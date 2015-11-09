Masks of Halloween

I write in response to the Tufts University Culture, Ethnicity, and Community Affairs Committee (CECA), which has published Halloween costume guidelines. Their piece begins by trying to be relatable, but then, to me, it feels as though they begin to proscribe and mock privilege, coming off as superior themselves. Instead of promoting dialogue and discussion, the authors simply tell us what to do.

They definitely mean well. Many on campus, for valid reasons, sadly feel as though they are not welcome here, and the authors rightly want to correct this wrong. And of course, wearing black face is extremely offensive. It’s unfortunate that we need to be reminded of these ‘tips’ every year — at Tufts and on campuses across the country, from Yale to the University of Oklahoma.

But I think that the authors should leave it to individuals, who can decide for themselves whether or not they accept the consequences of their actions. School should be about learning how to think, not what to think. But I am not writing simply to advocate for freedom of speech. In fact, I think that through these freedoms, CECA can better instill the changes that they seek — on campus and beyond.

Let me try to explain my perspective. I think that individuals have choices, while committees have rules and regulations. People can choose whether to take offense or not. My Puerto Rican stepmother, for instance, would be fine if I wore a Puerto Rican costume. And as a Jew, I am faced with swastikas being painted all over campus every year, and at home, in my neighborhood in Brooklyn, where my family has been told to leave. I do not get offended. I would also not be offended if someone dressed as Hitler or as a Jew with a big nose. Why? Because I am confident enough that I do not rely on others for my comfort. I am also confident enough to not get offended that the committee included sexy nurses, but not Jewish costumes, on their extensive list of banned costumes.

We do not have the right to not be offended. In fact, I think that we should be getting uncomfortable. Our world is dying, and our country is facing serious social, economic, political and physical problems. We should be learning how to communicate complex, controversial opinions, because this is how individuals and countries grow. We need to be empowering people to stand up and express themselves. But, the question becomes this: How do we discuss sensitive and complex problems in an “appropriate” fashion?

Having been at Tufts for more than five years (I am in a combined degree program), I’ve seen classes of student leaders come and go, pushing for change by shunning discourse, demonizing opposition and alienating entire groups of people. Vegan activists would approach me in the dining halls, telling me that I’m contributing to the “animal holocaust,” pointing at my food while I’m eating and studying. Other students have successfully petitioned for the removal of Senator Scott Brown’s election posters from a Greek house, which was privately owned (and was Scott Brown’s house while he was a Jumbo here), because Republicans were “offensive” to the values of the student. Moreover, students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) members would make fake guns, pretending to be Israeli soldiers shooting Arabs. Many of these students would also advocate for “trigger warnings” concerning sexual assault, yet clearly, their double standards did not apply when it comes to being mindful of students suffering from PTSD when they pretended to be lifeless on the ground. SJP also frequently interrupts events, akin to the fossil fuel divestment group, and the labor coalition group — which has also blocked traffic — angering more than raising support. Personally, I end up wanting to not listen to these groups, largely because, in my view, they are not being productive and pragmatic.

Would a working class parent trying to pick up their children or head to work want to listen to these students blocking the road? Would a patient in an ambulance be excited to learn that they’re delayed due to protesters? Would the organizers of an event want to listen to opposing perspectives if the people with those perspectives are literally trying to shout over them in interrupting their event, which the organizers spent weeks preparing? Why not organize an event together and be civil and respectful?

Strangely, these activists are some of the same people that become offended by views that are not “politically correct,” when their activism is also “politically incorrect” to other students. They can do what they want, within the law, and we do not have the right to not be offended. But are their aggressive actions creating the change that they seek?

Part of the problem is that student leaders graduate and move on, and the lessons that they’ve learned are not passed down to new student leaders — lessons such as learning how to promote discourse and encourage dialogue and listen to other people. We need to choose how to frame our arguments and words wisely. We need to truly care about those who disagree with us, and we need to truly try and understand them, rather than bully them. I know that these are tough and emotional issues, but I think that we can have mature, respectful discussions to help us collaboratively solve interdisciplinary problems.

Unfortunately, it appears as though universities are trying to limit liability by limiting speech and expression, and by coddling liberal students in so-called safe spaces. Indeed, our university supposedly values diversity, but not diversity of opinion or expression, as it has become an echo chamber for liberal faculty and students. Safe spaces imply that the rest of the campus is not safe.

