Patriots’ struggles continue in Week 11

While many Patriots fans suspected that the 2020–21 NFL season would be transitional with the loss of veteran quarterback Tom Brady, most put their faith in their experienced head coach, Bill Belichick, to pull off another success story. However, disappointing performances from individual players and unexpected game results have led fans to wonder whether Belichick’s system is as good as it seemed to be for 20 years.

Tom Brady’s departure from the team came as a surprise to many that assumed he would finish his tenure in the NFL as a New England Patriot. Unlike other football legends such as Peyton Manning and Brett Favre who switched teams late in their career, the renowned Brady-Belichick relationship indicated that Brady would never give up on New England. However, as tensions rose between Brady and his teammates and coaches, it became increasingly clear that it was time for them to part ways.

Once Brady’s status as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was official, the Patriots had to look for a player that would embody the same principles of their quarterback of 20 seasons. First, they brought back journeyman quarterback Brian Hoyer, their on-off backup quarterback, likely due to his familiarity with the playbook and veteran status.

It was unlikely that Hoyer would be their first choice for starting quarterback due to his inefficiency on the field and inability to deliver in key game moments. His presence was likely to push backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham into action, their fourth-round 2019 draft pick whose young age and knowledge of the Patriots’ system made him an appropriate heir to Brady. There was speculation that Belichick wanted to prove that the Patriots’ success could be attributed to his system — rather than Brady’s talent — making it seem all the more likely that he would make an internal pick for the starting quarterback position.

However, Belichick’s confidence in the system seemed to falter when he signed Cam Newton, former quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, to a one-year deal with the expressed intention for all three potential quarterbacks to compete for the starting position. Nonetheless, the season began with Newton at the helm and a 21–11 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Newton’s ability to run and his crisp interactions with the offense provided a solid scoring base for the team in the first game of the season, with Newton scoring his first and second touchdowns on rushing plays and running back Sony Michel tallying the third for the Patriots. The Patriots’ defense had sustained some losses in the offseason due to linebacker Dont’a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung choosing to opt out of the season over concerns surrounding COVID-19. However, cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and JC Jackson gave a sturdy performance that seemed to foreshadow a lucrative season.

Week 2 intended to test the team, as it was matched up against the Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, a skillful player with a 2–1 record against the Patriots. Unsurprisingly, the Seahawks performed strongly, with Wilson throwing for 288 yards and five touchdowns with only one interception. Newton gave an equally impressive performance, throwing for 397 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with two rushing touchdowns. While the Patriots lost by a final score of 35–30, their impressive tenacity and fight to the bitter end continued to give fans hope for the season. They maintained their favorable performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

Unfortunately, their worst nightmare amid a pandemic came true when Newton tested positive for the coronavirus two days before the Patriots were scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Since no other players immediately tested positive, the Patriots played the game with the hopes that system quarterbacks Hoyer and Stidham could pull through a miracle.

While Hoyer started, he did not provide the solid backup quarterback performance that Belichick hoped for. After throwing for 130 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, he was pulled from the game in favor of Stidham. Even though Stidham managed to throw for one touchdown, passing to wide receiver N’Keal Harry, he threw two interceptions and did not help the Patriots get into a scoring groove, resulting in a 26–10 loss.

Another COVID-19 scare postponed the Denver Broncos’ matchup until Week 6, initially seen as a gift to avoid another embarrassing backup quarterback performance, since Newton was cleared to return to the field. Furthermore, the Broncos’ dismal performance thus far gave the Patriots confidence in their ability to succeed and begin a winning streak.

Regrettably, the Patriots were unable to pull off a win, and even more concerning, they did not score a touchdown in the first half of a home game for the first time since 2016. Furthermore, the Broncos failed to score a touchdown and still managed to beat the Patriots, suggesting the Patriots executed poor offensive and defensive plays. Rumors swirled about Newton having brain fog as a residual effect of the coronavirus, and the team expressed frustration about their performance and vowed to do better.

However, the next couple of weeks did not squash rumors about Newton’s health or prove that the team was serious about making the playoffs. Their Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers resulted in an embarrassing 33–6 loss, and Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills ended with a score of 24–21. While both teams had decent performances to that point, the Patriots could have taken the opportunity to show they had depth and a strong desire to prove Belichick’s system right. Unfortunately, it seemed like their chances of being a Super Bowl-contending team were being squandered.

A Week 9 faceoff against the Jets sent Patriots fans into a frenzy, as they held concerns that a loss to the worst team in the NFL would solidify the Patriots’ 2020–21 season as a disaster. However, the Patriots were able to pull off a 30–27 win and celebrated as if they had won the Super Bowl.

Perhaps a bit of an energy boost from a win was what they needed, as their performance against the formidable Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 resulted in a 23–17 win, with the defense and offense operating smoothly. Newton threw for his first touchdown since Week 3, while running back Damien Harris rushed for 121 yards on 22 rushes, and Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger stepped in as valuable members of the secondary.

Unfortunately, Sunday brought the Houston Texans and another loss for the Patriots in Week 11, as the final score was 27–20, leaving New England 4–6 for the season. While wide receiver Damiere Byrd had a surprisingly good game with 132 yards on six receptions, he was not enough to edge out Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Furthermore, New England’s reliable running back Rex Burkhead was carted off the field with a torn ACL during the game, making their already slim chances of making the postseason even smaller.

While it is unclear what the future holds for the Patriots, fans will be sure to watch Belichick in the offseason to see what he does to find an outstanding franchise quarterback for the team. If this season is any indication, the quarterbacks he is currently working with likely won’t last as long-term Patriots, so he must make moves now to make up for their shortcomings next season.