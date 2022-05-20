Sports and Society: Championship banners

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which annually hosts Wimbledon, one of the world’s most prestigious tennis tournaments, made a historic announcement earlier last month. The organization announced that it would ban all Russian and Belarusian players from the competition due to the two nations’ roles in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.

Is it fair to punish players for the actions of their governments, regardless of the individuals’ political affiliations, opinions or individual positions? Does an athlete’s nationality carry a global position, one that can be met with consequences?

To the AELTC, the answer to those questions is yes. All levels of society must be mobilized in condemnation of Russian aggression, and athletes are not exempt. As several Western countries including the United States, Switzerland, France and the United Kingdom continue to present sanctions that target the Russian economy, the AELTC may feel it took a harsh but necessary step in the wake of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Unfortunately, millions of Russian civilians are bearing the brunt of the worldwide siege on their economy; now, high level athletes must face career altering consequences for their government’s actions.

However, players’ bodies — the Women’s Tennis Association and the Association of Tennis Professionals — have a different opinion. These organizations declare that tennis players represent themselves — not their countries — making it discriminatory and ineffective to put a flat ban on athletes that hail from Russia and Belarus.

If you ask me, it’s just not that simple. Both arguments have strengths and weaknesses, but the complexity of this situation makes it one of the great ideological minefields for “Sports and Society” enthusiasts such as myself. For Wimbledon to hold true influence in the Russia-Ukraine War, it will take an active commitment from both the players and the tournament executives to make opposing the war central to the tournament. To me, the ban is of secondary importance to what Wimbledon and its participants do next.

At face value, banning all Russian and Belarusian participants seems in line with other corporate boycotts of Russia and general economic sanctions. But, as the WTA and ATP will tell you, there is no precedent of players’ representing their home nations at Wimbledon. They play for themselves, and not a cent of the winner’s purse goes to their home government. But I’d wager this is far from the real reason Wimbledon imposed the ban, with some possibilities more problematic than others.

One could be that, as stated, the AELTC saw allowing Russian and Belarusian competitors as a safety hazard for the players themselves. Fans could be a problem for sure. But allowing the players to compete puts them in an impossible position, likely forcing them to constantly dodge questions about support for the war. They may also fear the repercussions of speaking out against Russian President Vladimir Putin as someone of influence on an international stage.

But it could also be that Wimbledon hopes to avoid any politicization of the event that could jeopardize its viewership and sponsorships. Welcoming Russian athletes would likely amplify the discussion of the current crisis at Wimbledon but could have had a true, positive impact if handled correctly. By excluding them, the AELTC is giving themselves an out — whether or not they use it is critical.