I think that political correctness does not “solve” racism and sexism. Instead, it masks these problems, because people become too afraid to converse about extremely sensitive and complex topics. The people that activists are trying to change will not listen to them if they’re telling them what to do, instead of building their own capacity to change. To this vain, I hope that this piece itself does not come across as aggressive to the CECA authors; I do not intend, at all, to personally attack you. You do not have the right to be coddled, but I still don’t want to be mean, because that does not make someone want to listen to me.

For instance, an email sent by the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs on Friday, Oct. 30 to the Tufts community notified everyone that the Inter-Greek Council, Multi-Cultural Greek Council, Panhellenic Council and Inter Fraternity Council had decided that if student’s outfits, “intentional[ly] or not,” made other students uncomfortable, they would be “investigated,” and could potentially receive “disciplinary sanctions.” Is this policy going to create change? Is this social justice or politburo justice?

There are many other contradictions inherent to the social justice movement (on campus) today, partly because the movement — which rightly seeks to celebrate diversity — shuts down any diversity of opinion, and seeks to make black-or-white statements in an increasingly gray world. These students are rightly critical of countless social problems, but oftentimes, I feel as though, ironically, they are not critical of themselves and of their own approaches. It is, in fact, possible to be supportive of a movement while also questioning how to achieve change and questioning key assumptions. For instance, what is the line between cultural appropriation and cultural exchange, which has propelled humanity forward for thousands of years? And how long does one need to inhabit a place in order to be labeled indigenous?

We live in a complex world, and I think that we all need to be asking a lot more questions, especially before taking such extreme, binary positions on such complicated, emotional topics. Instead of shouting at each other and holding self-righteous positions, which ultimately dehumanize anyone who dares to disagree with our unspoken hierarchies of oppression and legitimacy, we need to be allowed to make mistakes. We have a lot to learn, and we can better ourselves by thinking beyond boundaries. And if we truly listen to each other, and question our assumptions, our world will be a better place, too.

So, instead of telling us what to do, I challenge the CECA authors to try sparking a dialogue, and posing questions and suggestions, rather than dictating to peers. Let people do what they want, and then let the sun uncover the truth. You’re not going to create real change by banning costumes, speakers and books. By doing that, you’re just putting on a Band-Aid. Indeed, you’d be the ones who are truly putting on the masks during Halloween. And your masks won’t be coming off the next day.

Rayn Riel is a graduate student at the Department of Urban and Environmental Policy and Planning. He can be reached at rayn.riel@tufts.edu

  • Jumbonnonymous

    Of course, it’s not only students that are trying to promote their causes in an unproductive fashion. A few years ago, Annie Leonard’s The Story of Stuff, a book about limiting consumption, was chosen as the common reading book for incoming students. It was mailed as a hard copy book to everyone, and at Annie Leonard’s lecture in the fall, plastic water bottles were available for listeners at her reception.

    Also…
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRlRAyulN4o&app=desktop
    http://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2015/11/how-campus-activists-are-weaponizing-the-safe-space/415080/
    http://nyulocal.com/on-campus/2015/11/06/nyu-law-fall-ball-decorations-deemed-triggering-by-students/

  • anon

    wow white privilege at its finest

    • no

      People need safe spaces these days… just because it is that word, doesn’t mean it is any different from going to church or anything that gives someone comfort…

