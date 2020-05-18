The Tufts Daily

Best of sports photos
May 18, 2020
A player from Conn. College prepares to return the ball to Tufts first-year Abhilasha Bhasin during a match at the Tufts Squash Center on Feb. 1. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
First-year Kunal Valia prepares to return the ball during a match against Conn. College at the Tufts Squash Center on Feb. 1. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
The Tufts women’s basketball team huddles around Coach Jill Pace during a time out in a game against Trinity in Cousens Gym on Feb. 7. Alexander Thompson / The Tufts Daily
Senior Erica DeCandido drives toward the basket during a game against Trinity in Cousens Gym on Feb. 7. Alexander Thompson / The Tufts Daily
Junior Emily Briggs drives toward the basket during a game against Williams in Cousens Gym on Feb. 15. Alexander Thompson / The Tufts Daily
Senior Erica DeCandido goes for a layup at the NESCAC quarterfinals game against Wesleyan in Cousens Gym on Feb. 22. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Sophomore Molly Ryan looks to throw in the ball at the NESCAC quarterfinals game against Wesleyan in Cousens Gym on Feb. 22. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Sophomore Molly Ryan goes for a layup at the NESCAC semifinal game against Williams in Cousens Gym on Feb. 29. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Sophomore Mac Bredahl looks for an opening during a match against Colby at Bello Field on Feb. 29. Alexander Thompson / The Tufts Daily
Senior Eric Savage goes for a layup at the NESCAC championship game against Colby in Cousens Gym on March 1. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Fans watch from the stands as sophomore Carson Cohen prepares to shoot a free throw at the NESCAC championship game against Colby in Cousens Gym on March 1.
Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
The men’s basketball team celebrates its NESCAC championship victory after a game against Colby in Cousens Gym on March 1. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
The women’s lacrosse team plays a match against MIT at Bello Field on March 4.
Alexander Thompson / The Tufts Daily
Junior center Luke Rogers throws down a dunk in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Western Conn. State in Cousens Gym on March 6. Jake Freudberg / The Tufts Daily
