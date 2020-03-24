The Daily’s Complete Coverage of Tom Brady

After 20 years in New England, quarterback Tom Brady, known as the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) to some fans, signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Daily’s sports writers — some die-hard Pats fans, others just keen NFL observers — offered their take on this historic decision. Check out our team’s” coverage:
- Matt Goguen says goodbye to his hero in “Keeping up with the 617: The day the music died.”
- Henry Gorelik analyzes what Brady had for options and how he will fit in on the Bucs in “Off the Gridiron: TB is going to TB.”
- Savannah Mastrangelo looks at the careers of Joe Montana and Joe Namath to preview the challenges ahead for Brady in “The next chapter for Tom Brady.”
- Brigitte Wilson revisits the Brady-led Patriots comeback in Super Bowl LI in “The greatest comeback of all time.”