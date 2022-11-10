Roster Rundown: Week 10

Bist du bereit für etwas Fußball?

No, you didn’t click on the German version of Roster Rundown — but the NFL is coming to Germany! That’s right, this week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST, not from the typical Wembley Stadium but from Allianz Arena in Munich. The Bucs are coming off a thrilling, final-minute comeback win against the L.A. Rams, and the Seahawks are flying in with a surprisingly competitive 6–3 record.

Pretzels, bratwurst and beer will certainly coat the stands in what will be the first NFL game ever to be played in Deutschland.

Let’s see who’s hot and cold for this week. Genieß die Spiele!

HOT

QB: Justin Fields (CHI)

A few players went bananas this week, but make no mistake — Nov. 6 was the rocket launch of Justin Fields. 178 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the sophomore signal-caller who’s quickly proving to be the best of his rookie class. Fields’s upside has him firmly entrenched in QB1 territory.

RB: Travis Etienne Jr. (JAC)

It’s four straight games of over 100 scrimmage yards for Etienne, whose stock went to the moon after Jacksonville traded away fellow tailback James Robinson. His remarkable efficiency is now being paired with volume reminiscent of prime Derrick Henry — 57 touches in his last two outings!

WR: DeAndre Hopkins (ARI)

The end of Hopkins’ suspension was perfectly timed for Arizona, who lost wideout Hollywood Brown to a foot injury in Week 6. Hopkins has stepped into the WR1 role seamlessly, and boasts a 30.5% target share through three games.

TE: Greg Dulcich (DEN)

I know, who? It is fair to note that Dulcich didn’t have a single fantasy point to his name up to Week 6, but the rookie third-rounder showcased his talent leading up to last week’s bye. Available in most leagues, Dulcich is an intriguing addition for tight end streamers.

COLD

QB: Justin Herbert (LAC)

Several quarterbacks disappointed this year, but Herbert’s fall from fantasy glory was perhaps the least expected. The face of the Chargers franchise hasn’t topped 20 points since Week 2, and he’s not getting help with injuries mounting in Los Angeles.

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC)

CEH drafters hopefully sold high on the LSU product early in the year, as the results have not been pretty since. Andy Reid runs a true backfield by committee, with Jerick McKinnon and newcomer Isiah Pacheco earning healthy snap shares. Once again, Edwards-Helaire is unstartable.

WR: Gabe Davis (BUF)

Davis is as streaky as they come — he’ll get you four points or 25 points, but there’s nothing in between. His meager five targets per game explains the low floor, but buying low on any receiver connected to Josh Allen is never a bad idea.

TE: Tyler Higbee (LAR)

Similar to CEH, Higbee’s early-season triumphs seem like a dream to managers who’ve watched him rack up just 22 yards over his last three games. Higbee’s a bench — or even cut — candidate.