes that the clash is taking place within a single civilization, and that Americans are sometimes collateral damage in this fight between Muslim modernizers and Muslim fundamentalists.

      In one conversation, parts of which I’ve previously recounted, Obama talked about the decades-long confrontation between the U.S. and communism, and compared it to the current crisis. “You have some on the Republican side who will insist that what we need is the same moral clarity with respect to radical Islam” that Ronald Reagan had with communism, he said. “Except, of course, communism was not embedded in a whole bunch of cultures, communism wasn’t a millennium-old religion that was embraced by a whole host of good, decent, hard-working people who are our allies. Communism for the most part was a foreign, abstract ideology that had been adopted by some nationalist figures, or those who were concerned about poverty and inequality in their countries but wasn’t organic to these cultures.”

      He went on to say, “Establishing some moral clarity about what communism was and wasn’t, and being able to say to the people of Latin America or the people of Eastern Europe, ‘There’s a better way for you to achieve your goals,’ that was something that could be useful to do.” But, he said, “to analogize it to one of the world’s foremost religions that is the center of people’s lives all around the world, and to potentially paint that as a broad brush, isn’t providing moral clarity. What it’s doing is alienating a whole host of people who we need to work with us in order to succeed.”

      There is no point in trying to convince Americans that what is happening is not happening. But neither is there a point in encouraging hysteria and division.
      Does Obama go too far in avoiding the terms “radical Islam” or “violent Islam”? This question represents a not-unreasonable basis for an interesting debate. However, given the realities of the battlefield—that most of the fighting against ISIS is done by Muslim-majority states, and Muslim organizations, and that the leaders of these entities would rather not see the U.S. overgeneralize its description of the fight—then it seems to me, at least, that Obama’s semantic prudence is justifiable.

      Donald Trump, I believe, is not capable of making the sort of analysis Obama has made about the splits within Islam. Nor has refuted Obama’s analysis in a cogent fashion. But this is not Trump’s main sin; his main sin is to refuse to listen to experts on counterterrorism, including experts in the U.S. military and intelligence community, who argue that he is helping ISIS by demonizing Muslims. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the so-called caliph of Islamic State, argues that there is no place in the West for a devout Muslim. Donald Trump often gives the impression that he shares this view, and that he is advancing the cause of ISIS, by endorsing its premise that the struggle in which it is engaged is, in fact, civilizational.

      None of this is meant to be an argument that Obama does enough, or does enough of the right things, in the struggle against ISIS. I could (and will!) write a critique of the administration’s tactical approach, particularly as it relates to Syria. And Obama could bring more emotional intelligence to bear on this problem: He is eloquent in condemning the fearmongers, but he sometimes fails to acknowledge the legitimate fears of non-racist, non-paranoid Americans who would prefer not to be killed by terrorists acting in the name of Islam. The United States is under intermittent attack from an organization called the Islamic State, which, as Graeme Wood has pointed out in this magazine, represents one, extreme, branch of Islam. There is no point in trying to convince Americans that what is happening is not happening. But neither is there a point in encouraging hysteria and division.

      Privately, Obama expresses the deepest loathing for ISIS and other radical Islamist groups. ISIS, he has noted, stands for—quite literally—everything he opposes. Nevertheless, his approach to the challenge of Islamist terrorism is sometimes emotionally unsatisfying; it is sometimes insufficient to the challenge; and he himself is sometimes too fatalistic about the possibility of change in the Middle East.

      Donald Trump’s approach, on the other hand, is simply catastrophic.

    • Energia

      don’t forget the mass shootings against native americans
      way more dead than today’s shootings
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indian_massacre

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ongoing_armed_conflicts

      and that list does not include chicago, detroit, etc — these are places where more americans die than our troops abroad!
      yet we spend trillions abroad building their infrastructure with corrupt corporate contracts
      (mili industrial complex)
      they build infrastructure knowing that no one has the capacity to maintain it once they leave…
      just like other foreign aid/service delivery models

      and our own infrastructure here decays because “there is no money for it”
      it’s all lies, spoon fed to a dumb population

      ///

      From PM Bibi of Israel:

      In Orlando, a terrorist walks into a nightclub and murders nearly 50 human beings. Sons and daughters, brothers and sisters cut down in cold blood.