      http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/19/opinion/donald-trump-this-is-not-normal.html
      The nation is soon to be under the aegis of an unstable, unqualified, undignified demagogue and with Republicans in control of both houses of Congress, there is little that can be done to constrict or control his power and unpredictability.
      It’s like seeing an ominous weight swinging toward a limb, sure to break it, while you feel utterly helpless to prevent the fracture.
      As the exiting first lady Michelle Obama told Oprah last week: “We’re feeling what not having hope feels like.” In point of fact, we may be on the brink of feeling what an erosion of liberty, competent leadership, and absolute sovereignty feels like.
      The durability of our democracy is not destined. It is not impervious to harm or even destruction. The Constitution can’t completely prevent that, nor can protocols and conventions. The most important safeguard against authoritarianism is an informed, engaged citizenry vigorously opposed to acquiescence and attrition.
      In other words, it may well be that the only thing that can protect America from the man who will sit at its pinnacle of power is the urgent insistence of the public that radical alteration of our customs and concepts of accountability are not on the table, that authority in a democracy is imbued by the ballot, but it is also accountable to its people.
      And people are already ill at ease with Trump. There is increasing resolution on the dimensions of Russian interference in our election — an effort that, according to recent reports, appeared aimed at injuring Hillary Clinton and installing Trump as president. The implications of such a breach, something that comes close to an act of war, are absolutely staggering.
      The fact that a hostile foreign government executed a plan to influence, and therefore irrevocably damage, the bedrock of our democracy is unfathomable. The repercussions are nearly incalculable: it corrodes faith in the process, faith in elected officials, faith in national security, faith in our assumed autonomy.
      To have a president who refuses to acknowledge the violation in order to avoid the asterisk by which he might be forever marked a Manchurian candidate or, more plainly, Moscow’s mule, is not normal.
      Furthermore, to have a president who is disturbingly complimentary when discussing Russia; whose onetime campaign manager had pro-Russia ties; whose son said in 2008, “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets,” and continued, “We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia”; and who has nominated for secretary of state a man on whom Vladimir Putin bestowed Russia’s Order of Friendship, is not normal. Americans shouldn’t have to worry about whether the White House will become an annex of the Kremlin.
      Furthermore, to have a president surround himself with a rogue’s gallery of white supremacy sympathizers, anti-Muslim extremists, devout conspiracy theorists, anti-science doctrinaires and climate-change deniers is not normal.
      To have a president for whom we don’t know the extent of his financial entanglements with other countries — in part because he has refused to release his tax returns — is not normal.
      To have a president with massive, inherent conflicts of interest between continued ownership of his company and the running of our country is not normal.
      Presidents may be exempt from conflict of interest provisions in the law, but exemption from legal jeopardy is not an exemption from fact or defilement of the primacy of a president’s fiduciary duty to empire above enterprise.
      To have a president who nurses petty vengeances against the press and uses the overwhelming power of the presidency to attack any reporting of fact not colored by flattery and adoration is not normal.
      It doesn’t matter if he is motivated by calculation — particularly toward diversion — or compulsion: His behavior remains unsettling and even dangerous.
      To have a president who apparently does not have time for daily intelligence briefings, but who can make time for the most trite anti-intellectual stunts, like staging a photo-op with a troubled rapper and twilight-tweeting insults like a manic insomniac, is not normal.
      I fully understand that elevated outrage is hard to maintain. It’s exhausting.
      But the alternative is surrender to national nihilism and the welcoming of woe.
      The next four years could be epochal years in the history of this country. They could test the limits of presidential power and the public’s passivity.
      I happen to believe that history will judge kindly those who continued to shout, from the rooftops, through their own weariness and against the corrosive drift of conformity: This is not normal!

  • Concerned
  • Piers Echols-Jones

    Well done.

  • msa
    • Do not be afraid

      I witnessed 9/11 and I closed my windows to keep the WTC smoke from entering. But I also have many Muslim friends, and I was even privileged to live with a Muslim family. All wonderful people.

      So it is true that, of course, we should not hate Muslims or succumb to fear. And yes, we should think about Paris, but also elsewhere that has been infected by ISIS. And yes, obviously it is a small minority of radicals that interpret the Quran literally, or else we would all be dead.

      There are fringe groups in every religion. And for sure, cultural regions dictate how religious texts are interpreted (i.e., genital mutilation in Central Africa, which is also practiced by Christians, or stoning women and executing homosexuals throughout many Muslim countries in the Middle East).

      But the text is there. In the Quran. To kill infidels. To be fair, there is text in the Bible to stone your wife if she cheats on you, but I don’t see Christians choosing to do this on a regular basis. Plus, if there are more than a billion Muslims, a small minority is still a large army of thousands of faithful servants to Allah. So it is not entirely about xenophobia. It is also a real threat. Liberals need to wake up and awknowledge this. Then we can proceed to create policy that is based on facts, not emotions.

      After all, liberals are fine with demonizing American evangelicals, who do not want abortion or gay marriage to be legal. And they are fine with criticizing the only haven for gay people in the Middle East, Israel. This is all fine because there is definitely ample criticism to be had in these cases. But apparently it is not politically correct to criticize Muslims that want to MURDER gay people and KILL their fellow countrymen?

      Sure, as liberals point out, people interpret religion, not the other way around. This is a similar argument used by the NRA. People kill each other, and not guns. So it’s not religion’s fault. It’s not the gun’s fault. They seem to be using the same logic but only applying it when it fits their agenda. This is brave new world PC culture.

