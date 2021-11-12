Roster Rundown: Fantasy football preview, Week 10

As we close out the first half of the NFL season, my thoughts:

First: Is Arizona the team to beat? The crafty Cardinals humiliated the 49ers on Sunday, cooking up a win without their top chef, Kyler Murray. Kliff Kingsbury’s group looks like a legitimate 8–1 force to be reckoned with.

Second: The AFC is supposed to be the superior conference, but the usual contenders are tripping over themselves in the early going.

Third: With Miami’s, Indianapolis’ and its own first-round selection, Philadelphia has a chance to make three of the first 15 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fourth: The New England Patriots and their stingy defense are an underrated, wild-card threatening team.

Fifth: The Washington Football Team’s defense is anything but stingy, and it was severely overhyped to start the season.

Sixth: The Detroit Lions did not lose a football game last week, a phenomenon that happened to coincide with their bye week. In all seriousness though, Dan Campbell’s squad is fighting hard and biting off kneecaps in the process.

Let’s see who’s hot and cold!

Hot

QB: Carson Wentz, IND

In a down week for quarterbacks overall, Wentz stood out in his steamrolling performance against the Jets on Thursday night. The former Eagle looks to be back in 2017 form, throwing for at least two touchdowns in six straight weeks.

RB: Alvin Kamara, NO

Kamara still resides in the fantasy cream of the crop, despite playing with five different quarterbacks over the span of two seasons. He’s posted over 100 total yards in five of his last six outings and should see a large workload in the weeks ahead.

WR: Robert Woods, LAR

The panic that Woods’ managers underwent to start the year has been soothed by five consecutive games of over 10 PPR points. Fellow receiver Cooper Kupp is clearly the apple of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s eye, but Woods’ explosiveness garners a weekly lineup spot.

TE: Pat Freiermuth, PIT

Muuuuth. Steeler Nation is infatuated with their young tight end, who’s recorded 20 targets and three touchdowns in his last three games. The Penn State product still has more to prove, but could become a lock-start by the end of the year.

Cold

QB: Patrick Mahomes II, KC

Mahomes is the first player with back-to-back appearances on the Cold list after a lousy, 160-yard outing against a mediocre Green Bay secondary. This miserable stint is surely just a hiccup in his prolific career, but the former MVP better find his game fast.

RB: Mike Davis, ATL

Davis flourished under his role as Christian McCaffrey’s understudy in Carolina, but his move to Georgia has brought anything but peachiness. Without a sharp uptick in touches, the 5-foot-9 bruiser is soon to be a fantasy football castaway.

WR: Cortland Sutton, DEN

Denver pulled off a statement win over Dallas this past week, but Sutton failed to play a major role in the affair. The return to health of Jerry Jeudy combined with the reemergence of Tim Patrick means it’s hard to trust any Broncos wideout in fantasy.

TE: Mark Andrews, BAL

With 41 points per reception in one week and just seven in another, Andrews is a tantalizing player to roster. His past couple of games have yielded disappointing stat lines, and the volatility lands him just under the elite tight end tier.

Enjoy Week 10!