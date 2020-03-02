Keeping Up with the 617: 3 draft targets for New England Patriots

As the NFL Combine kicked off last week, it seems like the perfect time to write about potential draft targets for the Patriots. The Patriots currently sit with nine draft picks, with six of them in rounds six and seven, so they are well prepared to make a splash in this year’s draft. As many players are set to leave in free agency, including Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, the front office must prepare to refill the roster holes with rookies that they hope to develop in the latter years. Let’s get to it.

Thaddeus Moss, Tight End, LSU

Thaddeus Moss, son of former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss, exploded onto the scene after his two touchdown performance in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. His ability to bully opposing defensive ends has piqued the interest of many NFL scouts. Not only is Moss a terrific blocker, but he is also able to penetrate underneath zone defenses and could be utilized in Josh McDaniels’ offensive scheme. Moss’ over-the-top routes will draw the free safety off Julian Edelman, who was consistently double covered last season. Additionally, due to his size and frame, Moss can win contested catches, making him a solid red zone target for the Patriots offense.

Kenneth Murray, Linebacker, Oklahoma

As previously mentioned, the Patriots are likely losing a few key linebackers from their strong defense. In order to continue their high performances against run-heavy teams, the Patriots need to draft a linebacker who will be able to shed blockers and stop gaps in the run game — Kenneth Murray fits that profile. As a physical linebacker with a tall frame, Murray projects to be a downhill linebacker in the NFL, as his speed and strength benefit his playing style. Although the Patriots are usually competent at stopping the run game, Derrick Henry ripped through Belichick’s defense in the AFC Wild Card Game. Kenneth Murray will be able to fill the gaps and stop the power run styles of many elite NFL Running Backs.

Jake Fromm, Quarterback, Georgia

This one hurts to write. Tom Brady’s “inevitable” departure continues to dominate Boston sports media outlets, and many scouts believe Brady is ready to test the free agency market. Additionally, I personally don’t think Jarrett Stidham is a good quarterback. From the limited time that Patriots fans witnessed him last season, he imploded during garbage time. However, Fromm’s skill set is very similar to Brady’s: very accurate within 10 yards, loves to utilize the running backs in the passing game and rarely puts the ball in jeopardy. Bringing Fromm into the Patriots’ system would be a benefit for the team. Although there will be some growing pains, Fromm’s ability to adapt quickly into new systems will pay off in the NFL. In the meantime, let’s hope Tom Brady stays.

The New England Patriots are entering an awkward stage, as there is a plethora of doubt among the organization about whether or not Tom Brady and other key free agents will sign new contracts. Hopefully, with a few solid draft steals this year, the Patriots could be prepared to move on without Tom Brady.