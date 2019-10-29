The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University

Women’s soccer suffers 1–0 loss to Middlebury, snaps unbeaten streak
October 29, 2019
Senior midfielder Ashley Latona prepares for a pass in a game against Lesley on Kraft Field on Oct. 17, 2017. Ben Kim / The Tufts Daily Archives

On Saturday, women’s soccer faced off at home against the Middlebury Panthers. The game was a fierce battle for the No. 1 spot at the top of the NESCAC, as Middlebury entered 5–1–2 and Tufts entered 6–1–1 in conference play. The two were even close in terms of national ranking, as Tufts was ranked No. 10 in the nation while Middlebury was ranked No. 12. Ultimately, the Jumbos fell to the Panthers 1–0 due to a late goal from Middlebury, ending the Jumbos’ 11 game unbeaten run since a loss at the Williams Ephs on Sept. 7.

The Jumbos started the game with a heavily attacking mindset. Junior forward Liz Reed spearheaded the Jumbos’ attack, managing three shots in quick succession in the first 12 minutes of play, and a total of four shots in the first half. She almost managed to score for Tufts when she rounded the keeper, but cannoned the ball off the post. As a team, Tufts applied heavy pressure to the Middlebury back four when they had the ball and moved the ball fluidly through their midfield

Senior midfielder and co-captain Izzy Moore said the strong midfield play was a big part of the team’s strategy in the game.

“I think we try to play our game the best we can,” Moore said. “We may make small adjustments for individual teams, but do the best when we cater our play to our strengths. We were having the most success in the [Middlebury] game when we were playing quickly to feet, winning 50/50 battles and connecting through our midfield.”

Despite Tufts outshooting Middlebury 8–3 in the first half, the two teams went into halftime scoreless.

The second half continued right where the first half left off, with the two teams at a bit of a stalemate, unable to find a way to best the opposing team’s goalkeeper. The game-deciding goal came late in the second half when Tufts conceded a free kick near the sideline with just over two minutes left on the clock. Middlebury defender Ellie Bavier whipped in the free kick, which found midfielder Virginia Charman, who launched the pass past Tufts first-year goalkeeper Hayley Bernstein to make the score 1–0. With only two minutes left to play, the Jumbos did not have enough time to respond to the goal, and the game ended at 1–0.

The loss to Middlebury ended Tufts’ lengthy 11-game streak without a loss, but the Jumbos are not letting the disappointing results put a damper on their dominating season.

“The loss against Middlebury definitely left a sour taste in our mouths, but I think it’s important to remember that sometimes we can play well for the majority of the game and still not get the result,” Moore said. “It showed us some little things we may need to work on or tweak, but overall, we’ve kept our heads high and still have faith that this is a championship team.”

Assistant coach Julia Rafferty echoed Moore’s optimistic sentiments.

“It’s always disappointing to lose, but we are proud of our effort and execution,” Rafferty said. “We move forward as a team and begin our preparations for our final conference matchup against Bowdoin.”

One thing the team can work on going forward is being more consistent throughout the game, according to Rafferty.

“Moving forward we will continue to commit to the game plan with the goal of playing as consistently as possible for a full 90 minutes,” Rafferty said. “We will continue to get better both individually and as a unit.”

The team next faces off against Bowdoin at home today at 3 p.m. This game will be the last game of regular season play before the NESCAC tournament begins on Saturday. Currently holding the No. 2 seed in the NESCAC, the Jumbos are guaranteed a home seed in the NESCAC quarterfinal.

Top This Week
  1. DU members move to 123 Packard for fall 2019
    October 22, 2019
  2. The Rez Cafe raises prices in response to increasing minimum wage
    October 24, 2019
  3. Girl Online: Let’s talk about Tinder
    October 23, 2019
  4. Police Briefs — Week of Oct. 22
    October 23, 2019
  5. Scape North America CEO pledges affordable apartments in front of skeptical crowd
    October 25, 2019
Trending
  1. 'Looking for Alaska' clings to Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope
    October 28, 2019
  2. Monaco says Sackler investigation complete, discusses mental health at town hall
    October 28, 2019
  3. Hillel connects Jewish community through Initiative for Innovative Community Building
    October 28, 2019
  4. Editorial: Democratize access to athletic training facilities, health and safety resources
    October 28, 2019
  5. 'Parasite' disarms before dealing final blow
    October 28, 2019
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2019 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.