Tufts softball finds its groove, sweeps Colby in 4-game series

After a run-of-the-mill 1–1 start to the season, Tufts softball hit its stride this weekend by sweeping Colby in four consecutive games. Two of the games even finished early due to the mercy rule, which requires that a game be called if a team is leading by eight or more runs after five innings.

Tufts senior pitcher Kristina Haghdan described the Jumbos’ expectations coming into their games against the Mules.

“Going into it … we kind of knew that we would need to go out hot at Colby. With COVID, it’s kind of confusing how the season will progress, but … I think the mentality is always to win,” Haghdan said. “In my [first] year, I think we mercied them every game, and not to say we were expecting that every year, but we are expecting to have some solid wins. I think if we were ever to leave Colby with a loss, that would hurt a little extra.”

The series consisted of two doubleheaders: the first set at Tufts on Saturday and the second at Colby on Sunday. The final game was a blowout win for the Jumbos, who beat the Mules in five innings due to the mercy rule. Tufts sophomore catcher Josie Steinberg and graduate student infielder Casey Maggiore combined for four hits and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Haghdan pitched four of the five innings and struck out eight batters while allowing no runs. Senior pitcher Kristi Van Meter put the finishing touches on the shutout, and Tufts emerged victorious in an 8–0 rout.

“In an ideal world, if I could throw three pitches every inning and they just hit it and I get an out, I’d be thrilled because that would save my arm a lot of work,” Haghdan said. “[I’m not] just aiming to get strikeouts … I want my teammates to field balls. Definitely between Saturday and Sunday, I was locating the ball a bit better.”

The closest game of the weekend was the first of the Sunday doubleheader in Waterville, Maine. Tufts squeaked out a 1–0 win in a battle reminiscent of Game 1 of the 1986 World Series: a pitcher’s duel that ended with the Boston Red Sox beating the New York Mets 1–0. This time, instead of Bruce Hurst, it was Sophia DiCocco who did the pitching. DiCocco threw a full game shutout with minimal run support. Only two Jumbos had hits, and the only run of the entire game came from sophomore outfielder Kat Yuzefpolsky on an RBI groundout.

Over the first six games of the season, Yuzefpolsky has had seven hits and five RBIs, raising her batting average to a whopping .368. She is simply an outstanding playmaker. DiCocco, a first-year who has immediately contributed to the team, now has a 3–1 record with two wins as a starter, and was just named NESCAC Pitcher of the Week. The last Tufts first-year to receive the award was Haghdan in 2018.

According to Haghdan, the softball team has an environment conducive to collaboration and camaraderie, which has allowed her and the younger DiCocco to work together to better their games.

“If [DiCocco is] trying to work on a certain pitch, I can try to support her with that and then she can try and support me with whatever pitch I’m working on,” Haghdan said. “Like a classroom, it’s very collaborative and our coach isn’t always there, so we can support each other with whatever we need.”

In the second leg of the doubleheader on Saturday, the Jumbos made quick work of the Mules. DiCocco put in four strong innings without allowing a run, and junior Nicole Russo closed the game in the fifth while allowing one hit. The Jumbos’ bats caught fire with nine players recording hits. The Jumbos used a six-hit, seven-run fourth inning to put the Mules away. Altogether, the Jumbos scored 11 times on 10 hits, and they won due to the mercy rule after the Mules put up a goose egg in the fifth.

Tufts won the first game of the weekend 4–2 in a peculiar game that included a home run, fielding errors and baffling base-running. After a scoreless first inning, Steinberg singled to send home sophomore outfielder Michelle Adelman, putting the Jumbos up 1–0. The Mules tied things up in the top of the third, but in the bottom of that inning, Maggiore smashed the first pitch she saw into deep left field over the outstretched arm of the Mules’ left fielder. The home plate umpire signaled a home run while Maggiore ran around the bases with her arms raised triumphantly.

Haghdan also threw a stellar game, going five innings with three hits, one run scored, three strikeouts and only one walk. After completing five solid innings, she was replaced by Van Meter, who struggled at first, allowing three hits in the sixth, putting the team in a pickle with the bases loaded. Although one runner scored on her watch, Van Meter struck out a batter and Adelman made a superb play on a throw home to Steinberg, getting the potential tying run out and ending the inning. Colby struggled with base-running throughout the series, and Tufts took advantage of the competition’s weakness whenever possible. Van Meter closed out the Mules in the seventh inning to earn herself the save and secure the 4–2 win for the Jumbos.

Tufts improved its record on the weekend to 5–1, moving the Jumbos up to first place in the NESCAC East Division. The Jumbos are already looking forward to their next games. The team also has something in the works to build up members’ chemistry as the season progresses.

“For the weekend, the thing we need to work on is cheering because — if you noticed — Colby had their routines,” Haghdan said. “It’s kind of like learning the team chemistry of it, so stay tuned for our creative softball cheers coming out. Every game that we get we are so grateful and we all love each other and I love it. I’m really grateful that this team is my senior year team.”