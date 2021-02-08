Keeping up with the 617: Grading Red Sox offseason

After a disappointing effort in the shortened 2020 MLB season, the Boston Red Sox headed into the offseason with more than enough holes in their roster. Although the offense was still considered elite by many baseball pundits, it was not consistent enough on a nightly basis to churn out victories. Additionally, the starting rotation and bullpen were nothing short of atrocious; they ranked 28th overall in ERA, 29th in earned runs and 30th in home runs. Although key arms such as Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez missed the entire season due to their respective ailments, the numbers above are completely unacceptable for a team with a solid offense. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, who was praised for his work in the Tampa Bay Rays’ front office, made it clear in the offseason that the Red Sox would be aggressive buyers this hot stove season. Although the offseason has been relatively slow for the rest of Major League Baseball, Bloom was busy with various deals that could potentially vault the Red Sox into the playoff picture in 2021.

Enrique Hernandez, UTIL: Grade: A-

On Jan. 22, the Red Sox signed utility man Enrique (Kiké) Hernandez to a two-year, $14 million contract. He has a career slash line of .240/.313/.738 and is a remarkable fielder, something the Red Sox desperately needed last season. Expected to fill the role of Jose Peraza at 2B, Kiké will instantly provide a spark to the lineup. He’s currently slotted to be the ninth hitter, but his career hitting numbers give him some potential to be an effective hitter at Fenway. Additionally, as a utility man, he can be placed at any position on the field, other than catcher. A versatile player like Hernandez is someone each baseball team desperately searches for to add depth in the offseason.

Garrett Richards, SP: Grade: C+

Pitching is vital to an MLB organization’s success and is highly sought after during the offseason. In 2020, it sometimes seemed like the Red Sox had a rag-tag group of Little Leaguers taking the hill. Luckily, the management noticed the hole and signed journeyman Garrett Richards to a one-year, $10 million contract. Last season, Richards did not have eye-popping numbers off the mound: He was 2–2 with a 4.03 ERA, striking out 46 over 51 1/3 innings. He also carries injury baggage, which is worrisome for a 32-year-old pitcher. However, he’s shown flashes of All-Star potential in the past and hopefully can discover a new asset of his game. There were just too many good pitchers other than Richards on the market, so the Red Sox whiffed slightly on this signing.

Hunter Renfroe, OF: Grade: B+

A former division rival, Hunter Renfroe brings power to a juggernaut Red Sox lineup. Although in 2020 his stats did not exactly jump off the page — .156 AVG with a .645 OPS and eight homers — he showed some glimpses of consistency with the Padres from 2017–2019. This wasn’t a terrible signing for the Red Sox, as Renfroe is yet another added bat that can drive in runs and protect leads late in games. He doesn’t give you amazing defensive statistics, but he’s able to hold his own at each outfield position.

The 2021 season will be a true test for Bloom’s front office; the Red Sox will have a full year of baseball and are bringing back Sale and Rodriguez as well as maintaining most of their lineup from last season. However, the Red Sox will face an uphill climb with the juggernaut AL East division. It’ll most likely be a growth year for the sputtering Red Sox, which might leave a sour taste in their fans’ mouths.