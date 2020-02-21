Off the Gridiron: Grading NFL’s newest head coaches

With the conclusion of the Super Bowl, the 2019–20 NFL season is over and the 2020–21 NFL season has immediately begun. I will begin my preview of the upcoming NFL season by grading teams’ head coaching decisions.

Carolina Panthers: Matt Rhule

In a move to put his own stamp on the franchise, owner David Tepper signed Matt Rhule, the former Temple and Baylor head coach, to a seven-year deal worth $60 million. Not a typical young college coach known for offensive creativity, Rhule’s most attractive quality is his ability to turn teams around and create a winning culture, as seen at Temple and Baylor. I do question the Panthers committing such a large sum of money to somebody with no NFL head coaching experience, but Rhule will be a breath of fresh air for this Panthers squad.

Grade: B+

Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy

Owners of one of the most complete and talented rosters in the NFL, the Cowboys did not need to make a huge splash with their new head coach, but rather find somebody who would be marginally better than former head coach Jason Garrett. By hiring former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys are getting an experienced coach who led the Packers to eight straight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl Championship in 2010. While McCarthy is by no means a sexy hire, he might just be exactly what this Cowboys team needs to get over the hump and maximize their talent.

Grade: B+

New York Giants: Joe Judge

In hiring former Patriots wide receivers coach and Special Teams Coordinator Joe Judge, the Giants win the award for most shocking hire of this year’s coaching carousel. While general manager David Gettleman was potentially drawn to Judge’s learning experiences under legendary Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Alabama’s Nick Saban, Judge’s lack of experience as an offensive or defensive coordinator should be a concern for Giants fans. Furthermore, Judge’s commitment to creating an “old school physical mentality” and reflecting a “blue collar” attitude, as well as Gettleman saying that “the top four rushing teams were in the playoffs,” reveals an organization that is grossly out of touch with the reality of today’s NFL.

Grade: D

Cleveland Browns: Kevin Stefanski

After the grand failure of the Freddie Kitchens experiment, the Browns are moving on to former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. In line with the league-wide trend of hiring young and creative offensive thinkers, 37-year-old Stefanski will look to implement his extensive knowledge of West Coast and zone-run schemes to maximize all of the talent on the Browns’ roster. While his football intelligence is highly regarded, Stefanski lacks NFL head coaching experience and could have a difficult time managing all of the big personalities on the Browns’ roster.

Grade: C +

Washington Redskins: Ron Rivera

By hiring ex-Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, the Redskins were the winners of this year’s coaching carousel. Rivera led the Panthers to the playoffs in four out of his nine seasons in charge, one Super Bowl appearance and two Coach of the Year awards. Rivera will likely be able to build his defense around Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and continue to develop the team’s young offensive nucleus which includes Dwayne Haskins, Terry McLaurin and Derrius Guice. Known for building formidable defenses and a very professional coach, the Redskins are hoping that Rivera can bring order to a franchise characterized by Bruce Allen’s and Dan Snyder’s messy management.

Grade: A