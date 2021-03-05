The Fast Break: My favorite player stats right now

The story of the NBA in 2021 can be analyzed through a seemingly endless array of cross sections, but one of my personal favorites is what can come from cherry picking impressive or outlier stats to highlight the impact of individual players. With that in mind, I have gathered my four favorite statistical highlights as we near the midpoint of the season and present them alongside exactly why I believe these players and statistics are more significant than just a few names and decimals.

Bradley Beal averaging 32.9 points per game

I’m starting a new movement on Twitter: #freebradbeal. Right now the star guard’s offensive firepower is going to waste in Washington. Beal leads the league in points by a pretty wide margin, with Joel Embiid second in scoring and averaging almost three points per game less than Beal. Beal seems to be at least marginally content in Washington for now, but it should not be that way. I have no doubt in my mind that Beal can be the go-to scoring option on a title contending team, and I am watching closely for any deadline rumors that place him in a new ZIP code. It would be better for the league if a player like Beal could flourish in a more pronounced national spotlight and see some proper playoff basketball in the process.

Zion Williamson clocking in at 26.86 PER

Player Efficiency Rating is a fancy way to capture a player’s overall efficiency and productivity on the court. Williamson’s player efficiency rating fits him snugly at fifth in the league. Just look at the company he’s in: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard. That is a who’s who of the 2021 MVP race. Williamson has transcended to a whole new level of basketball dominance on the offensive end of the floor, and his arrow is only pointed up with defensive improvements and a larger offensive role on the horizon. I’m planting my flag right now before it’s too late and asserting that Williamson will be a clear-cut top-10 player by the start of next season. What he does for the Pelicans offense makes me seriously wonder why Eric Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball are still chucking up shots.

Trae Young shooting 9.6 free throws per game

Young has officially joined James Harden on the list of frustratingly talented but impossible to watch superstars through his newfound prolific free throw shooting. He has somehow found a niche in the NBA rule set to exploit, drawing fouls left and right and single-handedly powering Atlanta’s offense in the process. His company includes Giannis and Embiid, two star big-men who almost demand fouls purely as a way to halt their downhill momentum. While Young’s frequent trips to the line may be infuriating for a fan to watch, he’s doing what he needs to make up for a shoddy Hawks roster and his horrendous impact as a defender.

Draymond Green’s 8.6 assists

The world has collectively forgotten the impact of Green in what was once an unstoppable dynasty. But his return this season has been instrumental in the Warriors’ ability to remain competitive. His playmaking covers many of the offensive flaws of his and Steph Curry’s supporting cast. You can see from any game on any night how smart and versed Green is playing in Steve Kerr’s system, and his intangible impacts are elevating the play of everyone around him.