      They did nothing wrong. They were dancing with friends, they were enjoying music with loved ones.

      Why did the terrorist murder them?
      Because he was driven by a fanatical hatred.

      He targeted the LGBT community because he believed they were evil.

      Now, the murderer wasn’t alone.

      Regimes and terrorist organizations around the world ruthlessly persecute the LGBT community.

      In Syria, ISIS throws gays off rooftops.
      In Iran, the regime hangs gays from cranes.

      Too many people have remained silent in the face of this awful persecution.

      This week’s shooting wasn’t merely an attack on the LGBT community. It was an attack on all of us, on our common values of freedom and diversity and choice.

      Radical Islamist terror makes no distinction between shades of infidel.

      This week it was gays in Orlando. A few days before that it was Jews in Tel Aviv. Before that it was music fans in Paris; Travelers in Brussels; Yazidis in Iraq; Community workers in San Bernardino; Christians and journalists in Syria.

      All of us are targets.

      We believe that all people are created in the image of God.

      ISIS, by contrast, believes that all people who aren’t just like them deserve to die.

      We will not be terrified into submission.
      We will fight back. And we will triumph.

      Today I ask you to reach out to friends in the LGBT community. Comfort them.
      Tell them you stand together, we stand together as one. And that you will always remember the victims.

      Tell them they will never be alone, that we are all one family deserving of dignity, deserving of life.

      I have no doubt that those who seek to spread hate and fear will be defeated.

      Working together we will defeat them even faster.

      We need to stand united, resolute in the belief that all people regardless of their sexual orientation, regardless of their race, regardless of their ethnicity, all people deserve respect, deserve dignity.

      • jiglz

        is religion the problem? christians in US also hate gays
        there are hateful atheists too
        sunnis, shiites, orthodox, catholics… all good people and bad people, mixed, some good and bad, a gray morality

    • Energia

      Great resource

      Background checks, licenses, not necessary a lot of the time:

      http://smartgunlaws.org/universal-gun-background-checks-policy-summary/

      • Energia

        Our response is not to take weapons away from citizens… We have more guns than ever before, Obama has not taken away any guns from anyone… It is so simple to just have sensible background checks

        • mdsman

          Do oyu feel the same for Voter ID?

  • Energia

    btw ppl who say jews are white

    Even still jews are #2 hate crimed behind lgbt

    http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/06/16/us/100000004471551.mobile.html?_r=0

    • stop checking

      historically, particularly before world war ii, jews were among the most targeted groups for ethnic oppression. something of reverse affirmative action programs designed to keep jews out of established US universities (harvard sucks) existed, and still do in a sense today for asians. irish came to the states largely as slaves, or ‘indentured servants’ as they were called. italians were seen in largely the same way. ‘chinese exclusion act’ anyone?

    • facts sought

      Irish were considered the n*****s of Europe. Italians were considered no better. ‘Chinese Exclusion Act’, or Japanese interment camps anyone? And yeah. Jews were subject to reverse affirmative action–yes, designed to keep them OUT of universities (harvard sucks, lol)–before World War II. It’s likely that Asians are still subject to that treatment today.

      • Gaunt

        Yea, why are folks so afraid of Muslims? Being hit by a bus or being shot by another American are far more likely.

        • 1st Amend.

          No one is afraid of Muslims, they are afraid of Islamism.
          http://www.danielpipes.org/954/distinguishing-between-islam-and-islamism

          “Islamism is an ideology that demands man’s complete adherence to the sacred law of Islam and rejects as much as possible outside influence, with some exceptions (such as access to military and medical technology). It is imbued with a deep antagonism towards non-Muslims and has a particular hostility towards the West. It amounts to an effort to turn Islam, a religion and civilization, into an ideology”.

