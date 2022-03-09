The Final Whistle: The recent rise of Real Betis

La Liga is often characterized by the big three: Real Madrid, F.C. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. In recent years, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Villarreal have cemented themselves as the chasing pack with impressive campaigns both domestically and in Europe. None would’ve foreseen Real Betis’ ascent over the last two years. In the 2019–20 season, Betis finished 15th with a points tally of just 41, five points off the drop zone. In July 2020, veteran Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini was appointed head coach. His debut season saw Betis finish sixth, securing Europa League football and appearing in the quarterfinals of the Copa Del Rey. Today, Los Verdiblancos sit fifth, two points adrift of Barcelona and defending champions Atletico Madrid. But how has Pellegrini turned the fortunes of this fringe midtable side into dark horses challenging for Champions League status?

Notable for his three seasons at Manchester City, Pellegrini joined Betis after a disappointing stint at West Ham. With experience managing Real Madrid and Villarreal, Pellegrini has revitalized spirits at the Andalusian club.

Without spending enormous fees on marquee signings like Newcastle’s panic transfer sprawl in the Premier League, Betis’ business has been effective and measured with Pellegrini focusing on sculpting the quality out of his dormant squad. Loan moves have brought in prematurely written-off players like Héctor Bellerín and Claudio Bravo to bolster the squad. A blend of technical finesse and physical presence has anchored Betis’ performances this season. With a 4-2-3-1 lineup, Betis’ back four is primarily protected by the defensive duo of William Carvalho, the Portuguese now in his fifth season at the club, and Guido Rodriguez, who commanded the Argentine midfield in their Copa America triumph. Mexican captain Andrés Guardado also fills the position, and his ability to thread key passes for wide players adds more dynamism to the team. Up front, Betis alternates between Willian Jose and Borja Iglesias, who have combined for 14 goals so far this season. Despite an efficient defensive midfield and reliable strike force, Pellegrini’s side truly flourishes in attacking midfield.

Composed of a trio that converts goalscoring threats and maintains ball possession, Betis’ midfielders have contributed 22 goals and 13 assists this season. Nabil Fekir, the club’s talisman, occupies the central role and controls the tempo of most games. With an explosive left foot and an unmatched strength on the ball, Fekir is dangerous from any position on the field. A member of France’s 2018 World Cup winning side, Fekir links up well alongside Spaniard Sergio Canales. A great crosser, Canales often drifts wide and opens up space for a target man while threatening from long distance. Operating on the left is Juanmi whose 12-goal contribution makes him Betis’ top goalscorer in La Liga. A relentless presser with opportune bursts of pace, Betis’ No. 7 caps off one of the best midfields in Spain.

Having already defeated Zenit St. Petersburg, Betis will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the second round of the Europa League and Valencia in the final of the Copa del Rey. Pellegrini’s side will look to make history and set the tone for the club’s renaissance in the modern era.