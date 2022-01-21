The Intangibles: X-factor arguments for every remaining NFL team

When NFL teams face off in the divisional games this weekend, it can be tempting to evaluate the matchups in a black-and-white manner. But the NFL has taught us repeatedly that the Super Bowl puzzle is nebulous and complex. With that in mind, I’m diving into the narrative-driven arguments for every remaining team to go all the way.

Green Bay Packers: The Last Dance

From his feud with the Packers’ front office to showing off a toe injury live during a press conference, Aaron Rodgers has never turned away from the spotlight. And in what many speculate could be his final year with the Packers, he is determined to go out playing the best football of his life. When all is said and done, this Packers season could mirror the famed 1997–98 Michael Jordan season: utter turmoil off the field, pure poetry on it.

Tennessee Titans: King Henry’s reign continues

For the first time since Week 8, running back Derrick Henry will suit up for the Titans. Lord help us all. No non-quarterback has ever carried a team as hard as Henry did during the first half of the season. If there is any single player that can sway a deep playoff run, it’s a freak-of-nature running back on fresh legs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Run it back

In the 2021 offseason, Tampa Bay famously returned all 22 of its Super Bowl-winning defensive and offensive starters. Since then, the Buccaneers have suffered some key injuries that make their case a bit shakier, but the chemistry and playoff experience of this group is arguably the most surefire remaining.

Kansas City Chiefs: Dress rehearsal

There’s a certain echelon of teams in sports that don’t play for the regular season. The Chiefs are absolutely one of them, opting instead to use the regular season games as a sort of preseason. Andy Reid is a genius coach, and the Chiefs’ various offensive and defensive slumps throughout the year can ultimately be chalked up to strategic trial and error. Just look at the defense, which has gone from a near league-worst to one of the stoutest remaining.

Los Angeles Rams: Super team

The Rams have more star power this season than the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” Super teams tend to burn fast and bright, putting immense pressure on Los Angeles to win a Super Bowl this year. But a team so flush with talent always has game-breaking potential, and I like their odds in tighter games against the more balanced teams of the NFC.

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen’s masterpiece

This postseason is the perfect time for Josh Allen to cement his status as a perennial top-five quarterback. His explosive performance to beat down the Patriots last week could be the first chapter in a dreamlike postseason run that culminates in a Super Bowl. Allen is playing out of his mind at the perfect time.

San Francisco 49ers: Finally healthy

2020 proved the 49ers’ ceiling with a Super Bowl appearance. But injuries have derailed subsequent and prior campaigns. Now, with a roster boasting key players all playing at full strength, the team’s sixth seed designation feels less and less relevant. The 49ers should be able to go toe-to-toe with any and all NFC contenders.

Cincinnati Bengals: Nothing to lose

Nobody put the Bengals in the divisional round of their preseason bracket. But Joe Burrow and Ja’marr Chase have combined with a surprisingly stout defensive line to arrive ahead of schedule as contenders. The Bengals have proven they can beat upper-echelon competition like the Chiefs in the regular season, and they have all the momentum in the world. With so much promise right now and in the future, the Bengals are likely playing looser than their aged counterparts, which can make them the most dangerous team of all in the postseason.