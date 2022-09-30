Roster Rundown: Week 4

And then there were two. Heading into Week 4, the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins remain undefeated — a surprising duo according to most analysts’ preseason predictions. Yet these teams have a similar makeup. Each traded for a star wide receiver over the summer: Tyreek Hill for the ’Fins and A.J. Brown for the Eagles. Each have stout defenses led by top-notch corners, Xavien Howard and Darius Slay, respectively. Quarterback development is what’s truly propelling these franchises. Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts have each taken junior year leaps and are second and third in passing yards respectively.

2022 looks like a promising year for these undefeated squads, though the post-Week 3 picture can often be misleading. The Broncos and Panthers were both 3–0 entering Week 4 last year, and they ended up 24th and 27th in the final league standings.

There’s lots of football left to be played! Let’s dive into Week 4.

HOT

QB: Jalen Hurts (PHI)

Fly, Eagles, Fly! Hurts is QB3 on the season, and provides such a high floor due to his elite rushing ability. This Philadelphia offense is high-powered and star-studded.

RB: James Robinson (JAX)

The undrafted free agent out of Illinois State refuses to back down from fantasy relevance. Robinson has as much spring in his step as ever despite recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered last year. The Jaguars’ backfield is Robinson’s to lose — start him with confidence as an RB2.

WR: Amari Cooper (CLE)

Cooper has quickly become new quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s favorite target. Posting 101 receiving yards in back-to-back games, the former Cowboy is currently a fine flex start. Buyers beware however; streakiness is apparent throughout Cooper’s career.

TE: Mark Andrews (BAL)

Bonafide stars are normally left off the Hot List, but Andrews gets an exception due to his sheer separation from other tight ends. His 31 targets rank 10th among all pass catchers. Find someone who looks at you the way Lamar Jackson looks at Andrews.

COLD

QB: Russell Wilson (DEN)

The “Let’s Ride” jokes write themselves with how anemic the Broncos offense has looked, though head coach Nathaniel Hackett deserves blame. Managers drafted Wilson as a QB1 this summer, but he’s spiraled out of starting territory with just two touchdowns on the season.

RB: James Conner (ARI)

Conner was destined for touchdown regression after last year, when he scored 15 times in an 11-week span. His fantasy output has fallen back to earth in a pass-heavy Cardinals offense whose quarterback also contributes on the ground.

WR: DJ Moore (CAR)

A brutal start to 2022 rolls on for Moore, who clearly has been hindered by the arrival of Baker Mayfield. He’s receiving six targets per game compared to around nine last year. Keep Moore on benches, with the possibility of dropping him altogether if the trend continues.

TE: Robert Tonyan (GB)

There was hope that Tonyan’s production would improve in a Packers offense sans Davante Adams, but alas, Big Bob is still touchdown-or-bust. Tonyan only warrants a start in deep leagues.

Enjoy the action this week!