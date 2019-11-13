Off the Crossbar: Is the title race over?

In the most anticipated match of the season, the Premier League’s elite met on Sunday for their first encounter of the year. Liverpool stood unbeaten at the top of the table with 10 wins and just one draw in their first 11 games, while Manchester City trailed six points behind.

The matchup was eerily similar to last year, where an unbeaten Liverpool went to City in January with a seven-point cushion at the top of the table. City won the match 2–1 before finishing the season on a 14-match winning streak to beat the Reds to the Premier League crown by one point. This year’s match was, quite literally, a title-deciding match, and both sides knew the potential implications of a win this time around. City had the chance to cut the deficit to three points, which was a difference that could be easily overcome.

However, Liverpool managed to extend its lead with a commanding 3–1 victory following goals from Sadio Mané, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah, which led to the important question: Is the title race over?

Leicester City and Chelsea currently lie in second and third place with 26 points, but for all their impressive play so far, it’s hard to envision either one of these two teams usurping either European giant over the course of a full season. Of course, this has been said about Leicester before, and we know how that turned out… But these Liverpool and City sides are simply too good.

It’s also hard to count out Manchester City. Say what you will about Pep Guardiola’s men, but their performances toward the end of last season were nothing short of incredible. In a league with so many quality teams, winning 14 games in a row is a truly impressive feat. For most of last season, City was also missing their best attacking player, Kevin de Bruyne, but their strength in depth allowed them to prosper. It’s here where I worry the most for Liverpool.

Yes, the starting XI are undeniably talented, but Liverpool lacks the ability to withstand injuries, unlike City. Already this year, City has been ravaged, losing Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sané and Benjamin Mendy to injuries. Liverpool, for the most part, has been fortunate enough to stay relatively healthy, but with the team still involved in four different competitions (and playing twice every week), it’s not hard to imagine a scenario where one or two of their key players get hurt. If Salah or Van Dijk miss multiple weeks due to injury, will Liverpool be able to cope?

This Liverpool side appears too motivated to fall apart if one of their stars misses significant time, but with City lurking behind them and the pressure of winning a first league title in 30 years mounting, an injury could give City just the opening they need, considering there are still over 25 games left.

Given how well Liverpool is playing right now, a nine-point lead over City seems nearly insurmountable. But if last season has taught us anything, it’s to not rule out Pep and his boys.