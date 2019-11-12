Postgame Press: Thanks for playing

Despite the superstition, it seems like touching the Western Conference trophy in the NHL is not actually a curse. Whether or not that is true, the truth behind the superstition is that the Western Conference trophy is not the one that players are playing for. Players want championship trophies and the second place ones are considered hexes. If that is not a statement on the meaning of trophies for these players, not much else can be.

Professionals do not want consolation trophies. The question is: Do kids? Second and third can stay for the sake of tradition, but does every participant need a trophy? I understand the argument for yes. Rewarding children for effort is a great way to positively reinforce their behavior, leading them to more success in the future. The majority of kids said that they agreed.

As they get older, these rewards seem less and less acceptable, but as a general statement, these are good for and accepted by young kids. It is not too much to ask that at such a young age, a child can be encouraged even if they are not the best. The participation trophy can, perhaps, keep a kid playing a sport (or participating in a spelling bee) when they might be discouraged by something that can be very discouraging: coming in last.

From personal experience, my answer is that I did not need participation trophies. I do not still have a single participation trophy I ever received, but I have kept any first place trophies I have as well as a few second places. But I felt that the meaning was lost if everyone got a trophy like me. I still wanted the top trophies, but any ribbon that said I participated felt like a “thanks for trying, but whatever.” Just like a pat on the back, but without any specificity. I had supportive parents, and rarely felt that competitive itch that would make me feel the need to wake up early to practice by myself. I was a kid playing house league, not a Hall of Famer. Those trophies simply served as reminders for games that I played just to have fun that I did not win. They were a waste to me.

That said, not everyone felt the same way I did. Some kids looked forward to those trophies to show recognition for their effort. They established ideas about trying, and reinforced that behavior, which is part of the point of youth sports. I think participation trophies should stick around. Some children get messages out of them. Despite what James Harrison thinks, I tend to think children still want to earn top trophies even if they get smaller participation trophies. The kids who win will not be worried about the participation trophies that the other kids get. They will keep going no matter what, and those who play for fun will get a keepsake that means something — or for some, a thing to throw out. But the trophies are worth enough to the kids who like them to keep them around.