Tufts football newcomers shine in otherwise grim opening day loss at Trinity

Tufts football played its first game in 679 days on Saturday afternoon at Trinity College to begin the 2021 NESCAC football season. The Trinity College Bantams are the NESCAC football record champions, with nine titles, whereas the Jumbos have yet to capture their first. The Bantams had not lost an opening-day game since 1995 until 2019, when the Jumbos stunned the then-reigning NESCAC champions in an epic defensive effort at Ellis Oval. This marked the Tufts football program’s first victory over the Bantams since 2007. On Saturday, however, the Jumbos were not just faced with arguably their greatest test of the season, but also their mission to turn the tides of history.

The momentum of history looked like it could stay with the Jumbos when, on the third play of the game, a pass thrown by junior quarterback Trevon Woodson slipped through a Bantams defender and fell into the hands of junior wide receiver Jackson Butler, who ran it down the sideline 72 yards for his first collegiate reception and a touchdown for the Jumbos.

“Before the play, I was just planning on catching the ball past the sticks for a first down,” Butler said. “The corner made a good break on the ball, but once I saw it go through his hands, I was in a good position to make a play on it and score. I was shocked that my first career catch unfolded like that, but was excited to meet my teammates in the end zone and celebrate with them.”

The Bantams were left unphased by their early defensive miscue and score deficit, as their offense stepped onto the field and tied the game only a few minutes later with a touchdown run by Trinity running back William Kirby in his collegiate debut. The Jumbos’ offense looked threatening again on the next drive, as they chugged their way to the Bantams’ four-yard line. A redzone stop that forced the Jumbos’ offense back to the 20-yard line resulted in a field goal attempt, which was blocked by a Bantams special teamer. With the game tied at 7–7, the Bantams’ offense ended the first quarter by putting together a drive similar to their first, once again resulting in a rushing touchdown by Kirby, this time from one yard out.

In the second quarter, the Jumbos’ offense struggled to make it into Bantam territory while Trinity quarterback Spencer Fetter and the Bantams’ offense looked nearly unstoppable. The Jumbos’ offense began the second quarter with a punt, which was answered with a third Bantams drive ending with a Kirby rushing touchdown. Down 21–7, Woodson fumbled at Tufts’ 14-yard line, which gave Fetter excellent field position for the first of three times on the day that he would connect with Trinity wide receiver Jonathan Girard for a Bantams touchdown. After another Girard touchdown reception, the Jumbos headed to the locker room trailing 35–7, with the game seemingly far out of reach.

Trinity began the second half the same way it had ended the first, extending its lead and making it 42 straight points scored for the Bantams. Backup quarterbacks were featured for both teams in the fourth quarter, but it would be sophomore quarterback Matt Crowley who would steal the show late. While no player wishes to trail 42–7, Crowley remained optimistic when he was put in the game to take the first competitive snaps of his collegiate career.

“Go play ball — all anyone can ask for is an opportunity, so when mine came, I wanted to have fun with it,” Crowley said, describing his thoughts as he stepped onto the field.

Perhaps it was this enthusiasm that propelled the Jumbos’ offense to an outstanding fourth quarter, in which all three of their drives resulted in touchdowns. First, junior wide receiver Billy Dunn hauled in the first reception of his collegiate career for 35 yards to the Bantams’ 16-yard line. Dunn and Crowley connected again on the next play for a Jumbos touchdown.

There was a remarkable display on both ends of the Jumbos’ next touchdown pass, as, on fourth down and goal from Trinity’s 22-yard line, Crowley scrambled toward the right sideline and heaved a pass toward junior wide receiver Philip Lutz, who grabbed the ball in a crowd of defenders. Like Dunn, Lutz scored his first collegiate touchdown in the fourth quarter. Dunn went on to add his second collegiate touchdown less than a minute of gameplay later ― this time on a 64-yard touchdown catch, which brought the game to its final score, 42–28.

Dunn and Crowley produced 115 yards and two touchdowns just in the fourth quarter alone.

“We relied on the plays that went well for us all week at practice,” Dunn said. “[Crowley] had a great week of practice and we worked on the go-ball a lot, so that definitely added a lot of confidence when the play calls came in.”

The Jumbos will look to improve on their overall performance and continue the momentum of the fourth quarter in their home opener against the Williams College Ephs at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday. Defeating Williams, who beat Middlebury 41–13 this past week, may be another tall order for the Jumbos early in the season. But, if the big “firsts” produced at Trinity this week is any indication, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about what’s to come from this team.