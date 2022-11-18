Roster Rundown: Week 11

Paid Advertisement

It’s that time of year! The fantasy football regular season is approaching its stretch run, which means we’re also hurtling towards league trade deadlines. A brief guide to what you, as a manager, should be doing right now:

Assess your team’s record.

Are you 9–1 and a playoff lock? Consider trading for a long-term boom. Cooper Kupp will be out several weeks, but you can afford those points to buy a potential WR1 for championship weekend. Are you 5–5 and in the hunt? Turn your attention to players whose bye weeks have passed. Are you 3–7? Well … maybe it’s not your year…

Assess your roster construction.

Are you short at running back? Receiver? It’s a poor idea to head into the postseason with lackluster depth. Your league-mates have similar strengths and weaknesses, so go make a deal!

A few players to buy low on:

Travis Etienne was negatively affected by game script last week, but he has a wonderful playoff schedule. It’s a similar tune for Seahawks rusher Kenneth Walker, who received 100% of the carries in Munich. Amari Cooper has shown WR1 upside throughout the year, and will soon be catching passes from Deshaun Watson.

Let’s see who’s hot and cold for Week 11!

HOT

QB: Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)

Tagovailoa is the only quarterback in fantasy who posts elite numbers despite essentially zero rushing prowess. With high-flying weapons Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at his disposal, Tagovailoa is a kid in a candy store every week and entrenched as a high-end QB1.

RB: Tony Pollard (DAL)

Ezekiel Elliott is still the “guy” to Jerry Jones, but Pollard’s efficiency has stolen the show in Zeke’s absence. Pollard has racked up 329 rushing yards in his past three games, and though Elliott’s return will limit his workload, the Cowboys offense could support him as an RB2.

WR: Terry McLaurin (WAS)

“Scary Terry” is back. Sometimes a quarterback change makes all the difference, and McLaurin has four straight games of 8+ targets with Taylor Heinicke back under center. Those who stayed patient with Terry are reaping the rewards.

TE: Cole Kmet (CHI)

Justin Fields has electrified this Bears offense, and in a week where Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert sustained long-term injuries, Kmet’s going to get some waiver wire love. Don’t expect two touchdowns every week, but there are worse streaming options.

COLD

QB: Josh Allen (BUF)

It’s criminal to put Allen’s statline here, but being QB1 in fantasy warrants high standards. Allen has six interceptions in his last three outings, limiting his point totals to under 25 each time. Just a blip on the radar for the leader of Bills Mafia.

RB: D’Andre Swift (DET)

Swift is a dynamic player who mysteriously doesn’t see the field. Managers knew there would be a ramp up period after returning from injury, but Swift’s last three carry totals — five, two and six — are dreadful. It’s time to remove Swift from starting lineups.

WR: Deebo Samuel (SF)

Too many cooks in the kitchen! With the addition of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, it’s hard to see any other 49er sustaining fantasy success. Deebo once flourished in his hybrid role, but 66 receiving yards in the past two games won’t cut it.

TE: Gerald Everett (LAC)

Injuries to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams bought Everett a ticket to fantasy relevance, but he’s clearly missed the train. Everett has 12 catches and zero touchdowns over his last three starts. If the Chargers start to get healthy, he’ll be out of the picture entirely.