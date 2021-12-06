Goalkeeper Erik Lauta shines through incredible skill and humble character

If you’ve been to a game at Bello Field this year, you’ve probably wondered who the tall man wearing bright neon green in goal is. Roaming the penalty area as his eyes scan the opposition’s attacking movement, he tracks the ball like a hawk, ready to charge at any loose ball. In spite of being blinded by the sun as the ball travels through a crowd of players, he manages the save, often at full stretch, palming the ball away.

First-year goalkeeper Erik Lauta has made an immediate impact on the Tufts men’s soccer program this fall. Still only a few months into his college soccer career, Lauta has been the backbone of a formidable defensive unit, conceding just six goals in 10 conference matches. Lauta’s consistent performances were crucial in the Jumbos’ impressive 15–2–4 run for the season and successful NESCAC title defense.

Alongside his goalkeeping brilliance, Lauta’s fearless attitude and commitment have impressed leaders on the team.

“I think his reflexes are his greatest strength. He saves shots that I haven’t seen saved in a long time, at least in person. For someone who is that young, as a freshman, to make some of the saves he did throughout the season was ridiculous,” senior co-captain and midfielder Calvin Aroh said. “He got more confident as the year went on. In the beginning, everyone was a little worried just because of how young he was but after a few games, we weren’t worried at all. He got more vocal, physical and demanding, which you need to be in that position, so he definitely grew into it.”

Aroh further commended Lauta’s qualities off the field.

“I think it’s pretty hard, as a freshman, to speak up and give your input on something. Not necessarily that younger guys aren’t heard but being able to say what he needs or what he likes is a big quality, especially when you’re that young.” Aroh added that “he’s just a really nice kid off the field … He’s a good guy which is hard to get sometimes.”

Lauta echoed similar sentiments about his transition to Tufts and the brotherhood he’s found within the team.

“It’s been amazing. I knew Woovin Shin before coming here, we played at the same club, so I asked him about Tufts and the team and the first thing he told me was how bonded the team was and how there was a strong family culture here,” Lauta said. “At the time, I was [excited] but you don’t realize it till you get here. We’re a family, we are all brothers, we have fifth-years and I’m a freshman, but literally, since day one everyone has shown love towards each other and we all get along really well.”

With an incredible 81% save percentage and a goals-against-average of just 0.64, Lauta’s presence in goal has been an injection of energy at the back. His 12 shutouts helped the Jumbos win tight games all season. Among his 60 saves, one in particular stands out to him.

“The Stevens game. The shootout, absolutely. It was just the most ridiculous moment of my soccer career. Just the fact that it went to 13 rounds and that in the 11th round we should’ve lost but I was able to make the save was the most memorable moment.”

When asked about his approach to penalties, Lauta explained, “For that specific penalty, the reason I dove the way I did was because he was left-footed, so I dove to my left, which is right for the player. I was thinking there’s so few players that in a moment who have the composure to side-foot it across the goal, most of them will go for power because of how much pressure there is, and that’s why I guessed that way.”

Lauta shared his gratitude toward his coaches and the upperclassmen who’ve helped him thus far.

“Since the very beginning, [junior goalkeeper] Ben Katz has taken me under his wing and made me feel at home here at Tufts so just a lot of thanks to him. Apart from that I would like to thank all our captains, that’s Calvin, Derek, Biagio, all three of them are players you really respect on the field and I have so much respect for all three of them. And off the field, they’re your best friends as well and people I look up to.” Lauta further thanked head coach Kyle Dezotell: “In the preseason I was always fighting for the spot, but since he played me and I played well, he’s shown me support and helped me, guided me and just kept me confident. The goalkeeper coach, Max Lichtenstein, has also been great and has helped me adapt to college soccer which is much more of a physical game than the academy system.”

After a promising start, Lauta looks forward to building his own legacy at Tufts by helping his teammates maximize their own potential. With a conference title in the bag, Lauta strives to lead his team to a national championship and is excited to see how the next three years will unfold both on and off the field.