  • Solaris
  • Nexus

    what is great about the US is that itis an immigrant nation, so many ideas and cultures… and that is ok! unlike in other homogenous countries, like in europe, where there is no immigrant culture

  • Quantix

    A lot of people don’t understand basic economics at Tufts so I am doubtful that they understand the importance of INDIVIDUALS over GROUPs

    • Ken

      Some progressives see the world through a lens of privilege and if you are privileged according to their narrow definition, they think it is alright to be racist, sexist, or disrespectful towards you. If you are not privileged, they assume you are a more righteous person. They thrive in groups and judge people based on their group identities. Whereas, I strive to look at individuals as individuals.

  • Fred

    Safe spaces are exclusionary and segregated. Asian house, black house, gay house, women house, latino house, male fraternities, female fraternities, finals clubs, hillel, all of it is a “safe space” but exclusionary. So accept it as it is and don’t make it about “multiculturalism” since it is approproation and whatever

    • Lanie

      They are segregated so as to protect its groups from the harassment and misconceptions they face in spaces that are completely exclusionary. That is different than segregation on the basis that one group is inferior or superior to another.

      • 1st Amend.

        While I favor freedom of association, ( unlike the clowns at Harvard ) it has been shown that segregation tends to increase harassment and misconceptions. Segregation is not a celebration of diversity. Donald Trump would probably like segregation.

        • Students for Jihad in Palestin

          http://tuftsdaily.com/news/2016/10/21/students-named-as-terrorists-in-campus-posters-by-horowitz-center/

          SJP wants segregation. They don’t want “appropriation” (i.e., sharing.)

          SJP is a safe space to plan attacks against the Jewish state. When Jihadis stab baby Jews, Palestinian leadership calls them heroes.

          “Instead of promoting justice, SJP and/or its members spend almost all of their energy demonizing Israel, advocating for its eventual destruction, showing an unfortunate affinity for pro-terrorist figures, bullying and intimidating pro-Israel and Jewish students with vicious and sometimes anti-Semitic rhetoric, and even at times engaging in physical violence. While SJP may pay lip-service to peaceful aims, their rhetoric and actions make it hard to avoid the conclusion that a culture of hatred permeates nearly everything the group does—making the college experience increasingly uncomfortable, at times even dangerous, for Jewish or pro-Israel students. Perhaps equally disturbing is the limited response from university authorities that have an obligation to prevent such attacks and protect Jewish students.”

          How funny. The safe space people want to open up Hillel, get them to renounce Israel, and make Jews not have their safe space!

          Double think at its best.

          • Students for Jihad in Palestin

            So Tufts is fine with SJP having an Israeli Apartheid Week, distributing eviction flyers to dorms (against the rules), inviting supporters of Hamas to campus, and all of these examples of free speech, but when someone posts a flyer on campus, the school wants it removed? Seems unfair to me, that a school which is paranoid about not offending people with costumes of sexy nurses on Halloween (it’s sexist, apparently), allows SJP people to dress as IDF soldiers on a normal day when students are studying, carry around fake guns, and pretend to shoot Arabs? What about a TRIGGER WARNING for that?

            These students should have their names written down. They are fine with going to protests and filming themselves acting as Jews pretending to shoot Arabs on campus. This is the result. Shame on them..

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ihi3cvwJ544

  • Wix

    Thought of this

    http://www.filmsforaction.org/articles/a-note-on-callout-culture/

    Call-out culture refers to the tendency among progressives, radicals, activists, and community organizers to publicly name instances or patterns of oppressive behaviour and language use by others. People can be called out for statements and actions that are sexist, racist, ableist, and the list goes on. Because call-outs tend to be public, they can enable a particularly armchair and academic brand of activism: one in which the act of calling out is seen as an end in itself.

    What makes call-out culture so toxic is not necessarily its frequency so much as the nature and performance of the call-out itself. Especially in online venues like Twitter and Facebook, calling someone out isn’t just a private interaction between two individuals: it’s a public performance where people can demonstrate their wit or how pure their politics are. Indeed, sometimes it can feel like the performance itself is more significant than the content of the call-out. This is why “calling in” has been proposed as an alternative to calling out: calling in means speaking privately with an individual who has done some wrong, in order to address the behaviour without making a spectacle of the address itself.

