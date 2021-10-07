Roster Rundown: Who’s hot and who’s cold in fantasy Week 5

Hey there! This is normally a place where I’d rave about Dak Prescott’s electric performance or preview the top players in a mouthwatering Sunday Bills/Chiefs matchup. This week, however, I’d like to introduce the column you’re reading. Welcome to Roster Rundown, a fantasy football spotlight chock full of news, stats and advice! Passionate about football but new to fantasy? I hope you’ll learn something or become inspired. Seasoned five-time league winner? I hope you’ll find this writing useful and compelling. Either way, I hope it becomes a fun weekly read.

The main section here is called “Hot and Cold.” Every week, I’ll profile a lineup of players who are HOT and players who are COLD, offering insight into where they belong on rosters and whether their trends will continue. I’ll shuffle names in and out throughout the year, but players can remain on the list for multiple weeks if their stat lines warrant it.

So for the very first time, let’s look at who’s HOT and who’s COLD heading into Week 5.

HOT:

QB: Sam Darnold (CAR)

Sam’s free! The California kid is piling up numbers — displaying a Ryan Tannehill-like effect after two seasons with Adam Gase. Darnold set an all-time quarterback record with five rushing touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season, and a firepower-filled Panthers lineup makes him a viable streaming option.

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)

Two monster performances from Elliott have reentered him into the top five running back conversation. Elliott followed up a multi-touchdown night against the Eagles with 143 yards against Carolina, illustrating his elite RB1 status on a Dallas offense that scores at will.

WR: DJ Moore (CAR)

Forget the receiver position, Moore is arguably the hottest player in fantasy football through four weeks. The other Panther on this list, Darnold, is throwing his way 11 times a game on average. Moore’s establishing himself as a legitimate top wideout and should be treated as such on rosters.

TE: Mike Gesicki (MIA)

Seemingly on his way to Dumpsville after Week 2, Gesicki has totaled 24 catches, 194 yards and one touchdown in the last three weeks. The upside is there, but he’s hard to trust moving forward given Miami’s stagnant offense and instability at quarterback.

COLD:

QB: Jameis Winston (NO)

Winston’s statistical promise has tapered off since his Week 1 beatdown of the Packers. Scoring under 15 points in standard leagues for three straight weeks, the former first-overall pick should stick to the bench.

RB: Miles Sanders (PHI)

Mysteries run amok in fantasy football, and Sanders is one of them. He’s proven his talent in two years with Philadelphia, but Nick Sirianni seems averse to giving him carries. Toting the rock just nine times in his previous two games, Sanders is at best a flex in 10-team leagues.

WR: Allen Robinson II (CHI)

Robinson is another supremely skilled player who’s fallen victim to poor quarterback play throughout his career. Justin Fields got the offensive wheels turning last week, but A-Rob still only received three targets. If a matchup with the dreadful Lions’ defense doesn’t spark him, what will?

TE: Kyle Pitts (ATL)

Pitts is a physical player whose traits haven’t translated to fantasy just yet. Naturally, playing on a Falcons team that’s 25th in points per game doesn’t help. The Florida product is an interesting trade target for those searching for a tight end (and who isn’t?!).