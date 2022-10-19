The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Field hockey fights to the finish to secure a road victory over Bates
October 19, 2022
The Tufts women's field hockey team is pictured a game against Wellesley at Ounjian Field in Oct. 2022. Bowie Bello / The Tufts Daily

The Tufts field hockey team continued its conference success with a road win against Bates over the weekend. The matchup proved competitive, as the Bates Bobcats struck first with a goal in the second quarter, but the Jumbos reset during halftime and responded with a vengeance, scoring two goals in the third quarter and maintaining the lead to secure a 2–1 victory.

Extensive preparation and understanding of their strengths helped the Jumbos achieve success, despite the Bobcats out-shooting them 12–9 and earning double the amount of corners. Sophomore forward Kylie Rosenquest, who led the offense with four shots and one goal, commented on how the team prepared for the contest. 

“We scout out their specific corners … [and] certain tactics that they have, and then we try to formulate a plan to break that,” she said. “We knew going into it [that] Bates was going to be a good game. … They have a similar style of play, and they’re just a strong team.”

The Jumbos’ defense continually denied the Bobcats during the second half and promptly snuffed out their fourth quarter spark, departing Maine with a victory. Bates veteran and team captain Paige Cote found two opportunities off corners and had seven shots throughout the game, but Tufts senior goalie Sam Gibby kept the net on lockdown to preserve the lead. 

The strong defense invigorated the offense and gave Rosenquest confidence to attack aggressively. 

“I like to think that the best form of offense is a good defense,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you sort of mess up on your offensive as long as you can get it back defensively.”

Anticipation got the better of the Jumbos early in the game, opening the door for Bates to score first, but a team reset during halftime restored their focus. 

“We came out really amped but almost a little frantic,” Rosenquest said. “We knew we were knocking at the door; we just needed to settle down and continue to play our game.”

Team chemistry was bolstered by the mantra “Fight to the Finish,” which each player wrote on their arm, to form the foundation of the Jumbo mentality and had allowed the squad to reclaim the momentum in the second half. 

“Everybody in general had the same mindset of: We know what’s coming, we just need to calm it down and play our game,” Rosenquest said. 

The Jumbos face NESCAC titan and nationally ranked No. 2 Middlebury on Saturday in a true test of grit and determination. 

“[Bates] was a game where it was completely and 100% about hustle,” Rosenquest said. “It could’ve gone either way, but we outworked and outhustled them … and that’s exactly what we need to do in order to beat Middlebury.”

Top This Week
  1. The tragedy of ‘Bros’
    October 12, 2022
  2. Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this year
    October 14, 2022
  3. BREAKING: Club sports team faces investigation following alleged antisemitic incident
    October 8, 2022
  4. ‘Elvis’ doesn’t add much to the King’s life story, except Austin Butler
    September 27, 2022
  5. Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
    October 17, 2022
Trending
  1. TCU Senate hears appeal for supplementary funding, discusses recent anti-Semitic incident
    October 19, 2022
  2. As private dorm developer moves in, Davis Square businesses pushed out, Burren safe
    September 19, 2019
  3. The tragedy of ‘Bros’
    October 12, 2022
  4. BREAKING: Club sports team faces investigation following alleged antisemitic incident
    October 8, 2022
  5. Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼
    October 19, 2022
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2022 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
//test comment