Keeping up with the 617: 3 biggest moves of Patriots’ offseason (so far)

Three weeks ago if you told me that Bill Belichick would be overly aggressive in this year’s NFL free agency period, I would’ve simply laughed in your face. Belichick’s philosophy has long been to sign bargain players and build the New England Patriots from within, but he has taken the complete opposite approach this offseason. As of March 21, Belichick has signed 19 players, many of whom were ranked as top free agents in 2021. Although some of these signings were for depth and familiarity with the Patriots system, Belichick was playing chess with a few of his free agency moves in the past week.

Matthew Judon, LB

In 2020, the Patriots’ linebackers seriously underperformed, allowing offenses to pound the ball on the ground and allowing opposing quarterbacks ample time in the pocket. Although some of this underperformance can be chalked up to Dont’a Hightower’s COVID-19 opt out, the Patriots were desperate to sign a game-changing linebacker. Enter Matthew Judon. Signed to a four-year, $54.38 million contract, Judon will have an immediate impact on the edge. During his four years as a Baltimore Raven, Judon registered 35.5 sacks, forced eight fumbles and made two Pro Bowls. Judon will most likely take the reigns of the linebacker room alongside Hightower, who will be returning to the lineup after last season’s opt out. I expect Judon to have a massive 2021 season under Belichick and vault this Patriots defense into elite status.

Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, TE

Ever since Rob Gronkowski left Foxboro, the Patriots’ tight ends have been abysmal. With quarterback Cam Newton on the downslope of his career, Belichick needs some weapons — which the Patriots lacked last season. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, two of the top tight end free agents available this offseason, will be an amazing package for Josh McDaniels’ offense. Smith and Henry are both extremely versatile at their position, as both are solid blockers and exceptional in the open field. I’m curious to see what Belichick does with Smith, who is very versatile and even lined up as a running back during some plays while on the Tennessee Titans. This tight end tandem is going to instantly boost the Patriots offense and hopefully give Newton enough options in the red zone to keep the Patriots in close games.

Kyle Van Noy, LB

After departing the Patriots for the Miami Dolphins during 2020 free agency, Van Noy is returning on a two-year, $13.2 million contract. Although he was one of the Patriots’ more minor signings, I can’t stress enough how excited I am to see Van Noy back in a Patriots uniform. He plays with such tenacity and effort, which translates to a solid defensive performance each game. I understand that he’s not the same player he was two years ago, but he will still provide a positive impact for the Patriots run defense. He’s so skilled as a linebacker, and I cannot wait to see how much damage Judon and Van Noy will cause in 2021.

After seeing Tom Brady hoist the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LV, Belichick is gearing up for a revenge tour in 2021; he absolutely hears the rumbles of his coaching tactics being overrated and draconian and wants to prove the doubters wrong. Again. With nearly 20 signings and most likely a few more coming in the following days, the Patriots have a solid roster heading into training camp. If Newton can take another leap and tap into his true potential, I love what the Patriots could do next season. I’m not predicting a Super Bowl victory but a wild card spot — or dare I say a division title — is definitely within their grasp.