    In the context of call-out culture, it is easy to forget that the individual we are calling out is a human being, and that different human beings in different social locations will be receptive to different strategies for learning and growing. For instance, most call-outs I have witnessed immediately render anyone who has committed a perceived wrong as an outsider to the community. One action becomes a reason to pass judgment on someone’s entire being, as if there is no difference between a community member or friend and a random stranger walking down the street (who is of course also someone’s friend). Call-out culture can end up mirroring what the prison industrial complex teaches us about crime and punishment: to banish and dispose of individuals rather than to engage with them as people with complicated stories and histories.

    It isn’t an exaggeration to say that there is a mild totalitarian undercurrent not just in call-out culture but also in how progressive communities police and define the bounds of who’s in and who’s out. More often than not, this boundary is constructed through the use of appropriate language and terminology – a language and terminology that are forever shifting and almost impossible to keep up with. In such a context, it is impossible not to fail at least some of the time. And what happens when someone has mastered proficiency in languages of accountability and then learned to justify all of their actions by falling back on that language? How do we hold people to account who are experts at using anti-oppressive language to justify oppressive behaviour? We don’t have a word to describe this kind of perverse exercise of power, despite the fact that it occurs on an almost daily basis in progressive circles. Perhaps we could call it anti-oppressivism.

    Humour often plays a role in call-out culture and by drawing attention to this I am not saying that wit has no place in undermining oppression; humour can be one of the most useful tools available to oppressed people. But when people are reduced to their identities of privilege (as white, cisgender, male, etc.) and mocked as such, it means we’re treating each other as if our individual social locations stand in for the total systems those parts of our identities represent. Individuals become synonymous with systems of oppression, and this can turn systemic analysis into moral judgment. Too often, when it comes to being called out, narrow definitions of a person’s identity count for everything.

    No matter the wrong we are naming, there are ways to call people out that do not reduce individuals to agents of social advantage. There are ways of calling people out that are compassionate and creative, and that recognize the whole individual instead of viewing them simply as representations of the systems from which they benefit. Paying attention to these other contexts will mean refusing to unleash all of our very real trauma onto the psyches of those we imagine represent the systems that oppress us. Given the nature of online social networks, call-outs are not going away any time soon. But reminding ourselves of what a call-out is meant to accomplish will go a long way toward creating the kinds of substantial, material changes in people’s behaviour – and in community dynamics – that we envision and need.

  • Sasss
  • commonsense

    Men and women are equal but different. It’s not just a social construct. There are different hormones. Women get some diseases more than men, and vice versa.

    • trigger
    • Xenor

      And, men are more likely to go to prison, not get to keep the child, etc!

      Some feminists these days can be anti-men, they try to bring men down so women can succeed, rather than celebrate success of men AND women. They blame SOCIETY rather than individuals… why can’t we have individual responsibility and also look at society? Women need to be more assertive when dealing with employers, demanding higher wages. But society also needs to see women as more worthwhile… women can be engineers and scientists, but often, women don’t realize they can! But society is composed of individuals. Not “groups”… liberals love discriminating into “groups”… Same thing with inequality. Some liberals HATE that people are wealthy, rather than that people are poor. They would rather the whole world poor than have there be inequality. But capitalism is the best way to create wealth, by improving productivity. We need to listen to each other and not be so extreme, like Trump or Sanders… yes, health care, abortion, environmental rights… but also, not too much regulation… What happened to common sense, moderation? Why are people so extreme? I don’t think most people are. But there are now so many media sources, you can live in a bubble and not deal with other views, ever.

      https://www.quora.com/What-are-differences-between-a-socialist-a-democrat-a-republican-and-a-conservative

Related News

Copyrıght 2015 THE TUFTS DAILY. All RIGHTS RESERVED.