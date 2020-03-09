Keeping up with the 617: Jayson Tatum’s contract enigma

Over the past few weeks, Jayson Tatum has lit up dozens of box scores as he is currently putting the “Hospital Celtics” on his back. In the month of February, Tatum averaged a team high of 30.7 points per game (PPG) on a 49.4% field goal percentage, earning him Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors. In that span, the Celtics were 9-3, with two losses against the Rockets and one against the Lakers, both juggernaut teams that are legitimate title contenders.

It’s safe to say that Tatum is on the cusp of superstardom as he has developed into a leader for the Celtics in his third NBA season. As Tatum slumped in his sophomore season, many fans and sports columnists deemed him a polarizing player who would never become a superstar. Tatum proved the doubters wrong. He is averaging 7.8 more PPG this season and is a reliable option for head coach Brad Stevens in crunch time.

Because of his quick ascent to superstardom, general manager Danny Ainge is actively seeking to lock up Tatum for the next handful of years with a major contract extension. Tatum is still on his rookie deal from when he was drafted in 2017, which is worth $30 million over a span of four years. If the Celtics don’t succeed in contract talks with Tatum this summer, he will become a restricted free agent following the 2020–21 season. Ainge and Celtics fans do not want Tatum to hit the open market; many NBA teams will shell out absurd amounts of cash for Tatum’s potential and talent. Unfortunately for Ainge and the Celtics front office, Tatum’s extension will be expensive and rival many monster contracts in the NBA. It is vital that Danny Ainge is not stingy with Tatum and does everything in his power to shuffle around the cap in order to lock him up.

The Celtics have three options with Tatum’s contract: sign him to an extension this offseason, shell out more money after the 2021 season, or don’t extend a qualifying offer and make him an unrestricted free agent. For the possible extensions that Tatum might sign, the contract could either be five years/$181.25 million, or five years/$217.5 million. For the latter contract to occur, Tatum must make an All-NBA team (either first, second or third) win Defensive Player of the Year (a long shot at this point) or win MVP. Because of his quick rise to a franchise player this season, there is little doubt that Tatum will secure a spot on any of the three All-NBA teams.

This leaves the Celtics with the possibility of giving Tatum a massive contract extension and locking the superstar up for another five years; however, Tatum would make an average of $43.5 million per season, making a massive dent in the annual salary cap. In order for the Celtics to be able to maximize Tatum’s extension, they need to move some money around, particularly with players like Daniel Theis or Robert Williams.

The Celtics will eventually sign Tatum to a massive contract extension. Ainge is an intelligent GM and he realizes the potential that Tatum gives to the future Celtics organization. Although many money moves are inevitable for Tatum’s massive contract extension to occur, the money is well worth it. Five more years of Tatum in a Celtics uniform will be an exciting storyline to watch.