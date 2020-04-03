Off the Gridiron: The sneaky winners of NFL free agency

While the headlines of free agency were stolen by Tom Brady signing with the Buccaneers, the Cardinals robbing the Texans by landing DeAndre Hopkins, the Eagles rescuing Darius Slay from the Lions and the Dolphins making Byron Jones the league’s highest paid corner, several teams made quieter moves that will pay serious dividends during the season.

Las Vegas Raiders

After going 7–9 last season, the Raiders are starting to show some life in the second year of the Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock regime. They got great contributions from rookies Josh Jacobs, Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby, showing that they have a developing young core as they relocate to Las Vegas. Mayock, the general manager, decided to add some pieces to this young core by focusing on the middle and back end of his defense during free agency.

By adding strong safety Jeff Heath and cornerback Eli Apple, the Raiders have added some legitimate talent to their secondary. The additions of linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski will be even more important for the Raiders. Coming from the Los Angeles Rams, Littleton’s provides excellent pass coverage in either man or zone. With the Raiders, Kwiatkoski gets his chance to the heart and soul of this defense after being blocked by Danny Trevathan in Chicago. Through these defensive upgrades, the Raiders are beginning to enter the playoff conversation.

Denver Broncos

Joe Flacco’s demise and Drew Lock’s strong end to the season signal the end of Denver Broncos’ general manager John Elway’s patterned pursuit for a tall quarterback.

Elway traded a fourth-round draft pick for Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye, who will join safety Justin Simmons to give the Broncos a very talented secondary. Elway also traded a late round draft pick for Titans’ defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, who will look to be disruptive on defense alongside Bradley Chubb and Von Miller. The Broncos also added center Graham Glasnow from the Lions, who will be important in creating a cohesive offensive line that can keep Drew Lock upright.

The upgrade to the offensive line will also support another Denver signing, former Chargers’ running back Melvin Gordon. The Broncos benefitted from Gordon’s botched contract holdout and were able to sign him to a relatively cheap contract despite him being just one season removed from an incredible season. Pairing Gordon with current running back Phillip Lindsay gives Denver a dangerous lightning and thunder combination in the backfield. With these additions, don’t be too surprised if Denver rides its defense and an ascending Lock into a wild-card spot.

Los Angeles Chargers

Despite deciding to part ways with Phillip Rivers, the Los Angeles Chargers addressed the weaknesses within their squad. They were able to poach standout corner Chris Harris from the division rival Broncos, adding him to a secondary that already includes safety Derwin James and corner Casey Hayward.

They also added veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph to slow down opponents’ running backs and provide support for star pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. With a lockdown secondary and a disruptive front, the Chargers appear to be just a linebacker away from having one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The Chargers also addressed their porous offensive line by flipping Russell Okung for the more talented Trai Turner and signing Green Bay’s longtime right tackle Brian Bulaga. In Turner, the Chargers are acquiring a younger and more dynamic offensive lineman while Bulaga, despite his injury history, brings experience and leadership to the unit. Currently, these investments in the offensive line are going to be protecting quarterback Tyrod Taylor. But I think the commitment to the offensive line could indicate the Chargers’ intentions of drafting a quarterback, whether that is Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert.

Either way, the subtle upgrades made by the Raiders, Broncos and Chargers make the AFC West, which already has the defending Super Bowl Champions, one of the most competitive divisions in football.