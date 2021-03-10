BREAKING: NESCAC teams to compete this spring

Varsity sports may finally be returning to Tufts. On Tuesday at 5 p.m. the NESCAC presidents released a statement clearing the way for spring sports competition. The announcement comes almost exactly a year after the NESCAC shut down all athletic competition on March 11, 2020. The entirety of the spring 2020, fall 2020 and winter 2020–21 seasons were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the spring semester now underway at all NESCAC institutions, the NESCAC Presidents have reached agreement on a limited schedule of conference competition for spring sports. Due to variations in local conditions, institutional policies, and state travel restrictions, each institution will make its own determination whether to participate,” the statement read.

Although the Tufts administration has yet to come out with an official statement, the Tufts University Athletics Department released a statement shortly after NESCAC’s decision anticipating Tufts’ resumption of varsity athletics. Multiple spring sport athletes also reported to the Daily that their coaches told them the administration had given the go-ahead.

“We are very excited at the prospect of seeing our Jumbos compete this spring along with our NESCAC partners,” Tufts Athletic Director John Morris said in the statement.

The NESCAC presidents’ statement said that the season will take place from mid-April to mid-May — an abbreviated version of the normal March to May schedule. The statement also notes that a minimum of six (out of 11) NESCAC teams in each sport will need to opt in and field teams for the conference to sponsor play. The affected sports are baseball, golf, lacrosse, rowing, softball, tennis and track and field.

Although specifics were not provided, the presidents’ statement made clear that there will be a number of COVID-19 precautions in place at all NESCAC competitions.

“To protect the wellbeing of our students, staff, faculty, and broader communities, the NESCAC Athletic Directors, working with medical personnel and other experts, have developed comprehensive health and safety protocols for spring competition,” the statement said. “These protocols exceed NCAA guidance and complement the robust COVID-19 testing already taking place on NESCAC campuses.”

Several Tufts teams are expected to be very competitive this spring. Most notably, the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams are currently ranked first and second in Div. III, respectively, according to US Lacrosse Magazine.

The presidents’ statement also brought good news for Jumbo fans hoping to catch a game on campus, as it shared that attendance will be allowed for anyone within a host school’s testing protocol.