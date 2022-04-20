Women’s lacrosse returns to form, takes down Bates and Wesleyan

After a close loss to Amherst College on Sunday April 10, the now No. 7 nationally ranked women’s lacrosse team won two straight conference games by large margins. With three uncharacteristic regular season losses already, the Jumbos cannot afford to lose focus with only three games left in the regular season. The Brown and Blue went into the home stretch with big wins over Bates and Wesleyan.

On Wednesday, the Jumbos handily defeated the Bates Bobcats 18–5. After the first whistle blew, senior midfielder Anna Clarke came out strong by scoring two quick goals in the first couple of minutes. Senior midfielder Kathryn Delaney, first-year attacker Margie Carden and senior attacker Mae Briody kept it rolling by scoring a combined four goals to put Tufts up 6–1 to end the first.

Senior goalie Molly Laliberty spoke about what the team needs to do right to prevent more losses like the Amherst game.

“I think that’s what’s going to make us successful,” Laliberty said. “We can continue to hold each other accountable, regardless of who’s on the field.”

The second quarter was Carden’s time to shine as she netted three goals, bringing her total to five on the day. Another first-year, midfielder Ella L’Esperance, scored to add to the Jumbos’ lead. Sophomore midfielder Madeline Delaney also beat the buzzer to end the first half with three seconds left, giving the Jumbos an 11–2 lead.

Laliberty commented on the performance from younger players.

“If execution is coming from the upper grades, then that’s who’s gonna be in the game, and if the execution is coming from the lower grades, then that’s going to be who’s in the game,” Laliberty said.

Tufts continued to control the game heading into the second half as they scored five more times in the third, led by two goals from L’Esperance. The fourth quarter was more of the same, as Tufts clearly overmatched Bates and finished the game with an 18–5 win.

The energy continued for the Jumbos in their 16–11 victory against the Wesleyan Cardinals on Saturday. Carden got the game started for the Jumbos as she scored a goal off an assist from Delaney. Junior attacker Caroline Walter, Delaney and Clarke also scored to put the Jumbos up 4–2 in the first 15 minutes. Clarke scored to start the second quarter with Carden adding to the total. Walter and L’Esperance combined for three goals in the last five minutes of the second.

Laliberty explained what she’d like to see from the team heading into the final leg of the season.

“Something that would be really great as we go into the playoffs stretch would be to put together some consistency,” Laliberty said.

The third period was a back-and-forth affair as Wesleyan and Tufts traded goals, each netting five. L’Esperance led the Jumbos with two goals in the quarter. With the game in the bag, Tufts played defensively in the fourth quarter, letting in one goal and scoring once as well with a goal by Carden, assisted by Clarke.

With first-year duo Carden and L’Esperance scoring ten and eight goals, respectively, over the two games, the Jumbos have a bright future. Next, Tufts will play Emmanuel (Mass.) on Wednesday at Bello Field.