Roster Rundown: Fantasy football preview Week 9

Ah, the backup quarterback. A position no one pays attention to… until they have to. These next-in-line signal callers are often viewed as overpaid, but this past week illustrated why teams lay out the big bucks for them.

We got to witness Trevor Seimian take the reins from an injured Jameis Winston and lead the Saints to a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We saw Geno Smith record his first win as a starting QB since 2014, breathing life into a sunken Seahawks team. Cooper Rush edged the Cowboys over the Vikings, allowing Dak Prescott to breathe easier if he has to miss future time. And of course, who could forget Mike White’s legendary, 400-plus-yard performance, pulling a Jets victory from out of the clouds.

Normally it’s the stars who shine, but the benchwarmers were called to action last Sunday — and did more than fulfill their part.

Let’s get to who’s hot and who’s cold for Week 9.

HOT:

QB: Josh Allen (BUF)

The uber-talented Buffalo Bill has ten total touchdowns over his last three games. Allen has taken the QB1 honor away from Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray, more than justifying his average draft position after a sluggish start.

RB: Najee Harris (PIT)

Ground and pound! Najee is the epitome of the Mike Tomlin philosophy. Seeing an uptick in carries in every game since Week 1, Harris has become a remarkably consistent, high-floor, top running back.

WR: A.J. Brown (TEN)

This spot has options galore, but Brown is proving to be quite the steal for those who traded for him after a month of ugly play. The 6-foot-1-inch wideout has 25 catches for 379 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, and should only be a beneficiary of Derrick Henry’s absence.

TE: T.J. Hockenson (DET)

Fiery performances on National Tight Ends Day left not much heat to be found for the bulky pass catchers in Week 8. Hockenson has the second most targets for his position on the year, but his upside is limited under Jared Goff’s snail-like offense.

COLD:

QB: Patrick Mahomes II (KC)

Who would have thought it would come to this? It’s been mediocre at best for Mahomes since Week 1, throwing for under 300 yards in five of his eight games this season. The Chiefs are struggling as a team, and a nail-biting Monday Night Football win against the lowly Giants only reinforces that.

RB: Antonio Gibson (WAS)

Gibson is playing through a fractured shin, but his fantasy owners have scars far more severe. The second-year pro out of Memphis is struggling on the ground and J.D. McKissic is vulturing the passing game work. Once a rookie sensation, Gibson is slowly stumbling towards fantasy purgatory.

WR: Mike Williams (LAC)

Williams’ numbers have come back down to earth after posting over 70 PPR points in his first three games. The former first-round pick is a boom-or-bust asset given Los Angeles’ hot-and-cold offense.

TE: Jonnu Smith (NE)

Before the season commenced, there was uncertainty surrounding which Patriots’ tight end would be the go-to guy: Smith or teammate Hunter Henry. When the calendar turned to October, the answer was clearly Henry, leaving Smith without a fantasy-worthy target share.