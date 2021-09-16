Men’s soccer moves to 3–0 after wins over Williams, Wesleyan

Tufts men’s soccer was victorious over both Williams on Saturday and Wesleyan on Tuesday of this past week. The wins push the Jumbos’ record to 3–0 after an opening-night win over MIT last week.

Tufts kept its forward momentum rolling against Wesleyan on Tuesday night, winning 2–1 and surviving late second-half drama. After a scoreless first half, the Jumbos netted two goals within 90 seconds of each other to put down the Cardinals.

Early in the second half, senior defender Ian Daly found super-senior forward Mati Cano in the box with space, and Cano banged home the opening score for Tufts. The pair have had a solid connection over the past two games, both assisting a goal for the other.

Hardly a minute later, Tufts was awarded a penalty after a hard foul in the box. Super-senior Calvin Aroh stepped up to the spot and sent the keeper in the wrong direction to make it 2–0 in favor of the Jumbos.

After falling behind, the Cardinals picked up the pressure and pushed their line high up the field. Wesleyan finally broke through with about 20 minutes remaining after a shot ripped through a crowded box and barely slipped through first-year goalkeeper Erik Lauta’s hands after a valiant diving effort.

Only trailing by one, Wesleyan upped the pressure even more, but Tufts’ back line held strong. The Jumbo defense has continued to come up big early in the season, and they locked down another win on Tuesday night.

Saturday’s game against Williams was as expected for a NESCAC matchup: physical and aggressive. The Ephs managed to hold the Jumbos scoreless in a back-and-forth first half, with both sides exchanging shots and battling for possession in the midfield.

Tufts finally cracked through early in the second half, as Daly slotted home a goal on a cross from Cano to mark the game’s only score. The goal provided some energy that was much needed for the Jumbos. In the second half alone, they totaled 13 shots and 10 corner kicks, both more than Williams had the entire game.

“We had been drilling all week to work hard [at the] back post and to get our chances … I was there and lucky enough to finish mine,” Daly said about the goal.

The Jumbos retained their presence as a defensive powerhouse, with Lauta only seeing two shots put on the net all game. Super-senior defender Biagio Paoletta and sophomore defender Max Clivio anchored a Tufts back line that has only conceded one goal this season.

“My defenders are all superb players and it’s very comforting as a goalkeeper to have full confidence in your back line,” Lauta said. “The senior players here have all been very supportive and I’m extremely grateful for the warm welcome they’ve shown me as one of the youngest players on the field.”

With three straight wins to start the year, the Jumbos have solidified themselves as the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

“It feels amazing,” said Lauta about the win streak. “I couldn’t have wished for a better start to it all but I’m fully focused on keeping this run going for as long as possible.”

The Jumbos will travel to Brandeis to take on the Judges this coming Saturday, looking to keep their perfect start to the season.