      Extreme religion does not make sense and it does not coexist with modern society. Not just Islam. But Christianity, Judaism, and so on and so forth. Liberals understand this in an American context, but they seem to not have the courage to speak the truth about Islam because of their self-guilt, double think, and double standards.

      • Do not be afraid

        The world clearly does not have universal values, or else ISIS would not exist. Their values are the exact opposite of those of a civilized society. They are barbarians.

        Conservatives are fine with this talk, but then they’re also fine bombing the world to pieces, just fueling more hatred, and an even bigger refugee crisis. And they’re trying to get rid of science in schools and deny climate change.

        Both sides are wrong. There must be a middle way forward. Balancing religion and science, the environment with the economy, gun control with gun rights. Balancing political correctness with the brutal truth. These days, our political system is as polarized as our society. Social media has made it easier to connect but also easier to share ideas without thinking them through, and easier to just mold oneself into an echo chamber of the same ideas. Disagree? Unfollow. One click and you have your safe space.

        Islam is not the problem. Extremism is the problem. Extreme liberals, extreme conservatives. Communists were athiests, and they murdered millions. Fascists were xenophobic, and they murdered millions.

        Extreme people murder. Extreme people do not use logic or else they would not be radical. We live in a gray world. Liberals, do not blame America for all of the world’s problems. Conservatives, do not blame Muslims for everything, either. We need to stand united as a country, promoting peace, democracy, freedom, and balance. This is the American way.

        • who

          Just now stumbling upon these comments. America is a melting
          pot of diversity and this is what gives us strength. But some groups do not
          wish to assimilate. Is Islam more violent than other religions? Yes. Most are
          not radical, of course. But not every religion is equal. And I don’t even
          believe in god(s).

          • who

            Vast numbers of Christians do not believe that if you leave the Christian religion, you should be killed for it. They do not treat women as second class children. They do not believe that if you draw a picture of Jesus, you should be killed for it.

            Most Muslims do not condone ISIS, but they do condone violence! Stoning is the appropriate punishment for adultery. Death is most appropriate punishment for leaving Islam. More than 80 percent of Muslims polled support this in Egypt!

            Muslims behead. They oppress women, kill homosexuals. Why do liberals defend them? Are you worried about criticizing Jesus, or just Mohammed? They want to wipe Israel off of the map. They want Islam to take over the world. Osama did nothing wrong according to the Quran! Wake up!

          • who
          • who2

            Bible is just as violent as the Quran. Old Testament too. Flood the world? Kill the kids? Do any of these texts belong? Just extremism. Athiests can be extreme too. Communists. But Muslims interpret the Quran literally TODAY, in the 21st century! That is the difference! The Middle East is in turmoil.

          • who2

            And most people do not care or want to challenge their assumptions.
            But decades of war, hatred, dehumanization, greed, have got people looking everywhere for something to latch onto — the Quran — to interpret and behold literally…

          • who2
          • Full Response

            Let me try to answer your prompt, which asks me to replace
            “Muslim” with “Jew” in a sentence: Hundreds of millions of Jews, a sizeable
            minority of the 1.7 billion Jews in the world, support stoning women who have
            cheated on their husbands, beheading those who leave their religion, and
            executing homosexuals.

            No, I don’t sound like a Nazi. I would just be making false
            statements. The fact is that there is simply NO other group of religious people
            on this planet today, with so many adherents, who are acting in the name of
            their religion to commit acts of evil. I am not a bigot by writing this. I am
            simply stating the truth. And you’d do well to realize this.

            But I see what you’re trying to get across. Yes, the vast
            majority of Muslims are not terrorists, obviously, or we’d all be dead. Yes,
            Christians and Jews and Buddhists have also interpreted religious texts as
            they’re literally written in order to commit evil. Yes, Islamophobia is wrong.
            Yes, many Muslim Americans are quite patriotic and serve our nation with pride.
            And I lived with a Muslim family in South Africa and they were loving and
            caring people, who worshiped five times a day, and welcomed me to Eid al-Fitr
            celebrations. I miss them dearly.

            But today, I do not fear mocking Jesus. And while I have no
            interest in mocking Mohammed, I would fear mocking him, even though I live in a
            free society. This is because both the liberal PC police and the fascist
            Islamic police would gang up against me. Perhaps I would receive death threats,
            because I am either insensitive, or I am a so-called infidel.

