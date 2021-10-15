A new era for Spanish football

Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi. Two names synonymous with sport. Two names that continue to drive a seemingly flawless rivalry crafted in footballing heaven. For over a decade, this fairytale matchup has gripped the sporting world with its never ending brilliance. As a fan, you either fell for the dazzling footwork and speed of Ronaldo or the elegant movement and effortless precision of Messi. Thus, it was obvious that when the Portuguese star Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in 2009, all eyes turned to his contest with FC Barcelona and Messi. The script couldn’t be more perfect: Both clubs were renowned for their contrasting recruitment philosophy, playing style, political affiliation and, now, leading talisman. Nine seasons and over 785 goals later, this elusive chapter has come to an end.

On Aug. 5., FC Barcelona announced the departure of its most decorated player, Leo Messi. The news marked the official end to a transfer saga that saw relations sour between the player and club. Ultimately, the decision was forced due to financial mismanagement and unsustainable player wages during the pandemic.

In a tearful farewell, Messi stated that, “I never imagined having to say goodbye because I’d never thought of it,” which was followed by an ovation from a crowd including his family and teammates. Although his destination wasn’t confirmed, experts narrowed the list to two financially capable teams, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain — the latter being his eventual choice.

Three years earlier, Ronaldo chose to leave Real Madrid for Juventus after an illustrious nine years in the Spanish capital. Although La Liga President Javier Tebas claimed that Ronaldo’s arrival in Italy hadn’t “improved Serie A,” Juventus reportedly sold over $60 million worth of Ronaldo jerseys within his first 24 hours, a glimpse of the financial power held by these superstars. Moreover, Ronaldo’s debut season saw Juventus’ overall attendance increase by 4.54%, while Real Madrid’s attendance dipped to an all-time low since the 2009–10 season. With both players embarking on new chapters in their twilight years, La Liga enters a new era of uncertainty.

According to Brand Finance, one of the world’s leading brand valuation consultancies, Messi’s departure will cause an 11% decline in FC Barcelona’s brand value. This estimation is based on Messi’s previous role in acquiring lucrative sponsorships, sustaining merchandise sales, attracting valuable talent and continuing to win major titles. The absence of the iconic No. 10 jersey alone is predicted to cause a 30-million-euro deficit in annual revenue. On the field, Messi has functioned as the fulcrum of Barcelona’s success. In contrast to Ronaldo, who served as a lethal goal-scorer, Messi’s playmaking creativity has been the heartbeat of Barcelona’s identity. With both clubs in transitional phases, the Premier League giants have reclaimed European dominance, temporarily pushing La Liga into the shadows.

Although both transfers have altered the landscape of Spanish football, this phase is an example of the cyclical nature of football. From 2010 to 2018, Real Madrid and Barcelona won six of the eight Champions League titles, with Real Madrid winning a historic three in a row. With star-studded squads including Neymar, Gareth Bale, Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Ramos, the Spanish giants were untouchable. In the early 2000s, most tournaments were dominated by Italian and English clubs, who have since fallen short in major competitions. Now, a new changing of the guard is underway. Although both Madrid clubs — Real and Atlético — as well as Barcelona will continue to lead title races, historically overshadowed teams like Sevilla, Valencia and Real Sociedad will start emerging as serious competition in La Liga. The spotlight will broaden to highlight raw talent in smaller teams instead of constantly honing in on the top three sides. A competitively open league, like the English Premier League — that famously saw Leicester City crowned champions with 5,000-to-1 odds — improves the quality of individual games and ensures consistent viewership regardless of a team’s commercial value.

For La Liga, perhaps Messi’s and Ronaldo’s departures are blessings in disguise. An emphasis on youth development at academies, much like the English model, could build the league’s foundation on a generation of incoming Spanish talent. Rumors claim that Kylian Mbappé, the widely-proclaimed French heir to Ronaldo’s throne, will eventually move to Real Madrid. Although La Liga would welcome this, it would be another example of polishing a gun with a broken barrel. There’s no doubt that La Liga’s golden age was glittered with glory to which the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry provided a perfect narrative, but the league must now survive on the competitive merit of all 20 teams. With this priority, La Liga will regain and potentially surpass its previous successes.