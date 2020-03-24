The Tufts Daily

The Daily’s Complete Coverage of Tom Brady
March 24, 2020

After 20 years in New England, quarterback Tom Brady, known as the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) to some fans, signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Daily’s sports writers — some die-hard Pats fans, others just keen NFL observers — offered their take on this historic decision. Check out our team’s” coverage:

