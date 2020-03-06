Off the Gridiron: Okudah, Simmons make their case

Media coverage of the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft has been centered around three players: Louisiana State University quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, talented University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and generational Ohio State University defensive end Chase Young. The hype around these three has taken away from the attention on two special defensive prospects, Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Jeffrey Okudah

This past season in Columbus, Okudah earned a starting spot and established himself as the top cornerback prospect of the 2020 draft class after leading the team with three interceptions and nine pass breakups. He was named to the Associated Press’ All-American first team, the All-Big Ten first team and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the top defensive back in the nation. Just as much as scouts love his production, they are captivated by Okudah’s elite physique at 6′ 1” and 205 pounds. Okudah’s large frame allows him to stay with larger receivers while his explosive speed prevents him from getting beat over the top. His impressive production in college combined with his physical traits are the reasons why he was given a chance to be a top selection even before the NFL Combine weekend.

Despite his already strong reputation coming into Combine weekend, Okudah’s performance throughout the weekend certainly secured him as a top five pick in the draft. He displayed top-tier athleticism with a 4.48 second 40-yard dash, 41 inch vertical and 135 inch broad jump. Furthermore, a video of his hypnotizing footwork went viral after it was posted on The Checkdown’s social media accounts. When a reporter asked him about his supposed tendency to commit penalties, Okudah asserted that he had not committed any pass interferences or holdings and encouraged the reporter to take another look at the tape. Despite a nasty fall during which he hit his head and neck area, Okudah’s performance on the field and behind the podium is impressive.

Isaiah Simmons

No longer a secret in football circles, Simmons busted onto the scene with his 89-tackle sophomore season. He vaulted himself into the category of elite collegiate defenders this past season, in which he accumulated 102 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions and nine pass breakups. His incredible season earned him the Butkus Award (given to the nation’s top linebacker), a spot on the Associated Press’s All-American first team, a spot on the All-ACC first team and ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Scouts rave about Simmons’ versatility, as he has shown the ability to play safety, linebacker, corner, outside corner and edge rusher. The combination of his versatility, explosiveness and sideline-to-sideline range has scouts looking at him as a potential solution to the mobile quarterbacks that currently populate the NFL. While Simmons is an incredibly unique and talented prospect, his stock was not quite as high as Okudah’s.

Similar to Okudah, Simmons’ performance at the Combine only boosted his draft stock. Simmons impressed scouts with his 4.39 second 40-yard dash, 39 inch vertical and 132 inch broad jump. Simmons’ 40-yard dash time is particularly impressive considering he measures at 6′ 4” and weighs 238 pounds. Simmons’ Swiss-Army-knife-like functionality is perfect for modern NFL defenses, tasked with stopping mobile quarterbacks and deceptive play-action designs. Simmons would shore up the middle defense of any team in the top 10, and would allow them to structure an incredibly flexible defensive scheme. Simmons’ Combine performance only proved that he has the talent to anchor a defense and is probably worthy of a top five selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.