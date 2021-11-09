Tufts football defeats Colby, extends winning streak to three on senior day

For their last home game of the 2021 NESCAC football season, the Jumbos hosted the Colby College Mules on Saturday and pulled out a 26–21 win. After five straight losses to start the season, the Jumbos entered the game with a record of 2–5, having won their last two games at Bowdoin and Hamilton. The Mules entered the game with a record of 3–4, coming off a 10–2 win at Bates.

The Jumbos opened the scoring with five minutes remaining in the first quarter when first-year quarterback Michael Berluti connected with junior wide receiver Billy Dunn on a 5-yard touchdown pass across the middle of the field.

The next points of the game were scored on a 1-yard touchdown rush by junior running back Tyler Johnson with about seven minutes remaining in the second quarter to put the Jumbos up 14–0.

The Mules responded quickly, beginning their next drive with a pass from senior quarterback Matt Hersch to first-year wide receiver Brendan Sawyer that went for 54 yards and brought the Mules’ offense to the Jumbos’ 8-yard line. Hersch completed the drive with five minutes remaining in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown pass over the middle of the field to junior wide receiver Matt Panker to cut the Jumbos’ lead to 14–7.

After a quick defensive stop, the Mules’ offense gained possession again with two minutes remaining in the first half. On the most pivotal play of the first half, Colby junior running back Donovan Ganges ran just powerfully enough against the middle of the Tufts goal line defense to score a 1-yard rushing touchdown as time expired. This produced a tied halftime score of 14–14.

Tufts received the second half kickoff and marched into Colby’s redzone, but ultimately came up empty on the drive with a missed 24-yard field goal attempt by first-year kicker Sal LoCoco.

The Mules’ momentum on offense continued into the second half, with a monumental 56-yard touchdown rush by senior running back Devin Marrocco. The Mules’ third consecutive touchdown drive gave them their first lead of the game: 21–14.

The Jumbos’ offense responded with a steady drive up the field, which took 11 plays and 71 yards and was capped off by Johnson’s second 1-yard touchdown rush of the game. After a missed extra point, the Jumbos still trailed the Mules 21–20 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Tufts’ offense regained possession after its defense forced a quick three-and-out. The Jumbos also regained the lead on this drive ― this time on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Berluti to Dunn in the endzone. This marked Berluti’s second touchdown pass and Dunn’s second touchdown reception of the game.

“We practiced that play a few times this week and it worked every time,” Dunn said. “Berluti made great throws during the week, so, when the call came in, I was very confident we were going to hit the big play. He put it in a perfect spot between the safeties and I was able to run under it.”

After a failed two-point conversion attempt, the Jumbos led 21–26 with a little less than 14 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Colby’s offense looked poised to regain the lead on their next drive, at one point securing first down and goal. On third down and goal, Hersch threw an interception to senior cornerback Brandyn Jones with about nine minutes remaining in regulation. This interception came at a critical time and marked the first turnover of the game by either team.

“When the ball was snapped, I played aggressively to the outside and was able to get my hands on the receiver,” Jones said. “The QB left the ball just enough inside for me to go up and make a play on it. Credit to the Colby receiver because he was able to use his size to get his hands on the ball and make me work for it a little more than I expected to. Luckily, I hit the ground in the right position and was able to sort of roll away from him before he was able to gain control of it.”

With a five-point lead late in the game, the Jumbos’ offense was able to combine their goal of taking substantial time off the clock with a threatening drive. A Jumbo win looked secure, as with just over two minutes left to play, Tufts only needed eight more yards to make it a two-possession game and Colby needed a touchdown but didn’t have the ball. The Mules kept their hopes alive, however, with a fumble forced on a carry by Johnson, which was recovered by Colby senior defensive end Nick Wilcox.

The Jumbos’ defense quickly neutralized this mistake, forcing an ambitious throw by Hersch, which resulted in an interception by junior linebacker Gio Arquilla. This interception proved to be one too many late in the game for the Mules, and the Jumbos walked out of the contest with a 26–21 victory.

After starting the season with a record of 0–5, the Jumbos have made a powerful statement by extending their winning streak to three games.

“We’ve just tried to take a 1–0 mindset each week, tried to learn from the things that happened in the first three weeks, certainly not dwell on them, just tried to be as focused as we can in the moment and make the most of it,” Tufts head coach Jay Civetti said. “You can’t go back, so we try to keep our mindset and focus going forward.”

The Jumbos’ first home win of the season also arrived on senior day. Civetti went on to credit the seniors for the big win.

“[They’ve displayed] the leadership, and the discipline, and mindset … they’ve not only talked about and tried to make a focal point of, but they’ve also acted on [it],” Civetti said.

Putting on a winning display in the final home game of the season held heightened sentimental value to the players.

“Going into the game, we talked about playing for each other and playing for the seniors, and I knew that play put us in a position to get my brothers a win for our final home game,” Jones said, referencing his crucial fourth-quarter interception.

The Jumbos will travel to Middlebury College to conclude their season on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:30 p.m.