            Why? Liberals hold double standards because they believe that
            the weak are more righteous than the strong, even though everyone is equally
            righteous. And Muslims, of course, would take offense, which is fine; in
            America, we do not have a right to not be offended.

            To be clear, the Bible is as violent as the Quran. So is the Old
            Testament. But it is all in the eyes of the beholder. In Muslim lands, decades
            of war, terror, greed, corruption, and dehumanization have radicalized Arabs,
            and Islamists have promised them law and order, promised them peace, if they
            only follow their rules and submit to Allah. So, similar to Hitler, ISIS has
            emerged as a regional power. And they are LITERALLY interpreting the Quran, which
            was written thousands of years ago.

            Of course, extremism is not only found in religion. Athiest
            communists murdered millions, too. But today, we are faced with a real threat
            from the true believers of Islam, who interpret the religion as it is meant to
            be interpreted. Mohammed converted in Arabia through conquest and rape, and it
            is a fact that Muhammad would dole out captured women as war prizes to his men.
            I am confident that so-called liberals would consider it offensive to criticize
            Mohammed, yet these same liberals are fine boycotting for the removal of
            President Woodrow Wilson’s name from Princeton University because he was a
            racist.

            Today, there remains a sizeable minority of Muslims with this
            conquest mindset, bestowed to Islam from Mohammed and Arabian culture. The root
            word for Islam is “al-Silm,” which means “submission” or “surrender.” It is a
            myth that it means peace, and there is no disagreement about this among Arabic
            or Islamic scholars. Many Muslims believe that their way of life is better, and
            they want it imposed.

            Do Americans also want to impose their way of life? Yes,
            absolutely. Does our ‘spreading’ of democracy in the Middle East have anything
            to do with the problems there now? Yes, definitely. But anyone who suggests
            that human rights are ‘cultural’, to the degree that women want to be
            mutilated, has their head in the sand.

            As I’ve mentioned, the Bible has equally dark passages. All
            organized religions are outdated in their literal form. The problem is that
            many Muslims still literally interpret these texts. They do not need science,
            or any other book, because they have the Quran. They are close-minded and they
            will not change because they are brainwashed. And before you debate me, I
            recommend that you read the Bible and the Quran, both in their entirely, as I
            have done. I also recommend that you research official surveys, some of which
            I’ve provided, and ask this question:

            Would we be protesting if people were beheaded in the name of
            Catholicism in Vatican City? If so, then why don’t we protest this in the
            Middle East, where it occurs nearly every day? Do we hold Muslim countries to a
            lower standard? I definitely don’t. As an American, I value diversity, and I
            hold every life to be equal under the law, irrespective of race, religion,
            sexuality, and so on and so forth. I know that you do, too.

            But many do not share these so-called universal values. A truly
            sizeable minority of Muslims did celebrate 9/11 across the world. I was there.
            And at UCSD, the Muslim Student Association holds Hitler Youth Week, and the
            leader supports Hezbollah, whose leader, in turn, wishes all Jews would return
            to Israel so it would be easier to kill them all. Do you really think that
            Israeli settlements are the primary reason why Hamas dislikes Israel? Do you
            really think that it is solely the poor and uneducated who are joining
            terrorist groups? The scary answer is that a sizeable minority of educated,
            middle class Muslims support suicide bombings.

            People need to wake up, and liberals need to defend their
            values. The problem is extremism. And in this case, extremists – rich and poor,
            Sunni and Shia – are interpreting Islam in the way that it was meant to be
            interpreted, when it was written thousands of years ago. They are the true
            practitioners of the Quran, unfortunately, just as the crusaders were the true
            practitioners of the Bible, and as the Israeli settlers are the true
            practitioners of the Torah. But there are 1.7 billion Muslims.

            To conclude, if I replace Muslim with Jew, as your prompt suggests,
            I get Kiryas Joel, the poorest community in the United States, in Monroe, NY.
            The men devote themselves to studying the Torah. To get to the Big Apple, they
            take segregated buses, and force the women to sit in the rear. The population
            is the youngest in the country, with the highest birth rate, and everyone votes
            for the politician that the Grand Rebbe approves. America is a land of
            diversity, but it is also a melting pot. This extremist community does not want
            to assimilate. This culture, in Kiryas Joel, in my opinion, is the suffocation
            of democracy, of freedom, of individualism, and of choice. And these are the
            core values of liberalism, which, except for Israel, are arguably non-existent
            in the Middle East today.

