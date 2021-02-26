Stars on the Move: NBA trade deadline preview

In a normal season, the NBA trade deadline would have already passed. The blockbuster deals and potentially franchise-changing moves would be behind us, and we’d be looking toward the playoffs. This year, however, we are left still pondering how the top contenders will strengthen their push to a title. Here are some moves I think we will see before March 25.

Bradley Beal to Miami

After an improbable finals run in the bubble, the Heat has stumbled out to a 15–17 record, due in part to injuries and COVID-19 issues in the organization. The team has shown its need for another piece to truly push it into title contention. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal has continued to rack up impressive performances for the hapless Washington Wizards squad. The two sides have been in communication for months, and the fit looks strong for both parties. A potential trade would mean that the Heat could set their sights on a second straight finals trip in a wide-open East, the Wizards could cruise full-speed into a rebuild with a massive return package, possibly headlined by Tyler Herro, and Beal would finally be in a position to get wins alongside his astronomical statistics.

Myles Turner to Boston

Like the Heat, the Celtics have had a rough start to the 2021 season. Also sitting at 15–17, and tied for last place in the Atlantic Division, Danny Ainge, the team’s general manager, must strike a deal if he has championship aspirations for his squad. The C’s have lacked in the frontcourt ever since letting Al Horford walk, and it is time to bring in his replacement. Turner, who has been exceptional on the defensive end for the Indiana Pacers this year, would instantly bring the interior reinforcement that the C’s need. The Pacers just sent Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets and have struggled with a jumbled frontcourt pairing of Turner and Domantas Sabonis. They could come away with a decent package from the Celtics in exchange for Turner. Meanwhile, Celtics coach Brad Stevens would be able to produce stingy defensive lineups featuring Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Turner that could send the Celtics skyrocketing toward the top of the conference.

Kyle Lowry to Philadelphia

Kyle Lowry is a Toronto Raptors legend. Few will deny what he means to the Six, and it would be heartbreaking for Toronto fans to see the franchise’s all-time leader in assists, steals and 3-pointers exit. However, it may be time to blow things up in Toronto. Lowry is approaching 35, and time is running out for him to earn another ring and solidify his Hall of Fame case. Fred VanVleet has replaced Lowry as the team’s premier guard this year, so a mutually agreed-upon exit to the Philadelphia 76ers could work wonders for both sides. Adding Lowry to a deadly lineup featuring Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons would arguably make the 76ers the East’s frontrunner. Daryl Morey, the 76ers president of basketball operations, is always looking to improve his roster, and adding the veteran Lowry would do just that.