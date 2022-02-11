Sports writers predict Super Bowl LVI winners

Name: Isaac Karp

Winner: Bengals

Score: 34–28

Explanation: It’s time for Joe Burrow. At the end of the day there’s no one else you would rather have controlling your offense in the last two minutes of the game right now in the NFL. The Bengals are on an unbelievable hot stretch and put themselves into a position that every franchise dreams of when making a playoff run. Sophomore quarterback sensation Joe Burrow has nothing to lose and everything to gain for a franchise that hadn’t won a playoff game for 31 years. Meanwhile, the Rams risk their prime chance to take home the Lombardi trophy with Matt Stafford nearing the end of his career. I’m rolling with the Bengals, and I’m confident they won’t let me down.

Name: Ethan Grubelich

Winner: Rams

Score: 21–17

Explanation: I sense upset potential because I believe the Bengals, not the Rams, have played their best football down the stretch. However, I think the most lopsided matchup that ultimately decides this game for the Rams is their star-studded defensive line against the Bengals’ less-than-desirable offensive line, which has caused Joe Burrow problems already in this year’s playoffs. Super Bowl LV saw the home team’s defensive line exploit their opponent’s offense line weakness en route to victory, and the Rams have the chance to make history repeat itself this year.

Name: Ananda Kao

Winner: Bengals

Score: 27–24

Explanation: Joe Burrow hates losing, and the Bengals are long overdue to bring an NFL championship back to Cincinnati. Everyone loves a good underdog story (when the Patriots are no longer contenders).

Name: Sam Dieringer

Winner: Rams

Score: 24–17

Explanation: This is going to be a close one. While I believe the Rams are the favorites, Joe Burrow and those loyal to Cincinnati feel as though they have all the momentum with this Cinderella run. However, I do believe that this game is going to be a tale of two lines, with the fearsome Rams’ D-line that includes the likes of Aaron Donald and Von Miller constantly breaching the Bengals’ more meager O-line. While Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals have an incredibly bright future, the Rams’ experience coupled with their current all around talent on both sides of the field is hard to ignore.

Name: Arielle Weinstein

Winner: Rams

Score: 27–21

Explanation: While I would like to see a Bengals victory, I think this game will be dictated by two significant factors: line vs. line and star power. Although the Bengals were able to hold off the Chiefs’ pass rush in the AFC Championship, they will be facing a much more experienced Rams defensive line which includes Von Miller and Aaron Donald among other threats. If they are able to get to Joe Burrow and/or stop the Bengals’ run game, this could be ugly for Cincinnati. Also, the Rams are loaded with star power such as Matthew Stafford (who is having a great year), Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey and not to mention the triple crown winner Cooper Kupp. All of this added to the fact that the Rams will be playing at home, and we all know what happened the last time a Super Bowl was played at home.

Name: Matt Chen

Winner: Bengals

Score: 30–27

Explanation: Full disclosure, I am fully aboard the Joe Burrow hype train. The Bengals offense has been explosive, sporting a budding superstar at quarterback, a revitalized Joe Mixon (shoutout to everyone who drafted him in fantasy), and one of the NFL’s most talented receiving corps. The offensive line is an issue, but if Burrow is able to stay mobile around the pocket and mix in some short routes to get the ball out of his hands quickly, the Bengals should be able to outpace the Rams defense. Matt Stafford is legit and the Rams have talent for days on both sides of the ball, but this is a Rams team that nearly blew a 27–3 point lead against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional, needed a collapse from the Bucs defense to prevent overtime and overall has looked shaky at times this season. I think this game will be extremely back and forth, with both offenses trading jabs at one another, but the Bengals will finally bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Cincinnati off a game-winning field goal from Evan McPherson.

Name: Tim Valk

Winner: Rams

Score: 16–10

Explanation: Joe Burrow’s Bengals are the Cinderella story, but the Rams have it all and are built to win now. Les Snead has accumulated a star-studded front line, with Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr., DeSean Jackson and Eric Weddle all donning the golden horns. We’ve seen Burrow survive (and, for a large part, thrive) despite his shaky offensive line, but the Rams’ front-four pressure could prove to be too much. The game has a chance to be lower scoring than predicted with both quarterbacks in their inaugural Super Bowls.

Name: Steven Landry

Winner: Rams

Score: 27–6

Explanation: Unfortunately for the city of Cincinnati, this Super Bowl looks like it’s going to be a case of Cincy football deja vu. In front of thousands of their most loyal fans, the Rams likable quarterback Matt Stafford will throw for 350+ yards passing. On the other hand, the league’s most sacked QB Joey B will be picking grass out of his helmet for most of the game in futile attempts to escape Aaron Donald and friends. The Bengals will suffer the same fate as their collegiate affiliate, and the Rams will win 27–6.

Name: Alex Sharp

Winner: Bengals

Score: 24–17

Explanation: Put the rock in Joe Burrow’s hands and get out of the way.

Name: Oliver Fox

Winner: Rams

Score: 27–13

Explanation: The Joe Burrow fandom can only produce a certain level of mental gymnastics to justify an upset, and at the end of the day, the Rams hold a significant advantage in all the places games are won and lost. They lead the league in pass rush win rate against an offensive line that has struggled to protect Joe Burrow all season. Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller are going to be simply too much to handle. Cooper Kupp will run circles around the Bengals secondary, and while the gasping Bengals may manage a few short plays, using brute force, the Rams will win their first Super Bowl representing the city of Los Angeles.