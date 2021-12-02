Roster Rundown: Fantasy football preview Week 13

On Nov. 21, the NFL encountered its 1,070th instance of Scorigami. What’s that, you say? Created by Jon Bois from SB Nation, Scorigami is the concept of experiencing a final score unique to NFL history. So when Indianapolis finished its beatdown of Buffalo on that Week 11 Sunday, the 41–15 result was added to the Scorigami record books.

The truth is that Scorigami is hard to achieve — very hard. Throughout the entire 2019 season, only three games ended in the mystical phenomenon, and the feat naturally becomes more rare with every passing occurrence. Certain numbers are more difficult to obtain, such as four, five, eight and one (which, yes, is possible depending on the permutation. Look it up!). Defying the odds, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known as the “Scorigami Wizard,” with at least one instance during his first five seasons with the team from 2010 to 2014, including the famous 43–8 Super Bowl victory over the Broncos.

Keep an eye out for those never-before-seen scores as we enter the climax of the season. Let’s see who’s hot and cold for Week 13.

HOT

QB: Aaron Rodgers, GB

It’s back-to-back seasons where Rodgers has heated up just as the Lambeau Field turf freezes over. His elite QB status was once again cemented last week, with a septet of total touchdowns against the Vikings and Rams combined.

RB: Joe Mixon, CIN

Lost in the shuffle of flashier ball carriers, Mixon is on a splendid stretch, posting over 20 PPR points in five of his last six games. This is despite recording negative receiving yards over the past two games, illuminating the fifth-year pro’s workhorse nature.

WR: Hunter Renfrow, LV

The Black Hole organization has had a black cat running around it this year, but Renfrow has been a bright spot through it all. The former Clemson Tiger is proving to be an undrafted steal in most leagues, and his high-floor target count makes him an intriguing wildcard for 2022.

TE: Mark Andrews, BAL

Andrews responded to his Week 10 Cold List inclusion with a trio of 60-plus-yard games. Baltimore’s offense hasn’t exactly been firing on all cylinders, but Andrews’ enormous target share makes him a lineup lock.

COLD

QB: Lamar Jackson, BAL

It’s not time to panic, but it is time to reset for the 2019 MVP. Jackson’s multitude of interceptions should’ve cost his team Sunday night’s slugfest of a game, but Cleveland’s inept offense saved the Ravens and their current playoff seeding. We know Lamar can be sensational, but how much can fantasy owners trust him?

RB: David Montgomery, CHI

Montgomery is a talented tailback who suffers from Chicago’s red zone inefficiency. The shifty runner is quite touchdown dependent — shown by his hot streak at the end of 2020 — and a trade to a better offense would nourish his fantasy production.

WR: DK Metcalf, SEA

Tallying just eight catches in three games, Metcalf is undergoing the toughest stretch of his career. The ironic and concerning part is that it’s come not when understudy Geno Smith was called into action, but when Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson retook the reins. Frustration is mounting for Metcalf and the entire Seattle locker room.

TE: Dallas Goedert, PHI

A plethora of names could be used here, but Goedert’s unimpressive recent history is distinct. After the Eagles traded away fellow tight end Zach Ertz, Goedert was supposed to be “the Guy” in Philly; however, that plan has yet to come to fruition.

Enjoy Week 13!