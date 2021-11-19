Roster Rundown: Fantasy football preview Week 11

Remember the Portsmouth Spartans? Sure you do! No? Well, they’re the reason why a field goal might be kicked as you dig into your third plate of turkey and stuffing. We’re about to celebrate another Thanksgiving, and it seems like a given that football comes with the affair. But how did a helmet-to-helmet sport become coupled with America’s day of giving thanks in the first place?

The answer, as you probably inferred, is the Spartans, a pre-merger NFL team that was moved to Detroit and renamed the Lions by local radio executive George Richards in 1934. The city’s baseball team was generating all the attention, so Richards decided to make a splash by scheduling a home game on Thanksgiving Day.

A hard-fought game against the rival Chicago Bears made the event an overnight sensation. Thus, Richards brought it back the next year, and the next year, and here we are today with an original rematch between Chicago and Detroit on tap.

This week’s slate of games is not quite turkey-themed yet, but as there’s no issue next week I wanted to share this fun tidbit. Let’s get to it for Week 11!

HOT

QB: Kirk Cousins, MIN

A typically underrated fantasy contributor, Captain Kirk’s methodical, turnover-free play lands him at QB9 on the year. It takes three touchdown passes to vault him into the truly elite tier each week, but Cousins is an above average streaming option.

RB: Michael Carter, NYJ

In yet another lost season for Gang Green, Carter has been a lone bright spot. The rookie from North Carolina has over 14 PPR points in four of his past five games — a gem for those who drafted him late.

WR: Devonta Smith, PHI

The Alabama receiver factory churns on with Smith, a six-foot tall, Heisman-winning juggernaut. It’s been boom or bust so far, but his ceiling is too high not to justify lineup inclusion.

TE: George Kittle, SF

King Henry wears the crown, but George is starting to find his way back to the throne. It’s back-to-back big-time fantasy outings from Kittle, a phenomenon we haven’t experienced since 2019. With mouthwatering matchups ahead, the Pro-Bowler is an automatic start.

COLD

QB: Matthew Stafford, LAR

Talk about crashing back down to earth. The former Lion’s production has nosedived over the past fortnight, throwing for a 2:4 touchdown to interception ratio. Managers hope that Week 10 is rock bottom.

RB: Aaron Jones, GB

An MCL sprain will sideline Jones for a couple of weeks, but the Green Bay running back was having troubles even before the injury. Once the team’s bell cow back, Jones hasn’t received more than 15 carries since September, and the emergence of AJ Dillon will only further muddy the waters.

WR: Jarvis Landry, CLE

Landry lost his partner in crime, Odell Beckham Jr. to a team release and his quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is banged up too. His target count is promising, but the disappointing numbers can largely be attributed to the lack of passing game in Cleveland.

TE: Zach Ertz, ARI

Sometimes predictions don’t come true, and Ertz taking off in Arizona without the talented Dallas Goedert behind him is one of them. It’s still too early to give up on Zach, but his four-catch ceiling since arriving in the desert doesn’t exude confidence.

Enjoy Week 11!