            For your further research:

  • Rayn Riel

    Whoah, was not expecting so many comments. Seems as though some may not have understood the purpose of the piece, or were being sarcastic? Or maybe most were just written by one person?

    Point was that we’re all still relatively young. At our age, arguably many can easily resort to black-or-white thinking and demonization, when reality is far more nuanced and gray. We lack perspective and every four years, campus is recycled with the same problems. The trigger warning camp and the free speech camp are both right and wrong. It is true that we need to recognize that some people can truly become physically sick if they are triggered by something; thus, it is important to be sensitive and respectful. But this is simply the right way to treat our peers. It should not be forced. It should be something that individuals elect to do, in order to communicate effectively, and frame their discussions so that others want to listen to them. People do not have a right to not be offended, but at the same time, people should not be trying to offend if they want to get their point across respectfully. When safe spaces are created for certain agendas, and those who disagree are shunned and silenced, they become ironically unsafe, and they do not change any hearts and minds. Who gets to decide what is discussed and what is not discussed? A balance needs to be struck. Especially in a left-leaning campus, with the vast majority of faculty identifying as liberal, all perspectives need to be heard, and people need to ask questions and open themselves up to dialogue. Societies do not change if individuals do not decide to change. We should be challenging ourselves, we should be seeking discomfort, in order to grow.

  • Joksinjord

    Liberals like to think that men and women are not wired differently… Truth is obviously, they are. People can be different and still treated equally. Not everyone has to be the same, or has to be a ‘winner’. Nowadays with money in politics, with everybody telling you what you can and cannot say, with entitled youngsters thinking they’re liberal by taking away our freedoms… it’s a tough time for America folks.

    • Joksinjord

      I don’t really see people as man or woman or black or white… We are all Americans. If they have a good idea, I will vote for them. Racism and sexism are big problems and I don’t know how we can solve them, but I try to not judge people based on these things, or really judge people at all until I know them. Of course many people still do, including ironically many liberals.

      • Joksinjord

        I just realized… Liberals love to think about people as GROUPS… Black, White, Women, Man… and not as individuals! If we thought of people as individuals, we would not have racism, sexism, etc… We would just see each person, separate from whether or not they were man, woman, gay, etc.

        Unfortunately this common sense is not being taught at schools anymore. Freedom is a bad word.

  • Yerk

    Folks easily “generalize” and “demonize”… Trump supporters aren’t all racist. They just don’t feel welcomed in America anymore. Political class is not helping them and progressives are quick to label them. This is about identity. And why should we be so nice to immigrants? Look what happened to Native Americans. Can we ever come together?

  • Joe

    It’s that time of the year again, where everyone gets so easily offended and random bureaucratic punishments are applied to limit our expression. Why can’t we just learn to tolerate everyone? We’re bound to get more offended when more people are able to express their identities – Atheist Jews, men that are women, or “womyn”… (Jews are an ethnic group, fyi.)… I hope that we can calm down as a country.

  • Monk

    What if everyone just dressed as delicate snowflakes?

    • lol

      If you’re caught wearing an offensive costume in the vicinity of a Tufts University kegger this Halloween weekend, be prepared to deal with the fuzz.

      The university’s Greek Life Council sent out a letter to all fraternities and sororities asking them to police their parties for “inappropriate, offensive and appropriative costumes,” “costumes that appropriate cultures and reproduce stereotypes on race, gender, sexuality, immigrant or socioeconomic status,” or “outfits relating to tragedy, controversy, or acts of violence,” reports The College Fix.

      At first, the letter makes it appear as though it is a private decision made by Greek Life. But the letter goes on to ominously warn that “there are consequences for wearing an offensive costume.”

      The letter then passes along a quote from Dean of Student Affairs Mary Pat McMahon [Emphasis in original]:

      “The range of response for students whose actions make others in our community feel threatened or unsafe, or who direct conduct towards others that is offensive or discriminatory, includes OEO and/or [Tufts University Police Department] investigation and then disciplinary sanctions from our office that could run a wide gamut depending on what is brought to our attention and the impact of these actions on others. Any complaints will result in full investigation by University officials and could result in serious disciplinary sanctions through Judicial Affairs.”

      “We encourage all students that feel like they have encountered someone who is wearing an inappropriate and offensive costume to please file a report,” the letter continues, helpfully providing a link to the form for anyone wishing to narc out their peers.

