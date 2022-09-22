Roster Rundown: Fantasy football preview Week 3

Hey football fans, welcome back! This is Year 2 of Roster Rundown, and I’m so excited to bring you week-to-week fantasy content once again. Let’s face it: A lot has happened since the end of last year. The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56 — in Los Angeles. The Deshaun Watson saga finally ended in an 11-game suspension. Tom Brady retired — and unretired.

We also saw a ton of movement around the league. Tyreek Hill is a Dolphin, not a Chief. Davante Adams is in Las Vegas, not Green Bay. Matt Ryan is a Colt, Von Miller is a Bill and Russell Wilson … is still doing corny social media promotions. I guess some things never change!

Before we dive into this week’s picks, I want to point out that “Half PPR” (players get 0.5 points per reception) will be our universal scoring system this year. So whenever I mention

“X scored Y points last week,” Y is via Half PPR. Got that?

On we go! Here is the Week 3 slate.

Let’s ride.

HOT

QB: Carson Wentz (WAS)

I know, Carson Wentz? Stale, post-hype, now-on-his-third-team Carson Wentz? But seven touchdowns through two weeks can’t be ignored, and despite their recent loss to the Lions, Wentz is igniting the Commanders’ offense.

RB: Nick Chubb (CLE)

Chubb was often left on the scrap heap of fantasy drafts despite posting his usual stellar rushing numbers in 2021. Owners have a steal on their hands — Chubb is the RB1 through two games.

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)

Sun God! Amon-Ra is proving that his last six weeks of 2021 — when he posted 20.9 points per game — were no fluke. His 17 receptions rank fourth in the NFL so far this year.

TE: Pat Freiermuth (PIT)

The tight end position leaves a lot to be desired in fantasy. In Week 2 of 2019 there were six tight ends who scored over 13 fantasy points. This past week? Only two. Options are drying up, but Freiermuth is a reliable target magnet who’s a safe bet for TE1 production.

COLD

QB: Tom Brady (TB)

The un-retiree opens this season on the Cold list. It’s not entirely Tom’s fault, as most of his usual cast of characters are in the infirmary. Still, the suppressed passing statistics — just 402 yards through two games — are cause for concern.

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)

Elliott has a low floor with his non-involvement in the passing game, and backfield-mate Tony Pollard is starting to steal touches. With Cooper Rush under center for the foreseeable future, redzone opportunities may be few and far between.

WR: DK Metcalf (SEA)

The warning signs were there when Russell Wilson flocked to the higher altitude this summer, and yet Metcalf was still going in the fifth rounds of fantasy drafts. He and fellow receiver Tyler Lockett are struggling to gain air yards with Geno Smith as quarterback.

TE: Kyle Pitts (ATL)

Pitts is the elephant in the tight-end room thanks to his high average draft position. He has the talent, but 38 yards through two games obviously won’t cut it. Rookie receiver Drake London won’t steal the targets forever — Pitts is an intriguing buy-low trade candidate.