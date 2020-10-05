Women’s basketball on building culture of winning, competition, family

Boasting an impressive 225–25 record over the last eight seasons, the Tufts women’s basketball team has successfully cultivated a culture and community that breeds winning. However, the players note that the culture of the team is centered around family and playing for one another even more than it is centered around winning.

“We’re always extremely loud in practice, in lift, in any aspect and just cheering each other on,” senior guard/forward Emily Briggs said. “I think you see that in our alumni, too. They’re always coming back to support us, always coming to our games and they’re always willing to lend a helping hand in terms of our careers post-Tufts.”

Even with a coaching change last season, the team did not lose its stride, finishing the regular season undefeated and coming up just short in the NESCAC finals. Despite the postseason being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team was on track to make a deep run in the NCAA playoffs.

“Around basketball, we’re super competitive, we play for one another, which is the best part,” junior guard Sofia Rosa said. “On the court we have a lot of fun, and that’s part of the reason why we’re such a good team.”

Senior forward Katie Butler added, “Our team is definitely a team that likes to have fun and we enjoy each other’s presence, but we have a good balance between seriousness and having fun playing basketball. I think that a lot of teams are special in that regard at Tufts — we have fun together, we enjoy each other’s presence, but we also know when to focus on the task at hand.”

Players credit previous coach Carla Berube for building this team culture as well as new head coach Jill Pace for continuing it and further instilling it in her team.

“Coach Berube and now coach Pace instilled this culture of just competing, winning and teamwork, and that’s definitely been a big part of our success over the years,” Briggs said. “A lot of the alumni have left a tremendous legacy that we’ve all tried to build upon.”

Being one of the smaller teams on campus allows for the basketball team to build close relationships with one another from the minute the first-years step on campus.

“Being on the basketball team, it’s really awesome. Being an athlete in general, it’s awesome. You have an automatic group of friends and for me, the basketball team was really inclusive and welcoming,” Rosa said. “I felt like I had a family coming into Tufts, so that was really reassuring to have a group of people that you could count on already even though you barely knew them.”

Butler added, “It was definitely really awesome to come in with a group of people that had similar interests and being able to interact with the older girls who had experience at Tufts and were able to guide me through my first year here was really awesome. I think that I benefited a lot from coming into a community that was already established.”

In addition to their own team, the players also note how the greater athletic community at Tufts has played a big role in their overall college experience.

“The unique thing about being a part of a team is you are a part of something greater than yourself, and it’s a really awesome experience,” said Briggs. “I think the athletic community at Tufts is super supportive of other teams. A lot of us are always going to different sports games and supporting our friends, which is really awesome to see.”

When asked about their favorite part of being on the Tufts women’s basketball team, the players credited their teammates as well as the ability to compete at a high level.

“They are my best friends, they’re my family here, they’ve made me feel welcome,” Rosa said. “It’s really awesome to be able to play at such a high level with your best friends and go through all of these experiences with them. Playing at such a high level with your best friends is something that you’ll always remember and that’s what’s been super special for me about this team.”

These relationships with teammates translate to both on and off the court, whether that be in the classroom, living together or simply supporting each other.

“I’ve met my best friends through Tufts athletics and Tufts basketball,” Butler said. “A lot of my favorite experiences here have been connected to Tufts basketball and Tufts athletics, so it’s definitely been really enriching for me. It’s great to have a support system away from home where I feel like I can turn to any one of my teammates if I need something, and that’s definitely been super comforting.”

Briggs said, “My favorite part is just competing with my teammates day in and day out and hopefully winning championships, but I think also just seeing them around campus and getting together — those are definitely moments I don’t take for granted.”