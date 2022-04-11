The genius of Pedri Gonzalez

Every generation, the football world is blessed with a handful of talents who come to define the game. These stars aren’t just serial winners but rather those who redefine their positions and the tactical philosophies embedded in them.

In the 2010s, the great Spanish central midfielder led by goalkeeper Iker Casillas was a collection of such players, anchored by the midfield duo of Iniesta and Xavi. Perfectly poised, the pair that was built in the famous La Masia academy controlled matches with precision and delicacy. Industrious yet elegant in possession, Iniesta and Xavi became a template for the modern midfielder. At the club level, their brilliance would take a backseat with the spotlight on Lionel Messi, as the trio formed the crux of Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning dynasty. Last summer, Messi’s departure from the Camp Nou marked the end of an era as the club lost the final piece of its timeless trident. Questions were raised about Messi’s heir and whether Barcelona would adapt to the dynamism and speed of teams like Bayern Munich and Liverpool. A club that seemed faded and lost needed a new hope, but none would have foreseen it coming in the form of a shy teenager from the Canary Islands.

Born on the island of Tenerife, Pedri Gonzalez grew up in a family that adored FC Barcelona to the point where its plates had the club badge design on them. At a young age, Pedri joined the local youth academy of CF Juventud Laguna where he immediately stood apart from his teammates. Ayoze Hernandez, the academy coach at the time, said that Pedri’s tenacious playing style frustrated opposing coaches as he would dictate play from all parts of the field.

At just 15 years old, the talented youngster was already showing signs of being a mature player and earned a trial at Real Madrid. In February 2018, during his trial, the Spanish capital was hit with heavy snowfall, and the academy was closed. During that week, Pedri only got to train twice and was deemed unfit to continue at the club who could have signed him on a free transfer.

In May 2018, second division side Las Palmas signed Pedri for their youth team where he continued to develop. The following year, Pedri was given his first professional contract at the age of 16 and was promptly promoted to the first team after impressing head coach Pepe Mel. After making his debut in August 2019, Pedri became Las Palmas’ youngest ever goal-scorer as rumors spread of a young midfield prodigy. Early that season, FC Barcelona secured his signing for a modest 5 million euros, as Pedri would join the Catalan giants the following season.

Before the 2020–21 season, many expected that Barca would loan Pedri out so he could gain some first-team experience before returning to the Camp Nou. In the preseason, however, Ronald Koeman was dazzled by Pedri’s tactical maturity and skill, deciding to include him in the first team. In his early weeks, Pedri would sometimes commute to games via taxi as he was too young to drive and the club hadn’t expected having to accommodate him. Although he made his official debut with a substitution appearance in a 4–0 victory against Villarreal, his first real showing would be in El Classico against Real Madrid. Despite a 3–1 loss, Pedri was praised for his ability to tame Vinícius Júnior. on the wing and go toe-to-toe with veteran midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

Four days later, Pedri would star in a 2–0 Champions League victory against Juventus where the youngster put up an impressive 95% passing accuracy rate and showed incredible spacial awareness as he drifted in and out of the midfield to open up space for Messi.

If there was any doubt about Pedri’s claim to the title of Spain’s next midfield king, it was settled in summer 2021. Pedri represented Spain at the Euros where defeat to Italy would send La Roja, Spain’s national team, home in the semifinals. Weeks later, Pedri traveled to Tokyo for the Olympics, where he’d fall short in the gold medal match against Brazil. By the end of the summer, which saw Messi depart for PSG, Pedri had played over 1,068 minutes of international football, but the teenager showed no signs of slowing down.

Fast forward to today and Pedri is an invaluable piece of the Barca setup. The 2021–22 season didn’t start as planned for the club, and Ronald Koeman was sacked after failing to show consistency in the league. The appointment of club legend Xavi as manager excited fans as they hoped to see a renaissance of the Barcelona style. Heavy losses against Benfica and Bayern Munich meant that Barca had been eliminated in the group stage for the first time since the 2000-01 season, back when Xavi was an upcoming talent himself.

Since Xavi’s arrival, Pedri has been given the license to operate as Barcelona’s creative centerpiece. As a player, Pedri lacks physicality, weighing just 132 pounds, but his diminutive build gives him unmatched agility on the ball. Like Iniesta, Pedri’s value to the team isn’t visible in the overused statistics of goals and assists but rather in numbers more deeply woven into the fabric of each game. For example, Pedri’s shot-ending sequence involvement was an impressive 6.2 per 90 minutes, ahead of that of his teammate Sergio Busquets and Real Betis star Nabil Fekir. In his debut season, Pedri had 26 key pre-assist passes — defined as the pass to the player who assists the goal — and only trailed Messi himself.

Last month, Pedri rocked the Santiago Bernabéu in a 4–0 thrashing of Real Madrid as the 19-year-old showed glimpses of his breathtaking passing ability. On April 3 against Sevilla, Pedri scored one of the first goals of the season as he sat down two Sevilla players before launching a powerful low strike from outside the box. Now, the second in La Liga and favorite to win the Europa League, Barcelona looks like a team reborn and Pedri deserves much of the praise for this turnaround. It’s clear that Spain’s new No. 10 will lead his country and Barcelona into the future, and fans can only dream of what else he will bring to the game.