  • nyt

    After Donald Trump’s election, some universities echoed with primal howls. Faculty members canceled classes for weeping, terrified students who asked: How could this possibly be happening?
    I share apprehensions about President-elect Trump, but I also fear the reaction was evidence of how insular universities have become. When students inhabit liberal bubbles, they’re not learning much about their own country. To be fully educated, students should encounter not only Plato, but also Republicans.
    We liberals are adept at pointing out the hypocrisies of Trump, but we should also address our own hypocrisy in terrain we govern, such as most universities: Too often, we embrace diversity of all kinds except for ideological. Repeated studies have found that about 10 percent of professors in the social sciences or the humanities are Republicans.
    We champion tolerance, except for conservatives and evangelical Christians. We want to be inclusive of people who don’t look like us — so long as they think like us.
    I fear that liberal outrage at Trump’s presidency will exacerbate the problem of liberal echo chambers, by creating a more hostile environment for conservatives and evangelicals. Already, the lack of ideological diversity on campuses is a disservice to the students and to liberalism itself, with liberalism collapsing on some campuses into self-parody.
    At Oberlin College soon after the election, students erupted in protests after a local bakery was accused of racial profiling of a black student in a shoplifting case. The student senate endorsed a boycott of the bakery, and demonstrators carried signs calling the owner a racist.
    But allegations of a pattern of racist behavior were undermined by police records showing the overwhelming share of people detained for shoplifting at the bakery were white. This may actually have been a case of liberal hysteria.
    Some of you are saying that it’s O.K. to be intolerant of intolerance, to discriminate against bigots who acquiesce in Trump’s record of racism and misogyny. By all means, stand up to the bigots. But do we really want to caricature half of Americans, some of whom voted for President Obama twice, as racist bigots? Maybe if we knew more Trump voters we’d be less inclined to stereotype them.
    Whatever our politics, inhabiting a bubble makes us more shrill. Cass Sunstein, a Harvard professor, conducted a fascinating study of how groupthink shapes federal judges when they are randomly assigned to three-judge panels.
    When liberal judges happened to be temporarily put on a panel with other liberals, they usually swung leftward. Conversely, conservative judges usually moved rightward when randomly grouped with other conservatives.
    It’s the judicial equivalent of a mob mentality. And if this happens to judges, imagine what happens to you and me.
    Sunstein, a liberal and a Democrat who worked in the Obama administration, concluded that the best judicial decisions arose from divided panels, where judges had to confront counterarguments.
    Yet universities are often the equivalent of three-judge liberal panels, and the traditional Democratic dominance has greatly increased since the mid-1990s — apparently because of a combination of discrimination and self-selection. Half of academics in some fields said in a survey that they would discriminate in hiring decisions against an evangelical.
    The weakest argument against intellectual diversity is that conservatives or evangelicals have nothing to add to the conversation. “The idea that conservative ideas are dumb is so preposterous that you have to live in an echo chamber to think of it,” Sunstein told me.
    Of course, we shouldn’t empower racists and misogynists on campuses. But whatever some liberals think, “conservative” and “bigot” are not synonyms.
    One of America’s most eminent scientists is Francis Collins, an evangelical Christian who is director of the National Institutes of Health. Few scholars had as much impact on modern thought as Gary Becker, the conservative University of Chicago economist. Condoleezza Rice, a secretary of state for George W. Bush, would add value to any campus.
    I’m not arguing for affirmative action for conservatives — partly because conservative academics say they don’t want preferences. But I do think we can try harder to recruit job applicants who represent diverse views, to bring conservative speakers to campuses and to avoid a hostile work environment for conservatives and evangelicals.
    We’re seeing an uptick in hate crimes in society tied to Trump’s rise, and the last thing we need on campuses is reciprocal illiberalism, this time led by liberals.
    As individuals, we can also follow smart people on social media whom we disagree with. In my latest email newsletter, I suggest some conservatives to follow.
    I fear the damage a Trump administration will do, from health care to foreign policy. But this election also underscores that we were out of touch with much of America, and we will fight back more effectively if we are less isolated.
    When universities are echo chambers, they become conservative punch lines, and liberal hand-wringing may be one reason Trump’s popularity has jumped since his election.
    It’s ineffably sad that today “that’s academic” often means “that’s irrelevant.” One step to correcting that is for us liberals to embrace the diversity we supposedly champion.

