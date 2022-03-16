Over the Top Football: The race for the top four

In December, Manchester City demolished Leicester City 6–3 to enter the New Year eight points clear of Liverpool. After scoring 17 goals in three games, it looked like the gap would continue to widen. However, following their draw against Crystal Palace on Monday, their momentum and point advantage to win the league have tremendously declined. As it stands, Liverpool will be a point behind them if they win their next game against Arsenal. Manchester will need to find their form if they hope to take home the Premier League title.

Aside from the battle for first place, there is further suspense occurring for the spots below. Chelsea, who looked formidable at the start of the season, have failed to keep up with Liverpool and Manchester City. In December, Chelsea dropped points against West Ham, Everton, Wolves and Brighton with a heavy schedule ahead. Furthermore, they only earned a total of one point after facing Liverpool and Manchester City during the first two weeks of January. However, following this slump, the team has revitalized, and it appears that they will comfortably make the top four.

Now, let us discuss the battle for fourth place, which has five teams vying for it. Although I think that Arsenal, Manchester United or West Ham will clinch the spot, Wolves and Tottenham could potentially grab the spot if they continue with their recent push. For Wolves, their recent wins against Watford and Everton bodes well for their future performances. Tottenham, who are two games behind, could catapult to fifth place if they win out and the other teams fall flat. Also, they could realistically challenge for fourth place if they build a consistent showing against lower table teams.

Now, let’s discuss West Ham, Arsenal and Manchester United. Unlike Tottenham and Wolves, these three teams have challenged for the fourth spot throughout the season. West Ham, for example, started the season well, and they jostled for third and fourth place until Match Day 17. Aside from consistency in league standings, they are a well-disciplined team that can defend. However, if need be, they can play with an attacking mindset to get the goals to win a game.

While West Ham has been consistent throughout the season, Arsenal has not been. I am being facetious. While it is true that Arsenal was the laughingstock for the first three months of the season, they have been in great form since. They have also complimented their run with a silky form of soccer where they move and pass beautifully. Aside from their current form, Arsenal has a more manageable schedule than West Ham and Manchester United, who are still competing in the Europa League and Champions League, respectively.

Then there is Manchester United. Having purchased the likes of Raphaël Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, United was expected to challenge for the title this season. However, the team has suffered massive defeats against rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in pivotal points during the season. Like Tottenham, United has also found it challenging to defeat lower table teams. Nonetheless, they currently sit fifth on the table, and with Ronaldo on their team, it is almost unwise to count them out.