Tufts cross country teams both finish second at Bates

The Tufts men’s and women’s cross country teams looked robust at the Bates Super XC Shootout meet on Saturday, continuing their excellent start to the season. Both finished second overall, with a number of strong individual finishes among the men and women’s teams.

The men’s event had 10 Jumbo representatives in the top 25, while eight from the women’s event finished in the top 30. Senior and co-captain of the women’s team Danielle Page came in first in the women’s 5K race with a time of 18:08.1. Cognizant of the loss of last season due to COVID-19, Page is particularly excited to have the whole team running together again with less restrictions. The team has also kept the loss of last year’s season in mind as a reminder of how grateful they are to be able to come together as a team each day.

“Our [positive team culture] is definitely starting to come back — it’s been really good to be able to spend more time with everyone,” Page said.

Unlike the previous weekend’s meet, the Trinity Invitational, which was marked by rough and wet conditions, the course at Pineland Farms was slightly better suited for the runners, though still challenging, according to Page. She also recognizes that adapting to a full cross country schedule will not be an easy transition for some student-athletes.

“My co-captain and I have been trying to emphasize giving the team a lot of resources this year,” Page said. “We’re really just trying to make it known that the team isn’t only a place that you come for practice… If you’re having a tough day and need to talk, [we’re] there for you.”

The beginning of sophomore Walter Wagude’s season has been exceptional, especially considering he wasn’t able to run at the collegiate level last fall. He came in third overall, first for Tufts in the men’s 8K event with a time of 26:13.5. While he is young, Wagude has emerged as a clear leader on the team. Wagude sees many benefits to the more relaxed COVID-19 rules this year, particularly in the ease of running and sense of a social life again.

“What has made a big difference for me is going out for a run and not having to wear a mask… Meeting a lot more people [is also great],” Wagude said. “I don’t feel like I am faster than everyone on the team, but I am someone they can use to pace themselves. I would love to have a Jumbo running next to me and finishing strong with me.”

Senior Tara Lowensohn finished third for Tufts and ninth overall, with a time of 19:39.7. Though a veteran of the track & field team, it is actually Lowensohn’s first season on the cross country team, and she is excited to get used to competing with this team, especially in post-COVID times.

“I have no expectations, which is an awesome feeling because the pressure is pretty low,” Lowensohn said. “Any way I can contribute to the success of the team is awesome… We’re all here to have a good time and soak it up.”

The cross country teams will have a chance to compete again this weekend at the Purple Valley Classic in Williamstown, Mass.